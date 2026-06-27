Supergirl Director Explains Controversial Ending Change: "James Gunn Was Adamant About It"

Supergirl Director Explains Controversial Ending Change: &quot;James Gunn Was Adamant About It&quot;

Supergirl director Craig Gillespie has explained the decision to change Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow's ending for the screen, and reveals that James Gunn was eager to shake things up.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2026 02:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: CBR

Supergirl explores a new corner of the DCU by taking fans into outer space for a cosmic adventure with Kara Zor-El. While it's inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the movie makes some significant changes to the source material. 

The Vampire Diaries actress Ana Nogueira penned the screenplay, and the biggest alteration comes right at the end when the Maid of Might stabs and kills Krem of the Yellow Hills (much to the delight of a cigar-chomping Lobo). 

On the page, Kara implores Ruthye not to become a killer and resists the urge to kill Krem herself. Later, he's sentenced to 300 years in the Phantom Zone, with the comic delivering a powerful message about why revenge solves nothing. Crucially for fans, like her cousin, Supergirl is not a killer.

In an interview with CBR, director Craig Gillespie explained Supergirl's divisive ending and confirmed that, not only was it part of the story from the start, but DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn pushed for Kara to have her Man of Steel moment. 

"It was in the script from the get-go. I met with James, and we talked about it, and James was adamant about it," the filmmaker confirmed. "I think it's an amazing thing. To lean into – knowing the kind of movie that we're making, and where her character is heading, that she has to go through this emotional journey. There's no other logical conclusion to what she would do."

"And [the fact] that he doubled down on that, I loved. Even to the point of, you go through the whole system shooting, and there were whispers of like, 'Do we shoot a backup? Is there something else in case the testing goes south?'" Gillespie continued. "And James constantly was like, 'Nope, we don't need a backup. We’re good.' And I was like, 'You don’t have to tell me twice!'"

Is the director passing the buck or simply explaining his collaborative process with Nogueira and Gillespie? That will likely be debated, but most interestingly, Gunn was eager to make Supergirl a killer. 

That could end up being a major plot point in next summer's Man of Tomorrow, especially if Supergirl and Superman disagree over how best to deal with the invading Brainiac. Krem deserved to die, but the decision to make Kara his executor has divided opinions. That could change if it becomes a compelling part of hr journey moving forward.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios' First Box Office Flop
Related:

Supergirl Crash Lands With $38 Million Opening Weekend As DC Studios' First Box Office Flop
Supergirl CinemaScore Revealed: DC Studios Film Rated Worse Than Entire DCEU
Recommended For You:

Supergirl CinemaScore Revealed: DC Studios Film Rated Worse Than Entire DCEU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/27/2026, 2:42 PM
I'm sure the sequel will be announced soon: Batgirl v Supergirl: Dawn of Vengeance.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/27/2026, 2:44 PM
@SpiderParker - The only movie in this universe that's getting a sequel is Superman. After MOT, this universe will be cancelled
SpiderParker
SpiderParker - 6/27/2026, 2:49 PM
@FireGunn - History begs to differ.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/27/2026, 2:42 PM
Gunn always doubles down on his terrible decisions and surrounds himself with “Yes” man
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/27/2026, 2:43 PM
Gunn is responsible for everything wrong with this movie it seems.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
centaur
centaur - 6/27/2026, 2:43 PM
he wanted to create enough controversy as MOS. it did not work.

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/27/2026, 2:46 PM
User Comment Image
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 6/27/2026, 2:49 PM
I think it's fairly obvious the character is going to have an arc and there will be conflict with Superman over it. Snyder did the same thing in Man of Steel. In interviews, he said something about how Superman having a no killing rule had to come from somewhere. Of course, it was actually about Jesus defeating original sin on the cross, which is why he screamed and then they had the whole drone scene. Let's see what Gunn's endgame is.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/27/2026, 2:56 PM

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder