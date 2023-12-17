SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Shares New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker With Drawn-On Eyebrows

David Ayer has taken to social media to share another shot from his director's cut of Suicide Squad, and this time we get to see Jared Leto's Joker without his notorious "damaged" head tattoo...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 17, 2023 02:12 PM EST
Warner Bros./DC Studios revisiting 2016's soundly-panned - though financially successful - Suicide Squad for its elusive "Ayer Cut" has always seemed highly unlikely, but director David Ayer remains confident that he will be given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie some day, and continues to share new details and images to social media.

One aspect of the movie that arguably comes in for the most backlash is Jared Leto's interpretation of the Joker, particularly the character's appearance, and his relationship with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

We know that Ayer filmed an alternate ending, which would have given the iconic Batman villain a lot more screen time and completely changed his dynamic with Harley, who was going to sever ties with the madman after coming to realize how toxic their relationship really was.

Ayer recently posted some concept art representing his "original intent" for the Joker, and the filmmaker has now revealed a never-before-seen shot of Leto as the Clown Prince of Crime without his much-maligned "damaged" head tattoo, and with drawn-on eyebrows (something tells us that creative choice would have received just as much criticism).

When asked how this take on the Joker would have differed from the version in the theatrically-released film, Ayer responded:

"Joker is formidable, intense and a force of nature in my cut. Not unfocused and silly. In my cut, he has a story arc that hangs powerfully over the entire film. In the studio cut he’s a prop not a character."

Check out the shot below, along with a storyboard of Harley Quinn's fateful meeting with Mr. J in Arkham Asylum.

Ayer has indicated that he has spoken to James Gunn about potentially developing his director's cut of Suicide Squad, but with the DCU reboot on the way and Gunn's own revamp, The Suicide Squad, already out there, we would be very surprised if it ever sees the light of day.

Would you have any interest in seeing the "Ayer Cut"? Drop us a comment down below.

DrReedRichards - 12/17/2023, 2:54 PM
"Joker is formidable intense and a force of nature in my cut. Not unfocused and silly. In my cut he has a story arc that hangs powerfully over the entire film."
lazlodaytona - 12/17/2023, 3:53 PM
@DrReedRichards - dude. his version was/is a way better version.
dracula - 12/17/2023, 2:55 PM
Looks better than the final product
worcestershire - 12/17/2023, 3:26 PM
@dracula - can we just let it die finally please
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/17/2023, 2:56 PM
Every time I see that Joker
Th3Batman - 12/17/2023, 2:56 PM
Matt Reeves' Arkham series is set within Gunn's DCU. Not only will he continue working on his solo Batman projects, he will have a key role in shaping the DCU's version of Batman as well. Gunn also confirmed that other projects set within Reeves' Batverse are in the works, besides Batman II and Penguin.
Amaru - 12/17/2023, 2:58 PM
@Th3Batman - You're wrong.
worcestershire - 12/17/2023, 3:16 PM
@Amaru - he confirmed on threads. It’s my first comment in the last Gunn article.
Amaru - 12/17/2023, 3:49 PM
@Th3Batman @worcestershire - I was definitely wrong and misread what your first comment said. Glad he's doing something in the universe even if it's not his movies.
Th3Batman - 12/17/2023, 4:03 PM
@Amaru - No worries. I'm very excited to see what he's been cooking up for both universes.
Repian - 12/17/2023, 2:56 PM
Batmangina - 12/17/2023, 2:58 PM
Without Bill Finger and Jerry Robinson's original DAMAGED tattoo across his forehead, it's not the same.
BeNice123 - 12/17/2023, 2:59 PM
Trash, idk how people like this version.
DocSpock - 12/17/2023, 2:59 PM

Still trying to justify sh!tty ghetto Joker??

