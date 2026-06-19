Spider-Man: Brand New Day Alternate Trailer Reveals Battle With The Hand And Intriguing Villain Reveal

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Alternate Trailer Reveals Battle With The Hand And Intriguing Villain Reveal

Another trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day has been revealed, this time showcasing the wall-crawler's battle with The Hand and an intriguing new detail about the movie's mind-controlling villain.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 19, 2026 06:06 AM EST

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was released on Wednesday, but a second version—which leaked in pretty abysmal quality earlier this month—has now swung online.

Opening with an extended version of the wall-crawler's fight with The Hand, Peter Parker can't help but be wowed by their fighting prowess (even as they close in on him with some undeniably deadly-looking weapons).

There's also a very intriguing line of dialogue, as one of the people being controlled by Sadie Sink's mystery antagonist tells Spidey, "You're the only person I can't hop into." In the comics, his Spider-Sense has never protected the hero from psychic attacks, leaving us to once again wonder whether she's playing Spider-Queen, not Jean Grey.

Remember, "The Queen" transformed Peter into a Man-Spider, has psychic powers, and ties to The Hand, so there's every chance that's the route Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading down.

We'll have to wait and see on that front, but Sink is remaining tight-lipped about her MCU debut. "It was so exciting. I grew up watching these movies," she said during a recent interview, unable to divulge any details about her role. "To join [the MCU] was very surreal. I really like the character [I’m playing] and that’s all I’ll say."

While Jean being controlled by the Department of Damage Control would go some way in explaining her being an antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it still doesn't make a ton of sense to have her at the centre of this movie.

If Sony Pictures has managed to fool social media's many scoopers and insiders by convincing them Sink is playing Marvel Girl, there are going to be a lot of very embarrassing retractions at the end of next month. 

Check out this newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer below.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
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Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/19/2026, 6:57 AM
An Asian director just had to shoehorn ninjas in there
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/19/2026, 7:25 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on sale yesterday, and the movie has landed the biggest first-day presales since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, which went on to gross $1.9 Billion.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/19/2026, 6:58 AM
"If Sony Pictures has managed to fool social media's many scoopers and insiders by convincing them Sink is playing Marvel Girl, there are going to be a lot of very embarrassing retractions at the end of next month."

So then, going forward there'd be stricter vetting as to what "scoops" get posted from THOSE "scoopers" right?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/19/2026, 7:08 AM
Maybe Sadie’s character is “The Queen” or a version of the character but let’s remember that that she could control anyone who had the “insect gene” within them in the comics which included Peter atleast initially while here it’s explicitly stated that for whatever reason , she can’t control or possess him…

Hell , the reason she was behind Spider Island in the comics was that she teamed up with The Jackal so she could infect the populace of NY with spider powers thus in turn being able to control them and turn her into her army of Man-Spiders if I remember correctly so unless this is some reinvention of the character then I don’t buy it being Adriana Soria.

User Comment Image

Anyway , that Hand fight looks crazy!!.
frottage
frottage - 6/19/2026, 7:14 AM
Ms Sink has been confirmed to appears in Secret Wars has she not, and she is unlikely to be playing a minor character.

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