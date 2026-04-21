Spider-Noir: New Posters And All 8 Episode Runtimes Revealed For Prime Video Series

Spider-Noir: New Posters And All 8 Episode Runtimes Revealed For Prime Video Series

Two new posters for Prime Video's Spider-Noir have just swung online, and with them comes the runtime for each instalment of the 8-episode live-action Spider-Man TV series.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 21, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Spider-Noir

Prime Video has released two new posters for Spider-Noir, the first live-action TV series revolving around one of the web-slinger's many Variants.

That means, in place of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, we're getting Nicolas Cage's Ben Reilly and a mid-1930s setting instead of present-day New York. It's a big change, but beyond the name change, it lines up with this character's portrayal in the comic books. 

Cage certainly looks a lot like Spider-Man on these posters, striking a classic pose atop a New York rooftop. How much web-slinging and costumed action we'll see in the series remains to be seen, but the trailer suggested both will be prominent. 

In related news, we have the runtimes for each episode of Spider-Noir, courtesy of leaker @Cryptic4KQual:

🕷️ Episode 1 - 44 minutes
🕷️ Episode 2 - 40 minutes
🕷️ Episode 3 - 45 minutes
🕷️ Episode 4 - 47 minutes
🕷️ Episode 5 - 47 minutes
🕷️ Episode 6 - 40 minutes
🕷️ Episode 7 - 40 minutes
🕷️ Episode 8 - 46 minutes

During a recent interview, Spider-Noir producer Phil Lord said, "That trailer is great. They did a wonderful job. He's amazing. He had this great idea, which was, 'I want to play this like a spider pretending to be a person.'"

Christopher Miller added, "Like, 'After what happened to me, I'm more spider than person, and I have to act like a human in public, and in private I can be my true self,'" prompting Lord to chime in with, "So he sometimes goes to the movies, his character, and practices and studies what the actors are doing so he can use it in his real life."

Asked if the door is open to Spider-Noir Season 2, Lord replied, "It certainly could [be]," with Miller jokingly addressing its sequel chances by saying, "A Spider-Man thing telling more than one story? I don’t know. It cannot be done!"

Check out these new Spider-Noir posters in the Instagram gallery below.

Spider-Noir's cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives), Abraham Popoola (Atlas), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin).

Guest stars include Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Spider-Noir is produced by Sony Pictures Television exclusively for MGM+ and Prime Video. Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes.

Emmy Award winner Harry Bradbeer (FleabagKilling Eve) directed and executive produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's The PunisherShantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award–winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce, with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer through Pascal Pictures.

All episodes of Spider-Noir premiere on Prime Video on May 27.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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Spike101
Spike101 - 4/21/2026, 10:48 AM
I’m quite looking forward to this, hoping for the best from it. I’m thinking it will certainly be different but very good.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/21/2026, 10:56 AM
Me thinking I can cancel my Prime subscription after the The Boys series finale then seeing this:
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TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/21/2026, 10:56 AM
Cool posters!!.

I’m probably gonna check out the show in B & W rather than True Hue color which seems like it will be a very saturated version of the show.

Also , the episode lengths seem like standard tv ones which could imply a tight edit and pacing but we’ll see.

Anyway as someone who really wasn’t a fan of the SUMC movies , i actually am looking forward to this so hope it turns out well!!.

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Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/21/2026, 11:05 AM
Ben reily is a schizo and he has no powers,the swing web scenes are dream secuences ..wait for it
mck13
mck13 - 4/21/2026, 11:08 AM
Do you think this will get more views than Gunns whole DCU? 😂🤣😂😂😂😂

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