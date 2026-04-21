Spider-Noir: New Posters And All 8 Episode Runtimes Revealed For Prime Video Series

Prime Video has released two new posters for Spider-Noir, the first live-action TV series revolving around one of the web-slinger's many Variants.

That means, in place of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, we're getting Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly and a mid-1930s setting instead of present-day New York. It's a big change, but beyond the name change, it lines up with this character's portrayal in the comic books.

Cage certainly looks a lot like Spider-Man on these posters, striking a classic pose atop a New York rooftop. How much web-slinging and costumed action we'll see in the series remains to be seen, but the trailer suggested both will be prominent.

In related news, we have the runtimes for each episode of Spider-Noir, courtesy of leaker @Cryptic4KQual:

🕷️ Episode 1 - 44 minutes

🕷️ Episode 2 - 40 minutes

🕷️ Episode 3 - 45 minutes

🕷️ Episode 4 - 47 minutes

🕷️ Episode 5 - 47 minutes

🕷️ Episode 6 - 40 minutes

🕷️ Episode 7 - 40 minutes

🕷️ Episode 8 - 46 minutes

During a recent interview, Spider-Noir producer Phil Lord said, "That trailer is great. They did a wonderful job. He's amazing. He had this great idea, which was, 'I want to play this like a spider pretending to be a person.'"

Christopher Miller added, "Like, 'After what happened to me, I'm more spider than person, and I have to act like a human in public, and in private I can be my true self,'" prompting Lord to chime in with, "So he sometimes goes to the movies, his character, and practices and studies what the actors are doing so he can use it in his real life."

Asked if the door is open to Spider-Noir Season 2, Lord replied, "It certainly could [be]," with Miller jokingly addressing its sequel chances by saying, "A Spider-Man thing telling more than one story? I don’t know. It cannot be done!"

Check out these new Spider-Noir posters in the Instagram gallery below.

Spider-Noir's cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.