AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Mark Ruffalo Breaks His Silence On The Hulk's SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Return

Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran Mark Ruffalo has broken his silence on reports that he'll reprise the role of The Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, confirming that he still hasn't seen a script...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 05, 2025 07:09 AM EST
Source: ET Online

Mark Ruffalo first played the MCU's Hulk in The Avengers. He replaced Ed Norton, who starred as Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk, and quickly made the Green Goliath his own. 

Since 2012, Ruffalo has continued telling The Hulk's story in Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: Ragnarok, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. With a solo outing still seemingly off the table, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly next for the Jade Giant.

Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures haven't made any official casting announcements for the movie, and Mark Ruffalo chose his words carefully about possibly sharing the screen with Spidey while discussing his new HBO series, Task, on the red carpet. 

"I don't know, I’m still waiting to hear," the actor told ET Online"I haven't read a script yet." That's not an outright denial, and it seems likely Ruffalo is playing deliberately coy (better that than to spoil a surprise Kevin Feige would rather keep under wraps). 

Asked what his legacy as The Hulk means to him heading into a possible Spider-Man: Brand New Day role, Ruffalo said, "Well, if it does happen, it would be [Laughs] incredible. I grew up with this, and it's changed my life in the best ways."

"Each time, it's a new director, a new world, and it's so exciting. There's nothing else like it. A TV show doesn't change its world from one director to the next, and that's what is exciting," he added.

There are plenty of rumours out there about what The Hulk will bring to the table in the next Spider-Man movie. The prevailing theory among fans is that Bruce Banner will be serving as a college professor at ESU, while the rumour mill has led us to believe that something happens to make Hulk go "savage" again.

Ruffalo hasn't been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday as we write this, but that's bound to shake up his status quo heading into the Multiverse Saga's two-part finale.

"I think with anything, it's all about what's in front of you, and right now what's in front of us is Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and focusing on making that movie worthy of the last film," Holland recently said of the upcoming movie. "I have been actively sifting through the internet and trying to best understand what it is that the fans want from a Spider-Man movie, and that's been my driving force in these pitch meetings."

"I think the producers, at times were like, absolutely sick of me, but I think it's really important, because we make these movies for [the fans]," he added, sharing his hopes for Spider-Man: Brand New Day"In terms of my future in the character beyond this film, I don't know the answer to that."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/5/2025, 7:11 AM
Fireworks and thumbs up. Any minute now.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 9/5/2025, 7:25 AM
@TheFinestSmack - Maybe we should use a bigger lure
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/5/2025, 7:13 AM
#releasethebeast #bringbackangryhulk
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/5/2025, 7:15 AM
Maybe the next iteration/actor of hulk will be good
TheRedLeader
TheRedLeader - 9/5/2025, 7:27 AM
Spidey vs Hulk is so Marvel Comics. Love this!
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 9/5/2025, 7:28 AM
Assuming we get Savage Hulk in Spider-Man, it'd be great if we could get him back to the Hulk he was in Ragnarok for the Avengers movies.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/5/2025, 7:32 AM
No one cares about MCU Hulk anymore

Reboot the MCU and DCU
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 9/5/2025, 7:42 AM
Hulk hasn't been interesting since Ragnorak. The character has been destroyed
AllsGood
AllsGood - 9/5/2025, 7:46 AM
I can't wait to see the New Angry Hulk Return. The Hulks Future looks Bright.

User Comment Image

