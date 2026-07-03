Supergirl Will Pass $100 Million Worldwide This Weekend - But That's Where The Good News Ends

Supergirl is heading into its second weekend in theaters, and while we'll have a full box office breakdown for you tomorrow morning, there's good and bad news for the Maid of Might ahead of Independence Day.

After grossing $2.3 million on Thursday, an 8% increase from the day before, Supergirl's domestic 7-day start sits at $48.9 million. That's comparable to box office flops like Terminator Genisys and Tomorrowland, and according to box office expert Gitesh Pandaya, a huge second weekend drop is imminent for the DC Studios movie.

Supergirl will likely earn around $10 million this weekend—stiff competition from Minions & Monsters, Toy Story 5, and even Young Washington will be an issue—meaning it should reach $60 million by close of business on Sunday. That's led to a revised projection of $75 million to $80 million by the end of its run in the U.S.

Unfortunately, international audiences won't save the Woman of Tomorrow. Grossing a mere $1.7 million on Thursday from overseas markets, Supergirl has only made $34.5 million so far, taking its worldwide cume to $83.4 million. By Sunday, however, it should reach $100 million worldwide...which is where the good news ends.

As of now, Supergirl is expected to conclude its global run with less than Wonder Woman 1984, which made $169.6 million worldwide during the pandemic. That movie played in theaters with social distancing and had a day-and-date release on HBO Max.

Based on this performance, Supergirl should hit Digital platforms in a matter of weeks, which means anyone who didn't want to watch it in the theater will be able to check it out from home. For fans of the movie, an early release on Digital will allow them to enjoy it again sooner rather than later.

Disappointingly, Supergirl's social media accounts haven't done anything to promote the movie since June 29, essentially giving up on encouraging moviegoers to give the film a chance this weekend. A clip or well-edited TV spot could have made a small difference, but this mirrors how Warner Bros. similarly abandoned 2023's ill-fated DC offerings.

"Bad writing, gratuitous cameos, and uninspired visuals take us back to the bad old days of the DCEU in Supergirl, a showcase for the super-talented Milly Alcock, but Kryptonite to anyone who likes good superhero movies," we wrote in one of our reviews of the movie.

In another, ComicBookMovie.com owner Nate Best had a different take, writing, "For me, it's a 7 out of 10. Call it a 6 if you want me to be stricter, and fair warning, I'm an easy grader. The only superhero movie I've ever genuinely wanted to walk out of was Thor: Love and Thunder, and Supergirl isn't remotely in that conversation. It's a fun comic-book movie, and some nights that's exactly enough."

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.