Supergirl Crashed And Burned At The Box Office...But You're Still Allowed To Love It (Here's Why)

Supergirl Crashed And Burned At The Box Office...But You're Still Allowed To Love It (Here's Why)

Supergirl has just had a rough weekend, and while it is a critical and commercial disappointment, if you're among those who did enjoy the latest DC Studios movie...that's okay. Here's why.

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 30, 2026 04:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl was released last week, and it's already sitting squarely in "box office flop" territory. It didn't underperform or fall short of expectations. It crashed and burned—reaching $150 million worldwide by the end of its run will be easier said than done—and serves as an early black eye for the new DCU.

That's the reality, and, unfortunately, so is the fact that it's just not a very good movie. 

You can blame marketing, so-called "superhero fatigue," the release date, or a long list of creative blunders, but none of them changes the fact that audiences simply didn't embrace what James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios delivered this past weekend. As an adaptation of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it misses the mark in more ways than it's possible to count.

For starters, Kara and Ruthye's journey together lacks the emotional weight that made the comic so powerful, Krem is stripped of, well, his entire personality, and the story's core message about revenge becomes muddled by a script that Gunn somehow hailed as "incredible." The fact that the comic's gorgeous, colourful visuals were replaced by fifty shades of brown is, honestly, also hard to forgive.

Love or hate Rotten Tomatoes, and care or don't about box office takings, the fact is, while those are undeniably important in today's landscape, movies aren't political parties. They're not football teams. You don't have to fall in line with whatever the dominant narrative happens to be.

The criticism is deserved, but the fact that Supergirl fell short doesn't mean you're wrong to love it. No critic should get to tell you otherwise. No YouTuber has the right to change your mind. No angry rant on X or Reddit deserves space in your head rent-free. Heck, even the comments and articles on this very site shouldn't sway you. Your experience is your own.

We've all got movies that most people think are terrible, but we'd happily watch again in a heartbeat. Spider-Man 3, Eternals, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad...just a handful of examples, all of which have their fair share of fans. Regardless of the genre, cinema would be awfully boring if everyone shared the same opinions.

Taste is subjective, and that's why one person's masterpiece is another's biggest disappointment. I've had my fair share of flak for loving movies that people didn't and hating some blockbusters people quickly went to bat for (I've still not quite recovered from that Godzilla vs. Kong comments section...). Ultimately, whether you have bad reviews and a lack of ticket sales to back you up—or vice versa—no one is necessarily "right."

I've mentioned Supergirl's shortcomings, but it's not as if it's all bad. Milly Alcock is terrific, elevating material that, honestly, is bad enough to derail her career at times. As the DCU continues, she's absolutely someone worth keeping around, and that's thankfully going to be the case in next year's Man of Tomorrow.

Some emotional beats land, and at least one or two action scenes hit the mark. As someone who didn't rate the movie highly, it's hard to find too much to praise, but for certain viewers, the positives outweighed the negatives, and that's completely fine.

Personal enjoyment and objective quality are two very different things, even when there is an overlap. You can love Supergirl while acknowledging its flaws. You can have a fantastic time watching it while admitting that it failed to resonate with most moviegoers. You can even call it one of your favourite DC movies while admitting the criticism isn't coming from nowhere.

Likewise, defending every creative decision simply because it's a DC movie helps nobody. Studios don't improve when fans pretend every release is a masterpiece. Constructive criticism matters. If the majority of fans felt this adaptation watered down what made Woman of Tomorrow special, DC Studios needs to listen; pointing that out is not "toxic."

The commercial failure matters, and while box office results aren't everything in this streaming age, they play a role in shaping the future, determining which characters return, what stories get told, and how much confidence studios have in a franchise moving forward.

Supergirl failing isn't just bad news for one movie; it's a problem for the DCU as a whole. Still, Marvel has stumbled before, and DC has rarely fired on all cylinders. Franchises recover when they learn the right lessons, make better movies, and rebuild trust with fans. The DCU can absolutely bounce back from this, but only if Gunn and Safran take responsibility and realise that they got it wrong this time. 

So, yes, Supergirl is a disappointing movie and a box office catastrophe. And yet, you're allowed to absolutely love it.

Don't let critics shame you into changing your opinion. Don't let social media convince you that your enjoyment is somehow invalid because the movie flopped. But don't feel obligated to defend every flaw either, and for those who did hate Supergirl, let them hate it. They're just as entitled to feel angry or disappointed by the experience. At the end of the day, like what you like and be proud of it. That's part of being a fan.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Supergirl Becomes A Target For Conservative Pundits As DC Studios Blame Game Seemingly Begins
Related:

Supergirl Becomes A Target For Conservative Pundits As DC Studios Blame Game Seemingly Begins
UPDATE: Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed
Recommended For You:

UPDATE: Supergirl Expected To Lose Over $100M - Full Budget And Milly Alcock's Surprising Payday Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/30/2026, 4:36 PM
Because it's a good movie
cjspade
cjspade - 6/30/2026, 4:39 PM
@Nonameforme - I disagree. I wouldn't say it was good but I wouldn't say it was bad either I thought it was a fun movie but overall was a bit meh and pretty forgetable
Elle79
Elle79 - 6/30/2026, 4:41 PM
@Nonameforme - Lol, it's really not.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 4:40 PM
There's so much more pressure on Lanters to succeed now; they need people to forget about this as soon as possible.
CrimmLives03
CrimmLives03 - 6/30/2026, 4:40 PM

Its an ok movie, it just feels like another Gunn influenced Guardians of the Galaxy type movie.

I think it bombed because its Supergirl.
Outside of comic book fans, the general public really doesnt give a rats ass about Supergirl, drawing people in and making something that resonates was always going to be a very steep uphill battle.

Guardians of the Galaxy worked because it was new and fresh, Supergirl isnt anything we havent seen a hundred times by now.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/30/2026, 4:42 PM
Nah were cool , time to reboot DC again , the maga crowd won
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/30/2026, 4:42 PM
I have never seen someone so dedicated to not only a smear campaign but also gaslighting the way that Josh is.
Elle79
Elle79 - 6/30/2026, 5:06 PM
@SonOfAGif - How is it smearing? it is getting bad reviews from critics (even the "positive" reviews torture themselves to say something good because it has a female lead), the audience scores are poor, and no one is going to see it.

Josh is just reporting on reality. This was an important movie for the DCEU and it's massively failing.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/30/2026, 5:21 PM
@Elle79 - Prior to it's release, Look at the articles that Josh kept creating. Movie wasn't even released yet and he hated it because it wasn't a Marvel movie.

And after posting article after article bashing it with his opinions and then making articles with links to other news outlets, He wants to convince the very people he told was a bad movie to go watch it? Make it make sense
Elle79
Elle79 - 6/30/2026, 5:58 PM
@SonOfAGif - I have been following the articles. Josh wasn't "hating" on it before its release at all. Now you're making things up and lying.
IvanBadsky
IvanBadsky - 6/30/2026, 4:43 PM
Nobody is letting themselves be shamed into anything—the movie is just a mess. It's completely justified that it's getting torn apart. Otherwise, if everything is supposedly good and has to be accepted, what's the point of sitting on this site arguing about characters in leotards....
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 4:44 PM
........yeah...... that's called having different taste, we all have it.

wat other words of wisdom can u share with us

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/30/2026, 4:48 PM
@harryba11zack - All tastes are equal, but some are more equal than others.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/30/2026, 4:52 PM
@TheJok3r - some would say that it tastes like sweet chocolate while others will say it tastes like pure sh1t
User Comment Image
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/30/2026, 4:45 PM
This is the funniest [frick]ing article coming from you
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 4:52 PM
@CerealKiller1 - dudes been contributing to the negativity about the DCU for almost a year and now puts out an article like this…

THE GALL lol
Elle79
Elle79 - 6/30/2026, 4:46 PM
Not mad at all that this movie is bombing. First, it's not a good movie. Because it has a female lead some of the critics are bending over backwards to try to give it a positive review, while also pandering by overly-praising Milly Alcock's performance (which is, at best mediocre).

