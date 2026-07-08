Spider-Man: Brand New Day Artbook Leak Reveals Epic Spoiler Showdown, Grey Hulk, Punisher, Peter/MJ & Villains

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Artbook Leak Reveals Epic Spoiler Showdown, Grey Hulk, Punisher, Peter/MJ & Villains

Well, here's something unexpected as a preview for the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art Of The Movie book has surfaced online, offering multiple spoiler-y new looks at the Marvel blockbuster.

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 08, 2026 02:07 PM EST

As we count down the days to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it was only a matter of time before major leaks started surfacing. The latest comes from an official advance copy of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art of the Movie book, which is scheduled for release on August 4.

A YouTube user uploaded a quick flip-through of the art book, revealing tons of never-before-seen concept art from the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster. The leak provides long-awaited confirmation of a massive Spider-Man/Hulk/Punisher showdown, while showcasing alternate Punisher designs, fresh looks at Scorpion, Boomerang, and Ramrod, and early designs for a Grey Hulk—though it sounds like the latter might have been a concept that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.

There are also several pieces centering on The Punisher, including different logo treatments and a better look at his iconic battle van. Additionally, we get an interesting shot of an unmasked Peter Parker resting next to MJ, suggesting he could potentially re-reveal his identity to his lady love at some point during the film, though we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out on the big screen.

Curiously missing, however, is any mention of Sadie Sink’s mystery character, who is heavily rumored to be making her MCU debut as Jean Grey. Whether Marvel and Sony anticipated an early art book leak is up for debate, but it is clear the studios are aiming to keep her character's identity under wraps for as long as humanly possible.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out all of the concept art below:

It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

About The Author:
RohanPatel
Member Since 7/22/2011
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SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 7/8/2026, 2:43 PM
Spider-Man is only a few weeks away
SeeYouIn2036
SeeYouIn2036 - 7/8/2026, 2:53 PM
@SonOfAGif -
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2026, 3:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - Damn, this movie has felt like months+ away for so long I haven't even registered how close it is.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/8/2026, 2:53 PM
Remember when Marvel kept Jude Law’s mystery role in Captain Marvel under wraps similar to Sadie Sink’s role? Hollywood Trades like Variety, The Wrap, and Deadline said he was playing Mar-Vell or the male lead for over a year. Nobody suspected he was playing the villain Yon-Rogg until the teaser trailer dropped hints and a toy leak revealed Yon-Rogg was in the movie. It seems like Marvel learned their lesson.

And before anybody says anything: That “toy leak” of Sadie was a prank created by Andrés Navy - Mexican YouTuber. It was an AI-altered image of a toy of Christine Palmer from MoM. Here is a video of him explaining it:

https://www.tiktok.com/@andresnavytiktok/video/7649169091386789141
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/8/2026, 3:17 PM
@Gnostic - what happens to all the “scoopers” credibility when it comes out that Jean Grey isn’t in this movie?
Gnostic
Gnostic - 7/8/2026, 3:50 PM
@WruceBayne - If that is the case, I doubt it would do much damage to their credibility. Marvel was actively misleading the trades with the Jude Law = Mar-Vell thing. Even Disney’s official website pushed this narrative, as the site “accidentally“ put captions on an image of Law saying he was Mar-Vell, which was later removed to give the impression that it was a spoiler.

https://screenrant.com/captain-marvel-jude-law-mar-vell/

Marvel has admitted to doing that kind of stuff too. I think that might be the case here. So scoopers will just say they were misled.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 7/8/2026, 2:55 PM
How can there be an art book when they fired over 1000 artists?! Man it will suck to not see any Andy Park art in this.
Irregular
Irregular - 7/8/2026, 2:55 PM
Welp...congrats Marvel/SONY. You just gave enough material for the user OneMoreTime to wack off too.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/8/2026, 3:14 PM
@Irregular - User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

😆 🤣 😂 😆😃😏😐... 😂
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 7/8/2026, 3:18 PM
@Irregular - and MTTSH to give a bunch more “insider” information based off these pictures.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/8/2026, 2:55 PM
Dude, Marvel is going all-in on Damage Control the same way DC went all out on Suicide Squad.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 3:02 PM
@soberchimera - it makes me wonder if they will morph into the agency that hunts mutants
soberchimera
soberchimera - 7/8/2026, 3:03 PM
@Vigor - X-Factor?
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 3:06 PM
@soberchimera - no. I meant Project wideAwake. The deptartment that created Sentinels with Henry Peter Gyrich and Bolivar Trask.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/8/2026, 3:45 PM
@soberchimera -

Damage Control is crap. Like Checkmate in the DCFU. Both should be dumped.
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 7/8/2026, 3:00 PM
I almost wish they wouldn't try and create hype for upcoming films like this by releasing images and just keep it a surprise for when we actually see the film. I kind of miss those days when all we got was the trailer and that and some promo posters was it. I think the films 'wow'd' us more back then.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 3:04 PM
@BadgerThorkin - this book with images was meant to release AFTER the movie released
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/8/2026, 3:21 PM
@BadgerThorkin - Back then you went in like a clean sponge, ready to absorb the vision for what it was.

Now, we've already judged how good things will be, before we've gotten the chance to see it. If *insert favorite YouTuber* says it sucks, we go in with pessimistic expectations (if we even go at all).

I can't say I hate this present time. It raises stakes for all parties involved. I just want to see the run next that refuses to accept failure. That puts solid stories over pu🐈y pandering.

I like the hype for Spidey and I expect the film to live up to it.

🪙 🪙
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/8/2026, 3:01 PM
This movie feels like it's gonna be epic. Hopefully, we get a Man-Spider vs. Punisher showdown like the 90s show.
Vigor
Vigor - 7/8/2026, 3:02 PM
Punisher has nerves of steel to go against Hulk. Even with Spiderman on my side, I wouldn't dare
SummersEssex
SummersEssex - 7/8/2026, 3:09 PM
It would be so funny if Sadie Sink turned out to not be in this movie at all and everything surrounding her and the rumors is purely a genius misdirect.

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