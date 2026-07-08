Spider-Man: Brand New Day Artbook Leak Reveals Epic Spoiler Showdown, Grey Hulk, Punisher, Peter/MJ & Villains

As we count down the days to Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it was only a matter of time before major leaks started surfacing. The latest comes from an official advance copy of the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day - The Art of the Movie book, which is scheduled for release on August 4.
A YouTube user uploaded a quick flip-through of the art book, revealing tons of never-before-seen concept art from the highly anticipated Marvel blockbuster. The leak provides long-awaited confirmation of a massive Spider-Man/Hulk/Punisher showdown, while showcasing alternate Punisher designs, fresh looks at Scorpion, Boomerang, and Ramrod, and early designs for a Grey Hulk—though it sounds like the latter might have been a concept that was ultimately left on the cutting room floor.
There are also several pieces centering on The Punisher, including different logo treatments and a better look at his iconic battle van. Additionally, we get an interesting shot of an unmasked Peter Parker resting next to MJ, suggesting he could potentially re-reveal his identity to his lady love at some point during the film, though we'll just have to wait and see how it plays out on the big screen.
Curiously missing, however, is any mention of Sadie Sink’s mystery character, who is heavily rumored to be making her MCU debut as Jean Grey. Whether Marvel and Sony anticipated an early art book leak is up for debate, but it is clear the studios are aiming to keep her character's identity under wraps for as long as humanly possible.
In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.
Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!
Check out all of the concept art below:
It's a BRAND NEW DAY for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control. But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.