Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Pits Spidey Against The Scorpion - But Where's The Trailer?

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on sale earlier today, and while we've already seen several posters and some must-have theater merch, there's still no sign of a trailer.

The two versions that leaked online last week both ended by mentioning that "Tickets Are Now On Sale," but a trailer releasing today was never actually confirmed or promised by Sony Pictures. Not sharing one is a bit of a head-scratcher, though there is a fan event scheduled to take place in Amsterdam a little later.

That's set to wrap up around 5 pm ET, meaning Sony could choose then to share the new sneak peek online. However, it's far from a traditional trailer release time, and just so happens to be when most of Europe is asleep (which doesn't seem the best idea).

Still, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a big enough movie to sell itself, and a second trailer being released at a less-than-favourable hour isn't going to derail what could be the biggest box office hit of the summer. Regardless, you know we'll have that trailer for you the second it swings online.

In the meantime, another poster for the movie has been revealed, and it's noteworthy for a couple of different reasons. Once again, The Scorpion's tail doesn't match what we saw in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser trailer.

It does line up with merchandise, but the prevailing theory was that the first wave of toys was based on outdated concept art (similar to how Spidey's black costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't line up with early merchandise and promo art). This could, however, be confirmation that Mac Gargan will have two different tails.

As for what's going on with the villain's head, it looks a little off, but this is still a pretty solid attempt at delivering a Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster that feels like a comic book cover come to life.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.