MCU SPIDER-MAN Trilogy Star Hints At Their Return In BRAND NEW DAY - Possible SPOILERS

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be a fresh start for the MCU's Peter Parker, with a back-to-basics approach that will bring the wall-crawler more in line with his comic book counterpart as a street-level superhero.

MJ and Ned Leeds are both set to factor into the movie, despite Doctor Strange's spell making it so that they forgot who Peter is at the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The whole world has forgotten him, of course, including the teachers from Midtown School of Science and Technology.

Peter was preparing to get his GED when we last saw him, and is likely a college student now, so the likelihood of seeing any of those teachers seems doubtful. However, one of them might still make an appearance.

Talking to The Direct about Tulsa King Season 3, Martin Starr was asked if Mr. Harrington would return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. "I'm not allowed..." he trailed off. "I'm not at liberty to say." That's as good as confirmation, right?

As a reminder, Mr. Harrington chaperoned Peter's class during their visit to the Washington Monument in Spider-Man: Homecoming and was among those ultimately saved by the web-slinger in the nation's capital. He also travelled overseas with the teenagers in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where we learned that his wife had run off with another man during Thanos' Snap.

Starr only appeared briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he made his fandom for Spider-Man known after Peter's secret was revealed.

In a separate conversation with Wired, the actor recently confirmed that his Spider-Man character is indeed linked to the college student who exchanged computer access for Bruce Banner's pizza in 2008's The Incredible Hulk.

"Kevin Feige once said that the two characters were connected, but I don’t necessarily understand how that is," Starr admitted. "I respect his overall view of the MCU world, so I won’t disagree with him. But I played a pizza man in Hulk and then played a teacher, Mr. Harrington, in Spider-Man."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.