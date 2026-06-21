UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots Reveal First Look At Ramrod And Recreate Classic Comic Cover

UPDATE: Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV Spots Reveal First Look At Ramrod And Recreate Classic Comic Cover

Two new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots have swung online, highlighting the web-slinger's battle with Ramrod and recreating the cover of 1981's The Amazing Spider-Man #221.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 21, 2026 12:06 PM EST

UPDATE: We now have an HD version of the Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spot featuring Ramrod.

Two low-res TV spots for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have just hit social media, revealing some never-before-seen moments from the upcoming blockbuster.

For starters, we see Spidey battling Ramrod in another scene pulled from the montage exploring the many adventures Peter Parker has had since we last saw him. There's also a terrific shot of Spider-Man in the middle of his web tornado while fighting The Hand.

One particularly intriguing scene sees the wall-crawler getting a shot in front of some young kids. Community outreach like this explains why he's become a beloved figure, and could explain him receiving the Key to the City from Mayor Sheila Rivera.

However, with Marvel Studios finally embracing the comics by making Peter's life as miserable as possible, we wouldn't be surprised if the narrative changes and Spider-Man is eventually deemed a menace. 

Check out these new Spider-Man: Brand New Day TV spots in the players below.

In case you blinked and missed it in the TV spot above, you can see Ramrod—and the comic book cover this moment is recreating—in the X post below. This will probably be the extent of the villain's role, and, as of now, we don't know who is playing him in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, it's a Brand New Day for Peter Parker. Fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that doesn’t remember him—and the pressure of seeing his old friends move on without him—sparks a change in Peter he may not have the power to control.

But that transformation might also be the only thing that can stop a shocking new threat to the city and those he loves - a powerful villain no one can even see. The world may have forgotten Peter Parker, but he hasn’t forgotten them.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo. 

The movie is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Executive producers include Louis D'Esposito and David Cain. 

Spider-Man: Brand New Day swings into theaters on July 31. The movie opens in the UK on July 29.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/20/2026, 2:03 PM
Is this the MCU movie with the most shot for shot panel recreations? If so, I'll give it it's props.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/20/2026, 2:13 PM
@FireGunn - Dead After Endgame.......... Ha Ha Ha

User Comment Image
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/20/2026, 2:14 PM
@OneMoreTime - That wasn't an answer to my question
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/20/2026, 2:38 PM
@FireGunn - 2025's Biggest Opening was A Minecraft Movie with $162.7 million. Before that, Deadpool & Wolverine broke records with $211.4 million,

a figure that's likely to be Beaten by Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Equivocal
Equivocal - 6/20/2026, 4:15 PM
@FireGunn -

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/20/2026, 2:11 PM
YES YES YES RAMROD AT LAST! My grandfather died believing he will get reparations for the plantations and will get to see Ramrod in cinemas
Heres to you grandads! ..you dont deserve reparations thou
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/20/2026, 2:12 PM
Kevin Feige did say that this movie does recreate covers.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2026, 2:17 PM
@Gnostic - yep

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I wouldn’t be surprised if this is all in a montage that takes place beginning of the film that shows us what Spidey’s been up to since NWH.
Gnostic
Gnostic - 6/20/2026, 2:32 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I also honestly think the shot of the mystery villain hearing hood with their face covered in shadows is a homage to the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #238. That issue introduced one of the biggest villain mysteries in the Spider-books - The Hobgoblin.

https://imgur.com/1W6ftXK

Now I don’t think the Hobgoblin is in the movie, I think it is just a homage because Kevin Feige said that the movie would bring covers to life.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/20/2026, 2:26 PM
Marvel Studios Spider-Man: Brand New Day Movie Went to Whole Different Level of Perfection.


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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/20/2026, 9:24 PM
@OneMoreTime - You've seen it already?

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DiegoMD
DiegoMD - 6/20/2026, 2:37 PM
The fact that they made [frick]ing Ramrod look cool (in a dopey way) is astonishing
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/20/2026, 2:40 PM
Am I the only one who sees this shit and gets [frick]ing pissed at the gaslighting over the absolute dogshit we've been served since the LAST Spider-Man movie?

How is it that so many of the people on here give those Disney assholes a free pass on total [frick]ing garbage like The Marvels and She-Hulk and that shitbox Captain America movie or the [frick]ing Falcon show?

Are you telling me that THIS is the same as THOSE?

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/20/2026, 4:19 PM
@Batmangina - Because most people here are sheep shills who'll eat up whatever slop they're given.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/20/2026, 4:46 PM
@Batmangina - its all entertaining. The only let downs were ant man 3nand Thor love and thunder and secret invasion. And I actually like Ant man 3 but it was a noticeable drop in quality
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/20/2026, 4:57 PM
@Vigor - The thing is it's NOT actually all entertaining and some of it absolutely [frick]ing sucks.

I forgot about Secret Invasion. Jesus H Christmas it's even worse than I originally said.

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LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/20/2026, 6:02 PM
@Batmangina - I loved She Hulk.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/20/2026, 7:13 PM
@LogansRazor - User Comment Image
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 6/21/2026, 1:09 PM
@FireGunn -

You dickride Snyder 24/7.

You calling other people "sheep shills" just because your precious cult leader made you feel special and superior by telling you how much smarter and better than everyone else you are, just for preferring his turds over others', is indescribably hypocritical to levels previously inconceivable.

Since you're probably not an adult yet, grow the f#ck up. But if you are, do the world a favour and never procreate.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/21/2026, 1:13 PM
@Batmangina - it's called having a completed script BEFORE shooting.

Now you know why Gunn INSISTS on it.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/20/2026, 2:41 PM
That web tornado still looks so cool!!.

Also I like that Peter is doing some community outreach since it’s no doubt inspired by Aunt May and him just trying to help people in any way he possibly can like she would have.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/20/2026, 3:30 PM
Car ramrod?
Questar
Questar - 6/20/2026, 6:14 PM
@Nonameforme - I wrote it on the paper!
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/20/2026, 10:10 PM
@Questar - as one should
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/20/2026, 3:47 PM
Probably not the case, but I think Jean Grey might be a red herring and the main villain actually controlling other people’s minds is Mesmero.
User Comment Image

Otherwise a different take on Chameleon who takes over people’s minds instead of taking other people’s forms.
PapaBear562
PapaBear562 - 6/20/2026, 4:32 PM
@soberchimera - I thought maybe the big baddie is a pre-paralyzed Charles Xavier. Maybe in this universe he either started out as a bad guy or he can't control his powers. I remember that scene from Days of Future Past where he hopped from one person to another in the airport in order to confront Raven.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/20/2026, 9:21 PM
Ramrod

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Dcmarvel2025
Dcmarvel2025 - 6/21/2026, 1:00 PM
I can see it now Spiderman getting ramrodded in this movie, yeah hot so hot yeah , punisher ramrodding Spiderman while Sadie sink watches 😳😳
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/21/2026, 1:14 PM
This might be the MCU spiderman movie that stands a chance of holding a candle to the Raimi ones.

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