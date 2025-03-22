SUPERGIRL Set Photo Reveals Mysterious Construction; Milly Alcock Shares First Look At New Netflix Series

Though it's not particularly revealing, the first photo from the set of DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has been shared online. We also have a first look at star Milly Alcock's new Netflix series.

By MarkCassidy - Mar 22, 2025 12:03 PM EST

Filming on director Craig Gillespie and DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has been underway in London since late January, but sets are only now being constructed for exterior scenes, and we have our first look thanks to @UnBoxPHD.

The photo isn't exactly very revealing, but it does give us a glimpse of something being built for the shoot. It's difficult to make out any details, but there's speculation that it could be some sort of Kryptonian (Kandorian?) space-craft.

With any luck, we'll get to see star Milly Alcock suited-up as the Girl of Steel as production continues. For now, the House of Dragon alum has shared a first look at her character from upcoming Netflix series, Sirens, which is set to hit the streamer this May.

UPDATE: A new photo has been shared.

The fact that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

