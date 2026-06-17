Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Pits Spidey Against The Scorpion - But Where's The Trailer?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Pits Spidey Against The Scorpion - But Where's The Trailer?

A new Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster finds the web-slinger battling The Scorpion, but what's the deal with his tail? We also have an update on the next trailer for the MCU movie.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 17, 2026 01:06 PM EST

Tickets for Spider-Man: Brand New Day went on sale earlier today, and while we've already seen several posters and some must-have theater merch, there's still no sign of a trailer.

The two versions that leaked online last week both ended by mentioning that "Tickets Are Now On Sale," but a trailer releasing today was never actually confirmed or promised by Sony Pictures. Not sharing one is a bit of a head-scratcher, though there is a fan event scheduled to take place in Amsterdam a little later. 

That's set to wrap up around 5 pm ET, meaning Sony could choose then to share the new sneak peek online. However, it's far from a traditional trailer release time, and just so happens to be when most of Europe is asleep (which doesn't seem the best idea).

Still, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a big enough movie to sell itself, and a second trailer being released at a less-than-favourable hour isn't going to derail what could be the biggest box office hit of the summer. Regardless, you know we'll have that trailer for you the second it swings online.

In the meantime, another poster for the movie has been revealed, and it's noteworthy for a couple of different reasons. Once again, The Scorpion's tail doesn't match what we saw in Spider-Man: Brand New Day's teaser trailer.

It does line up with merchandise, but the prevailing theory was that the first wave of toys was based on outdated concept art (similar to how Spidey's black costume in Spider-Man: No Way Home didn't line up with early merchandise and promo art). This could, however, be confirmation that Mac Gargan will have two different tails. 

As for what's going on with the villain's head, it looks a little off, but this is still a pretty solid attempt at delivering a Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster that feels like a comic book cover come to life. 

image host

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease Grey Hulk And How Movie Deals With The Punisher's Foul Mouth
Related:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Stars Tease Grey Hulk And How Movie Deals With The Punisher's Foul Mouth
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tickets On Sale: New Posters, Theater Merch, Shot For ScreenX Plans Revealed
Recommended For You:

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Tickets On Sale: New Posters, Theater Merch, "Shot For ScreenX" Plans Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 1:13 PM
Calling it now: The Amsterdam fan event is just a pop up for a cannabis store opening. I’ll take it.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 6/17/2026, 1:14 PM
Waiting for the trailer
User Comment Image
Nomi
Nomi - 6/17/2026, 1:15 PM
They don't release the trailer until they show it at the promo event.
Nomi
Nomi - 6/17/2026, 1:20 PM
@Nomi - and I searched, it ends three hours from now, the last 15min are the "surprise finale" aka the trailer and some other stuff
GComix85
GComix85 - 6/17/2026, 1:17 PM
Trailer will be released 4:15pm EST
Thing94
Thing94 - 6/17/2026, 1:18 PM
Sony you done gone fool retard not releasing the trailer this morning
hainesy
hainesy - 6/17/2026, 1:19 PM
The Scorpion's tail looks horrible.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2026, 1:21 PM
I didn't know about the Amsterdam event. Obviously that's when the trailer comes out. Or tomorrow, either way I was right!
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/17/2026, 1:22 PM
That tail looks like such shit lol
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 6/17/2026, 1:24 PM
@TheLobster - it’s a very strange look. It’s like an animated ladder or something.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/17/2026, 1:24 PM
Tail could be so much better
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/17/2026, 1:24 PM
Scorpion’s head is so clearly photoshopped.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2026, 1:25 PM
Gargan’s head in the poster looks off but I like the rest.

Also I fully expect us to get a trailer later in the day but I kinda hope they don’t release it , just to piss off people in response to the leak a week or 2 ago but we’ll see…

Anyway , the movie seems good so looking forward to it!!.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/17/2026, 1:28 PM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day Spider-Man: Brand New Day

User Comment Image
BadgerThorkin
BadgerThorkin - 6/17/2026, 1:31 PM
I would rather the Scorpion have his mask on. How hard is that?

User Comment Image
Nomi
Nomi - 6/17/2026, 1:58 PM
@BadgerThorkin - and that suit, but I bet he mutates in this and looks like in the one SM game.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 6/17/2026, 1:42 PM
Thats not official, its made by a fan
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 6/17/2026, 1:54 PM
ugh. scorpion looks awful. that tail is dogshit.

sony/disney:

User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/17/2026, 1:55 PM
Sure as hell hope that Scorpion suit looks better in action after waiting for him to get revenge forever.
webheaded
webheaded - 6/17/2026, 1:59 PM
Hi. This is a fan-made poster
LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/17/2026, 2:06 PM
#RELEASETHEFILES...IMEANTHETRAILER!!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder