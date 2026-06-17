Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Peter Parker's New "Fresh Start" Suit Coming To Marvel's Spider-Man 2 For PS5

Hot on the heels of that awesome new trailer, Insomniac Games has announced that Peter Parker’s new suit from Spider-Man: Brand New Day is coming to Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. The "Fresh Start" suit will be available free of charge on PS5 and PC starting July 28!

To date, the game has sold over 17 million copies worldwide, cementing its place as the best-selling first-party PlayStation 5 game ever.

While many fans expected extensive DLC content following the game's massive launch - alongside a potential Venom spinoff - it was later reported that the rumored extra content was canceled by Insomniac due to the game's already immense budget and widespread industry layoffs.

With Spider-Man 2 now firmly in the rearview mirror, Insomniac instead shifted its focus to finishing Marvel's Wolverine, which is finally set to hit shelves this September.

Now, the wait is on for Marvel's Spider-Man 3, which is rumored to have already quietly begun production. There was even a recent slip-up from Peter Parker face model Ben Jordan, who shared a photo of himself during a motion capture session before promptly deleting it.

While Insomniac has remained tight-lipped about what's coming next, there's already buzz that the title could hit stores sometime in 2028, although whether it'll arrive on PS5 or help launch the PlayStation 6 remains to be seen.

In addition to Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, the all-star supporting cast features Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, Marvin Jones III, Zabryna Guevara, Keith David, Liza Colón-Zayas, Eman Esfandi, and Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo.

Destin Daniel Cretton directed the film, with a screenplay from Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers and Justin Kuritzkes. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O'Connor are attached as producers, while Louis D'Esposito and David Cain are listed as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31!

Check out a first look at the "Fresh Start" suit below: