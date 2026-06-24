Supergirl Box Office Tracking Revealed: DC Studios Movie Eyes Soft Opening In U.S. And Overseas

Supergirl Box Office Tracking Revealed: DC Studios Movie Eyes Soft Opening In U.S. And Overseas

Supergirl box office tracking has finally been revealed, and with an expected $80 million to $90 million worldwide opening, it's going to be a tough weekend for the second DCU blockbuster.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 24, 2026 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl does not have a friend in Toy Story 5, as the Pixar movie looks to remain a distant #1 at the domestic and international box offices this weekend.

According to Deadline, the DC Studios movie is eyeing a U.S. opening in the "upper $40Ms," though Variety has committed to a $47 million to $50 million haul. Until tomorrow or Friday, the blockbuster's debut is in a state of flux, but this is lower than recent tracking, which pointed to a $55 million opening in the same ballpark as The Flash in 2023.

The saving grace for Supergirl could be its budget. At $170 million before marketing, it's significantly cheaper than Superman. That cost over $225 million to produce, and had a significant $125 million marketing spend on top. 

However, Supergirl is eyeing a soft overseas opening, with current forecasts between $27 million and $39 million, according to @GlobalBoxOffice. That puts the Woman of Tomorrow on course for an $80 million to $90 million opening weekend worldwide, meaning it might gross the same as its budget by the end of its second weekend, depending on how much of a hit Minions & Monsters is. $315 million is the rumoured break-even point.

Supergirl is, however, eyeing a bigger opening than Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ($27.4 million) and Shazam: Fury of the Gods ($30.1 million). It's currently neck and neck with Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) and its $81.2 million debut, while Marvel Studios' biggest flop, The Marvels, opened to $110 million and went on to gross a mere $206.1 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, "First choice is best with women under 25, but low for all audiences, half that of Thunderbolts*, Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu and Wonder Woman."

The door certainly isn't closed on Supergirl being a modest hit, and if it has legs this summer, then it could surprise everyone. DC Studios can easily bounce back from this with Clayface and Man of Tomorrow, both of which need to be a hit to establish that Superman wasn't a one-off win for the DC brand.

Back to Toy Story 5, and it's expected to make between $88 million and $96 million this weekend. Jackass: Best and Last, meanwhile, will likely make $10 million during its first few days in theaters. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 12:20 PM
@harryba11zack - Never forget!

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KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2026, 12:09 PM
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/24/2026, 12:11 PM
[frick]ing shit. the anti supergirl\milly alcock campaign has kicked off in full. tons of negative skewed articles and raging snyderverse\incel hoodlums are beating off in unison right now.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2026, 12:20 PM
@supermanrex - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 12:20 PM
@supermanrex - It's possible that the film is just shit.
User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 6/24/2026, 12:58 PM
@supermanrex - Only a immature boy like you, thinks so.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/24/2026, 12:11 PM
Oh... we're talking about the bad "soft opening"

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Oofenburg
Oofenburg - 6/24/2026, 12:14 PM
@IAmAHoot - Alcock
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 12:13 PM
This is what you get when you surround a movie "universe" around a dog.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 12:14 PM
@Nomis929 - they didn't do that?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 12:18 PM
@Nonameforme - You Sure?

Krypto saved "Superman" last summer in his movie and now Supergirl has to save him in hers.

So far he's the common thread in both movies.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 12:13 PM
No chance the budget is 170 million. Warner Brothers isn't paying that much for acbm in 2026.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2026, 12:21 PM
@Nonameforme - well, they did go out of business for a reason
Oofenburg
Oofenburg - 6/24/2026, 12:16 PM
I'm sure it's enjoyable but it hasn't really looked exciting but instead just overly (if not boringly) familiar.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/24/2026, 12:16 PM
Supposedly this movie already made a 100 million in partnerships which is the most for wb/dc, so it’s gonna go the way of Superman 25 where it makes a ton of its money outside of the box office.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/24/2026, 12:17 PM
Debuted at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes... Yikes!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/24/2026, 12:30 PM
@TheShellyMan - Wonder Woman is being worked on by the same writer; great decision Gunn.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 6/24/2026, 12:23 PM
Loved Superman. That being said, I can’t stand the direction, or lack thereof, of this shared universe. Enough focusing on B and C list characters. That’s Marvel’s strength, not DC. I’m afraid this is going to come to a crashing halt before it can even take off. This could have easily been a series instead. Should’ve had a Green Lantern movie and Supergirl show.
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 6/24/2026, 1:07 PM
@itzayaboy - marvel can't even lift b or c list characters of their own (phase 4) let alone DCU when they are just starting out
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/24/2026, 12:28 PM
#DCDefiance
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 12:34 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - What are they defying? the ability to make good movies?
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/24/2026, 12:35 PM
@HashTagSwagg - the audiences are defying to see this movie
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/24/2026, 12:43 PM
@WhatIfRickJames -

Join the DC Alliance, the only alliance that matters

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/24/2026, 1:10 PM
@Nolanite - yeah, good luck with that
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/24/2026, 12:37 PM
Honestly , not too surprised by the opening since anticipation for the film has been rather muted from the GA that I have seen…

Plus it being sandwiched between 2 animated films from popular franchises in Toy Story and Minions was bound to hurt it to some degree since kids probably would want to see those over Supergirl thus parents would save their money for those aswell as Spider Man.

Also with added competition from The Odyssey and BND in an already crowded summer , it was gonna be hard for this movie to make back its money unless it maybe moved to August which has little to no competition but kids go back to school aswell then hence it may not be also the best time to release this there too.

Anyway , I won’t be able to watch this until it’s second weekend most likely but it looks good imo so I’m excited to check it out and see where I fall on it (I hope it does modestly well atleast too)!!.
FleischerSupes
FleischerSupes - 6/24/2026, 12:39 PM
Re- watched Superman yesterday. Although there was a lot to like, there is definitely something off about the way he's written. I'd hang out with most other versions of Superman, "have a beer." But I think the 2025 version would annoy me, like hanging out with a teenager that's not my own. I don't want to feel superior to SUPERMAN.

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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 12:48 PM
@FleischerSupes - "Although there was a lot to like, there is definitely something off about the way he's written."
u r getting there, just a little more time, perhaps u should give it another watch
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MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 6/24/2026, 12:40 PM
This is going to tank.
Watching it in 1.5 hours with 4 friends.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/24/2026, 12:46 PM
On some level seeing DC fail hurts my heart 😮‍💨

WB are the absolute worst, James Gunn too.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/24/2026, 1:01 PM
I liked Superman, but I'm meh about the follow-up being a Supergirl movie, given how many other characters Gunn could've introduced to the DCU.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/24/2026, 1:12 PM
Superman was MID AF

Creature Commandos was a dumbass way to kickoff your 'Universe'

Peacemaker was fun but ultimately unnecessary and convoluted.

Supergirl will bear the brunt of ALL of those missteps and struggle to hit $200M

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