Spider-Man: Brand New Day Artbook Leak Reveals Epic Spoiler Showdown, Grey Hulk, Punisher, Peter/MJ & Villains

As we count down the days to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it was only a matter of time before major leaks started surfacing. The latest comes from an official advance copy of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art of the Movie book, which is scheduled for release on August 4.

A YouTube user uploaded a quick flip-through of the art book, revealing tons of never-before-seen concept art from the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster. The leak provides long-awaited confirmation of a massive Spider-Man/Hulk/Punisher showdown, while showcasing alternate Punisher designs, fresh looks at Scorpion, Boomerang, and Ramrod, and early designs for a Grey Hulk—though it sounds like the latter might have been a concept that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

There are also several pieces centering on The Punisher, including different logo treatments and a better look at his iconic battle van. Additionally, we get an interesting shot of an unmasked Peter Parker resting next to MJ, suggesting he could potentially re-reveal his identity to his lady love at some point during the film, though we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out on the big screen.

Curiously missing, however, is any mention of Sadie Sink’s mystery character, who is heavily rumored to be making her MCU debut as Jean Grey. Whether Marvel and Sony anticipated an early art book leak is up for debate, but it is clear the studios are aiming to keep her character's identity under wraps for as long as humanly possible.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out all of the concept art below:

🚨 Vazaram as primeiras imagens de Spider-Man: Brand New Day: The Art of the Movie mostrando visuais do Boomerang, Ramrod, Hulk Cinza e muito mais.



Eles mais uma vez fazendo referências às capas muito foda. pic.twitter.com/K2MXFaaKyZ — João Guilherme (@joaoguillll) July 8, 2026

RAPAZIADA OLHA ESSE TAKE FODA DE SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY PQP QUE COISA LINDA pic.twitter.com/hRwuKriC6h — João Guilherme (@joaoguillll) July 8, 2026

VAI TER HOMEM-ARANHA E JUSTICEIRO LUTANDO JUNTOS CONTRA O HULK???



CARALHO. pic.twitter.com/9uoYFBpXPs — João Guilherme (@joaoguillll) July 8, 2026

🚨Saiu novos detalhes sobre 'SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY'.



Hulk estará verde no filme, Hulk Cinza foi apenas um teste.



Peter acha que está se transformando em um monstro.



Ele tem uma máquina de costura com IA embutida. Ele criou para arrumar o Uniforme. pic.twitter.com/51Iv4skrfH — João Guilherme (@joaoguillll) July 8, 2026

GREY HULK CONCEPT ART FROM SPIDER-MAN BRAND NEW DAY pic.twitter.com/4qORnEj54c — JEST0Z (@JEST0Z) July 8, 2026

Other Punisher logos considered for Spider-Man Brand New Day pic.twitter.com/9grkKSLDV7 — JEST0Z (@JEST0Z) July 8, 2026

Mj and Peter sleeping in Punisher‘s basement in Spider-Man: Brand new Day Concept art!#spiderman #Spidermanbrandnewday pic.twitter.com/sx8wI3llLQ — Mirac🇵🇸 (@GoodCBMtakes) July 8, 2026

Damage Control building in Spider-Man: Brand new day! pic.twitter.com/vskGKseAnh — Mirac🇵🇸 (@GoodCBMtakes) July 8, 2026