That is just sad.
ThouBear8 - 12/17/2023, 3:00 PM
Why anybody thinks this guy's full vision would be an improvement is beyond me. Most of my issues come directly from the choices HE made. Specifically, the aesthetic & characterization are awful in that movie. I have zero interest in this.
TheLobster - 12/17/2023, 3:05 PM
@ThouBear8 - you must not understand how easily a film can morph with editing and creative detours coming from a shitty studio. ZSJL is a big improvement off Josstice League so I wouldn’t be surprised if Ayer Cut was a big improvement off the theatrical cut.
Razorface1 - 12/17/2023, 3:09 PM
@ThouBear8 - It worked for the Snyder Cut.
LSHF - 12/17/2023, 3:41 PM
@ThouBear8 - I don't necessarily believe his would be better overall, but I've already seen parts in early trailers that I want to see more of.
HashTagSwagg - 12/17/2023, 4:01 PM
@ThouBear8 - "Why anybody thinks this guy's full vision would be an improvement is beyond me" because the Synder cut showed how the studio's involvement can ruin a movie. It could still end up being shit yeah but there's is always the chance the dude made genuinely good film, despite making some dumb creative decisions.
Repian - 12/17/2023, 3:05 PM
I don't understand how Margot Robbie could look at the Joker and not vomit right away. That's the most amazing thing.
LSHF - 12/17/2023, 3:42 PM
@Repian - Because she's nuts, and was probably that way throughout childhood. The Joker just brought it out of her.
ModHaterSLADE - 12/17/2023, 3:06 PM
Will never take "Damaged" Joker seriously, which is disappointing because I've seen Leto capable of giving actually good performances.
TheLobster - 12/17/2023, 3:06 PM
I hope they release the Ayer Cut personally. Let the man get some closure and hopefully some validation!
RolandD - 12/17/2023, 3:07 PM
Maybe this version of Joker was destined to fail. How do you follow Nicholson‘s Joker and Ledger’s Joker? I think Ayer and Leto tried too hard.
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2023, 3:08 PM
Somehow it gets worse lol …

Still the worst live action Joker so far imo , so try-hard.
RolandD - 12/17/2023, 3:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Agreed. I would take Cesar Romero over this performance.
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2023, 3:14 PM
@RolandD - same.

I know some had issues with Keoghan’s take in Batman but I still liked that more then this (even though I still have mixed feelings about the look).
Alucard28 - 12/17/2023, 3:09 PM
Looks like shit.
MCUKnight11 - 12/17/2023, 3:10 PM
Was there ever any concept art that gave him a better design? Might just be me, but I I didn't hate the casting. Joker was muscular with tattoos before.
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2023, 3:12 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I don’t even mind the tattoos much

Get rid of the face ones and grill and I’ll be fine with it.
Steel86 - 12/17/2023, 3:13 PM
Wouldn't mind see a director's cut just to see Leto full performance. Other than that not so much.
TheVandalore - 12/17/2023, 3:16 PM
I never understood why DC puts limitations on themselves by not letting themselves use their own characters. It doesn't matter what is currently being developed, a directors cut of a film you already made is just free money, and to not capitalize on your properties full potential just because something else is using the character too is lame.

They made every DC live action tv show lame because they never let them use Batman. All of these pretend rules DC has for themselves is completely idiotic. They could be making money hand over fist with the characters they own yet they are utterly clueless how to make money with them.
HumanRubiksCube - 12/17/2023, 3:17 PM
HERE WE GO AGAIN...'WAH WAH WAH NO ONE GOT TO SEE MY MOVIE RELEASE MY CUT ITS GOOD I PWOMISE'
harryba11zack - 12/17/2023, 3:18 PM
It was nice that Snyder removed the retarded "Damaged" from the joker.
MarvelZombie616 - 12/17/2023, 3:19 PM
I'm more interested to cut the director off, than in the directors cut.
WakandaTech - 12/17/2023, 3:20 PM
This guy still trying to shame WB into releasing his crap

Its been 8 years
Murderisbadong - 12/17/2023, 3:24 PM
What an attention seeking tool.
JFerguson - 12/17/2023, 3:24 PM
Um. This is ai generated.
LSHF - 12/17/2023, 3:40 PM
The Ayer Cut; Keeping the dream alive!

I joke, but I'd watch it.
