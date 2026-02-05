DC Studios' Super Bowl Plans For SUPERGIRL Continue A Disappointing Trend Set By SUPERMAN

DC Studios' Super Bowl Plans For SUPERGIRL Continue A Disappointing Trend Set By SUPERMAN

DC Studios is skipping the Super Bowl this weekend, and a new Supergirl promo confirms that the DCU movie will follow a similar path to last summer's Superman.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 05, 2026 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Earlier today, Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Project Hail Mary is getting a Super Bowl TV spot and trailer. That contradicted reports from the trades, after both Deadline and Variety said the studio would skip the Big Game

With that in mind, there's a chance—albeit a small one—that Avengers: Doomsday and Spider-Man: Brand New Day could have a presence at the annual sporting event on Sunday night. We'll have to wait and see. 

In the meantime, DC Studios has confirmed reports that Supergirl will be spotlighted during the Puppy Bowl on Animal Planet, starting at 2pm ET/11 am PT. However, those of you hoping for a trailer will likely be disappointed. 

During last year's Puppy Bowl, James Gunn showed up in a brief promo alongside some dogs and a couple of brief graphics featuring Krypto were shown on screen. Some new Superman merchandise followed with Krypto t-shirts and mugs, but there were no new TV spots, trailers, or featurettes.

While DC Studios could surprise us, it seems Supergirl will have a similar marketing campaign to Superman. So, expect the Woman of Tomorrow to bypass the Super Bowl, and for a full trailer to head our way in the spring.

Addressing the biggest difference between Clark Kent and Kara Zor-El last December, Milly Alcock said, "She’s like an unapologetic mess. She doesn’t want to be a hero, and I really admire that about her. I think Clark puts on a mask in his everyday life, and Kara won’t submit to that. I find that really admirable."

Check out this Puppy Bowl teaser for Supergirl below. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
DC Studios' Super Bowl 2026 Plans Revealed (And There's More Bad News For Marvel Fans)
Related:

DC Studios' Super Bowl 2026 Plans Revealed (And There's More Bad News For Marvel Fans)
Jason Momoa Opens Up About Finally Playing Lobo In SUPERGIRL
Recommended For You:

Jason Momoa Opens Up About Finally Playing Lobo In SUPERGIRL

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder