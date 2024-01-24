SUPERGIRL Search Narrows Down To Two As SUPERMAN: LEGACY Screen-Tests Take Place

Earlier this month, we learned that Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones and Meg Donnelly were all in the mix to play the Girl of Steel in the DCU, and it seems the search has now narrowed down to two.

THR is reporting that screen-tests took place yesterday in Atlanta, and Kara Zorl-El will either be played by Alcock or Donnelly. Priscilla star Cailee Spaeny was also said to be in contention at one point.

Alcock will be best known for playing the younger Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen on the first season of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, while Donnelly stars in Disney Channel’s Zombies franchise, and already has some experience with Supergirl having voiced the hero in the Legion of Superheroes and Justice League – Crisis on Infinite Earths – Part One animated movies.

The new Supergirl will eventually headline her own movie, Woman of Tomorrow, but we now have confirmation that she will make her debut in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy.

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is currently working on the Woman of Tomorrow script, but the project does not currently have a director attached and no release date has been announced.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on Tom King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Superman: Legacy is set to commence production in March.

