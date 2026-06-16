UPDATE: Fans have done in the site's source code and found a link to Netflix's Defenders. In an entry about The Hand, Ned Leeds writes, "Can someone tell me what NINJAS are doing back in New York?" Now all we need is for them to show up in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3...

Sony Pictures has revealed that Ned Leeds is the Founder and CEO of Spider-Man: Brand New Day's official Spidey Tracker, with an in-character video message from Jacob Batalon.

Confirming that he's previously crossed paths with the web-slinger, it seems Ned is a big fan of the hero. However, while Ned remembers meeting Spider-Man, like everyone else on the planet, he has no memory of Peter Parker being beneath the mask.

With the Spidey Tracker also set to factor into the movie's plot, Variety brings word of a partnership between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Samsung's Galaxy phones. It's said that Spidey himself will use a Galaxy Z Flip, with Ned using a Galaxy Z Fold and a Galaxy Watch.

Samsung is also behind the Spidey Tracker, which fans can use to see where Tom Holland and the movie's cast will be showing up across the world.

"Incorporating Galaxy technology into such a beloved Spider-Man storytelling world gives us a chance to showcase how even your friendly neighborhood hero relies only on Samsung Galaxy," Keena Grigsby, chief marketing officer and vice president of mobile experience at Samsung Electronics America, said today.

"This is the perfect opportunity to double down on our belief that Galaxy devices are designed to help everyone stay connected — whether you’re taking photos with friends, keeping up with loved ones, or saving New York."

Sony Pictures EVP Jeffrey Godsick added, "Spider-Man has always been a hero defined by his connection to his community. Teaming up with Samsung helped bring that spirit to life both on screen and beyond, integrating the technology people use every day into Spider-Man’s world while also bringing innovative and fun new ways for fans to engage through the Spidey Tracker."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will likely have many tie-ins with companies like Samsung, though we are a little surprised that Samsung phones will be featured in place of Sony's own handsets.

You can hear from the CEO of Sex the Spidey Tracker below.

A message from Founder & CEO, Ned Leeds.



Follow Spider-Man’s whereabouts with the official Spidey Tracker: https://t.co/IfjSo8dTIb pic.twitter.com/60V6vnepkI — Spidey Tracker (@SpideyTracker) June 16, 2026

We also have a new Spider-Man: Brand New Day still—featuring Ned Leeds—and another round of promo art from the movie.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31, 2026.