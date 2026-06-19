Spider-Man: Brand New Day Alternate Trailer Reveals Battle With The Hand And Intriguing Villain Reveal

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer was released on Wednesday, but a second version—which leaked in pretty abysmal quality earlier this month—has now swung online.

Opening with an extended version of the wall-crawler's fight with The Hand, Peter Parker can't help but be wowed by their fighting prowess (even as they close in on him with some undeniably deadly-looking weapons).

There's also a very intriguing line of dialogue, as one of the people being controlled by Sadie Sink's mystery antagonist tells Spidey, "You're the only person I can't hop into." In the comics, his Spider-Sense has never protected the hero from psychic attacks, leaving us to once again wonder whether she's playing Spider-Queen, not Jean Grey.

Remember, "The Queen" transformed Peter into a Man-Spider, has psychic powers, and ties to The Hand, so there's every chance that's the route Spider-Man: Brand New Day is heading down.

We'll have to wait and see on that front, but Sink is remaining tight-lipped about her MCU debut. "It was so exciting. I grew up watching these movies," she said during a recent interview, unable to divulge any details about her role. "To join [the MCU] was very surreal. I really like the character [I’m playing] and that’s all I’ll say."

While Jean being controlled by the Department of Damage Control would go some way in explaining her being an antagonist in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it still doesn't make a ton of sense to have her at the centre of this movie.

If Sony Pictures has managed to fool social media's many scoopers and insiders by convincing them Sink is playing Marvel Girl, there are going to be a lot of very embarrassing retractions at the end of next month.

Check out this newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Trailer 2 Alternative in HD pic.twitter.com/UNaXKdsIxi — The Beyond Midia (@BeyondReporter2) June 18, 2026

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.