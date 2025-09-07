Tobey Maguire Spotted In London - Could It Be For SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Or AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY?

Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 was scrapped by Sony Pictures, meaning Tobey Maguire's time as Peter Parker ended with 2007's Spider-Man 3.

Alongside Andrew Garfield, he returned as his Variant of the web-slinger in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, leaving fans desperate to see more of them both in the MCU. Demands for Sony to make Spider-Man 4 (and The Amazing Spider-Man 3) have fallen on deaf ears, but the former Spider-Men are expected to reunite with Tom Holland before the Multiverse Saga ends.

It's being widely reported this weekend that Maguire has been spotted in London. He could be there for any number of reasons, but with Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday both in active production in the UK, you'd best believe that speculation has gone into overdrive.

We've heard rumblings about Spider-Man: Brand New Day having a Multiversal element to it, while Doomsday—and the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars—seem a logical place to reunite Peter #1, #2, and #3.

The three Spider-Men working together in the next Avengers movies is an undeniably enticing prospect for fans. However, we'd imagine Sony will want at least a cameo in Spider-Man: Brand New Day to increase interest in the project they stand to make the most money from.

Maguire and Garfield have both said they'd be open to returning, anyway, so don't be surprised if both of their respective Spidey Variants swing back into theaters at some point next year.

Based on past comments from Maguire, suiting up again had a significant impact on him. "Working with Andrew [Garfield] and Tom [Holland] was so dear to me, it really was special - a very rich experience for me, all around. It kind of reinvigorated my interest in performing. It felt like a real brotherhood, which was what we were aiming for, too, for us and for the characters."

"But then to have those dynamics play out - feeling a real connection and love for these guys, and having fun and having a laugh - all of that was energizing and reinvigorating for me."

"When they called initially...I was like, 'Finally!'" he admitted. "I just feel grateful - I was really open, immediately, about coming to do this. Not without nerves! But to get to show up with talented, creative people and play together...it's just a yes."

"There was such an open-heartedness to coming together and embracing each other and supporting each other that was really beautiful," Maguire concluded.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, Tramell Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas. Thunderbolts* star Florence Pugh is also rumoured to have joined the cast.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026. As for Avengers: Doomsday, that's heading to theaters on December 18, 2026.