Then you have the ever-present, tired blaming of "misogyny" by the brainwashed "progressives" who want to endlessly play the Victim Olympics. Thankfully, every time a movie like this fails, their influences wanes more and more.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/30/2026, 5:12 PM
@Elle79 - “Milly Alcock's performance (which is, at best mediocre” - This! I really wanted to like her performance but i felt nothing. She got screwed over with a really bad script. It’s a shame. The whole thing is just off. I feel embarrassed for her. Supergirl literally eats shit onscreen. This is the material she had to work with. A character like Supergirl deserves better & Milly does too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 4:47 PM
Man , rent money must really be due for Josh given how much he’s written about Supergirl…

Jesus Christ lol.

Also this message would feel hell of lot more genuine if you weren’t fanning the flames of hate with your articles about the film dude.

User Comment Image
ManDeth
ManDeth - 6/30/2026, 4:53 PM
What WB needs to do:

1. Forget being MCU-Too. Not happening. No shared universe!

2. Do a few solo DC movies that people actually want. Don't hire a fake movie mastermind to try to force unwanted characters on the audience.

3. Understand that the Arrowverse rendered live action DC into no big deal. It needs to be put on ice for awhile.

4. When DC movies are made, hire someone who will put the comic book characters on the screen the way they were in JL Unlimited. Not some inferior reimagining and not some crap like Jay Olivia's or Greg Berlanti's horrible and downright ugly takes on the DC Universe.

5. Only make DC movies if a legit director & writer have a great idea. 5 DC movies in a decade should be the limit.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 6/30/2026, 4:54 PM
Marketing was trash, WB are to blame.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 4:55 PM
We're allowed to jump out of a speeding car doesn't mean we want to
thedrudo
thedrudo - 6/30/2026, 4:58 PM
It’s okay to like what you like.
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 4:58 PM
Someone please tell @TheVisionary25 to have the ⚽️⚽️ to unblock me if he’s gonna keep flinging insults my way. 😂
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 5:02 PM
@JoshWilding - he's blocked half the site.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/30/2026, 5:04 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - 😆😆😆
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 6/30/2026, 5:10 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - Gotta respect the fact he’s basically just talking to himself, I guess. 😭
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 5:24 PM
@NotMyDiagnosis - and the rest. All it takes is you to say the word "the" and it triggers him
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 5:25 PM
@JoshWilding - can you get him blocked......he's got to block everyone all over again
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 5:59 PM
@JoshWilding - its his safe space lol.
NotMyDiagnosis
NotMyDiagnosis - 6/30/2026, 5:59 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - i didn't even interact with him and I got blocked lmao.
centaur
centaur - 6/30/2026, 5:00 PM
here's a gif yall

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/30/2026, 5:07 PM
here's a gif yall

User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/30/2026, 5:10 PM
@TheVisionary25

User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 6/30/2026, 5:26 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - I can imagine him reaching for his inhaler right about now
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/30/2026, 5:35 PM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - That's rich coming from Wilding, who blocks people that criticize his articles.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/30/2026, 5:13 PM
@TheVisionary25


User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/30/2026, 5:14 PM
Also

Eternals > Spider Man 3 >BVS & SS..;).

User Comment Image
Truoptimusprime
Truoptimusprime - 6/30/2026, 5:14 PM
Supergirl is The Incredible Hulk of the DCU! I feel like Man of Tommorow will cement the DCU!
ClarkJoeKent
ClarkJoeKent - 6/30/2026, 5:29 PM
@Truoptimusprime - Why Superman 2025 didn't cement it or Peacemaker or Creature Commandos or Supergirl so I have to wait for the 2nd Superman movie to cement the DCU? COPIUM!😂😂😂
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder