Sadie Sink May Not Be Playing Who We Thought In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, After All

Sadie Sink May Not Be Playing Who We Thought In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY, After All

As fans continue to speculate about who Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, a new report suggests she won't be The Punisher's sidekick, after all. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 21, 2025 07:10 AM EST
Source: Murphy's Multiverse

Somehow, the identity of Sadie Sink's character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become one of the biggest talking points of any upcoming superhero movie. Now, just as it seemed like we had it figured out, there may be a new twist. 

All signs pointed to Sink playing The Punisher's new partner, Rachel Cole-Alvez. However, Murphy's Multiverse has now chimed in to explain that Frank Castle's sidekick will be played by a Black actress. Whether that's Rachel or another character from the comics remains to be seen. 

The site isn't the first to report that, of course, but adds, "I've heard from two separate sources that Sink’s character is not who she appears to be." So, the mystery continues. 

While it's a theory and not a rumour, Charles Murphy later posits that Sink could be playing a character from the "Brand New Day" era of Amazing Spider-Man comics: Lily Hollister. 

While dating Harry Osborn, Lily discovered one of Norman Osborn's Green Goblin equipment caches. After accidentally knocking over some experimental Goblin chemicals, she absorbed them into her skin and was now able to transform into her "Menace" form at will (perhaps explaining why we've heard so much about a shape-shifting villain). 

In more recent years, she's become Queen Cat, a Black Cat-like hero. That opens the door to us getting a very different take on Black Cat in the MCU, possibly like how Mary Jane Watson became MJ, and Ned was a mashup of Ned Leeds and Ganke. 

Jean Grey, Gwen Stacy, Rachel Cole-Alvez, Carlie Cooper, Shathra, Chameleon, Menace...the list keeps growing. It's becoming clear that there's an awful lot we don't know about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we can expect that secrecy to continue.

Yesterday, it was reported that a brief teaser for the movie could play in front of this December's Avatar: Fire and Ash. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be an even more highly anticipated release than Avengers: Doomsday, so we'd bet on it doing something designed to get fans even more excited.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh has also joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Whether He'll Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
Related:

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Star Charlie Cox Reveals Whether He'll Appear In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY
SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Teaser Trailer Release Date Rumored As More Set Photos Circulate Online
Recommended For You:

SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Teaser Trailer Release Date Rumored As More Set Photos Circulate Online

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
AgentofSH1ELD
AgentofSH1ELD - 10/21/2025, 7:29 AM
She is actually Harry Osborn's half brother's cousin's sister in law who winks at Peter Parker when he buys coffee.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/21/2025, 7:32 AM
There it is. The inevitable article that exists only to contradict the previous article and keep the cycle alive.

Anyway, whoever she’s playing, I hope it’s not a wasted opportunity with a good actor like with Giancarlo Esposito in BNW, or everyone that was in eternals.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/21/2025, 7:34 AM
Just do a list of all possible characters she might be playing.

ALL HAIL THE LISTS!!
Batmandalorian
Batmandalorian - 10/21/2025, 7:34 AM
Enough already with who sadie sink is playing. Every day its shes playing this character, shes playing that character, wait no shes not, yes she is. Who gives a F&@k
gambgel
gambgel - 10/21/2025, 7:40 AM
So he doesnt know who she is playing either.

:|

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder