SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video Shows Sadie Sink's Character Getting Taken Down By [SPOILER]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now filming in Ravenscourt Park in Fulham, England, and a new video from the set has been shared online. While it doesn't tell us any more about the identity of Sadie Sink's character, it does appear to reveal a significant plot point relating to her.

Spoilers ahead.

In the short clip, we see some heavily armed police officers rushing towards a woman and throwing her to the ground. Though the person getting arrested is only visible right at the end of the video, if you pause it and look closely, you'll see that she is wearing the same green and yellow coat that Sink was spotted in last month.

We still don't know who the Stranger Things alum is playing (rumors have pointed to everyone from Mayday Parker, to Gwen Stacy, to Shathra), but the fact that she's been targeted by the cops would seem to suggest that she will be playing a villain - or at the very least, someone the police believe has committed a crime.

We have heard that there will be some sort of twist relating to this mysterious young lady, so there's a chance she will be introduced as one character before being unveiled as someone else entirely later in the movie.

Whoever she's playing, we recently learned that Sink will reprise her role for Avengers: Secret Wars.

sad for the character sadie sink plays in #SpiderManBrandNewDay :( pic.twitter.com/Wy139ol4ML — aki (@_ak41i) November 23, 2025

(https://t.co/cl8QTehQYV) pic.twitter.com/yxjTuyNqBC — Spider-Man News (@SpiderMan_Newz) November 23, 2025

In addition to Tom Holland as Spidey, Brand New Day's cast includes Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Michael Mando as Scorpion, and Marvin Jones III as Tombstone. Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova is also expected to appear for a cameo.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.