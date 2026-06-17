Spider-Man: Brand New Day Poster Sees Spidey Swing Into Action Against The "Savage" Hulk

Sony Pictures (finally) released the new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day earlier on, and we now have some new poster art to go with it.

The banner spotlights Spidey swinging into action against Scorpion, the mystical ninja clan known as The Hand, and The Incredibe Savage Hulk.

Though we've seen plenty of the Jade Giant in various promo art over the past few weeks, this is the first official marketing material to feature the character.

We don't see Bruce Banner transform into the "Grey Goliath" in the new trailer, but the cast basically confirmed that he will in today's Fandango featurette. We do briefly see Sadie Sink's mysterious character (believed to be Jean Grey) controlling the Hulk's movements, so the rumor that she'll be the one to unleash the beast was likely accurate.

In addition, Samsung has announced that the Spider Tracker is now live.

"Today, Sony Pictures and Samsung are teasing the first ever fan-powered Spidey Tracker, effectively bringing to life a key element of Spider-Man: Brand New Day where Ned Leeds creates a custom website that helps locate Spider-Man, powered by Samsung Galaxy."

Finally got all the bugs worked out after hours of beta testing. Official Spidey Tracker is now a go. - Ned (CEO)



📍Track Spidey live: https://t.co/IfjSo8dTIb — Spidey Tracker (@SpideyTracker) June 17, 2026

During a recent interview, director Destin Daniel Cretton urged fans to "go to this (movie) as if it’s the last Spider-Man."

This may seem like a fairly standard plug for the movie on the surface, but there is a rumor doing the rounds that Brand New Day's ending is going to "shock" a lot of people, which has led to speculation that Spidey might be killed off.

Tom Holland is not expected to factor into Avengers: Doomsday, but we have heard that he will appear in Secret Wars, so even if the wall-crawler is taken out in Brand New Day, we can't see it being permanent.

Tickets for Brand New Day are now on sale.

Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.