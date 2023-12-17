SUICIDE SQUAD Director David Ayer Shares New Image Of Jared Leto's Joker With Drawn-On Eyebrows

Warner Bros./DC Studios revisiting 2016's soundly-panned - though financially successful - Suicide Squad for its elusive "Ayer Cut" has always seemed highly unlikely, but director David Ayer remains confident that he will be given the opportunity to release his original vision for the movie some day, and continues to share new details and images to social media.

One aspect of the movie that arguably comes in for the most backlash is Jared Leto's interpretation of the Joker, particularly the character's appearance, and his relationship with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie).

We know that Ayer filmed an alternate ending, which would have given the iconic Batman villain a lot more screen time and completely changed his dynamic with Harley, who was going to sever ties with the madman after coming to realize how toxic their relationship really was.

Ayer recently posted some concept art representing his "original intent" for the Joker, and the filmmaker has now revealed a never-before-seen shot of Leto as the Clown Prince of Crime without his much-maligned "damaged" head tattoo, and with drawn-on eyebrows (something tells us that creative choice would have received just as much criticism).

When asked how this take on the Joker would have differed from the version in the theatrically-released film, Ayer responded:

"Joker is formidable, intense and a force of nature in my cut. Not unfocused and silly. In my cut, he has a story arc that hangs powerfully over the entire film. In the studio cut he’s a prop not a character."

Check out the shot below, along with a storyboard of Harley Quinn's fateful meeting with Mr. J in Arkham Asylum.

Ayer has indicated that he has spoken to James Gunn about potentially developing his director's cut of Suicide Squad, but with the DCU reboot on the way and Gunn's own revamp, The Suicide Squad, already out there, we would be very surprised if it ever sees the light of day.

Would you have any interest in seeing the "Ayer Cut"?