RUMOR: New Details On SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY's Villain, Possible Daredevil Team-up, "Evil" MIT, And More

Following the latest addition to the cast of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's fair to say the movie is shaping up to be the web-slinger's most exciting solo adventure to date.

Fans remain eager to see what Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton has planned for the web-spinner, and a few new details may have come our way today courtesy of The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez.

According to the insider, The Punisher Special Presentation will set the stage for Frank Castle's role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He also seems fairly confident that we'll see Spider-Man, Daredevil, and The Punisher share the screen in the future, "with more characters."

Perez adds that Peter Parker will make his own tech and gadgets moving forward, and doesn't anticipate Marvel Studios revisiting Spider-Man: No Way Home's Venom tease (that's not to say the Symbiote won't appear in this or another Spider-Man movie; the alien suit just won't hail from Sony's Marvel Universe). We still think the Russos will add the Symbiote to the mix in Avengers: Secret Wars.

The plan is supposedly for Spidey to eventually face the Earth 616 Variant of the Green Goblin, but when it comes to Spider-Man: Brand New Day's villain, Perez notes, "[They're] simpler, meaner, badder [than Alistair Smythe], and even Tom Holland technically spoiled it in an interview."

The scooper also backs up Daniel Richtman's report about Florence Pugh returning as Yelena Belova in the movie, but compares the extent of her role to that of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

One of the most interesting tidbits comes when Perez says MIT—the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where MJ and Ned Leeds are currently studying—will be portrayed as "evil" in the MCU.

In related news, Mail Online claims that Tom Holland's recovery from a mild concussion is likely to cost Spider-Man: Brand New Day a whopping £10.5 million ($14 million).

A supposed insider told the tabloid, 'It's a headache for any production to have to pause filming, but with a movie of this scale it will be a huge migraine for the producers and studio. Crew still need to be paid throughout the delay and there is also secondary location costs to consider."

"While health and safety comes first, everyone on the shoot will be hoping to get the cameras rolling again sooner rather than later."

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day set video shows the hero attempting to slow that tank's momentum as it seemingly crashes into (not out of) a prison. Could this lead to the huge prison fight sequence we've previously heard about? It seems likely, though the wall-crawler seemingly has his hands full with the cops.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.