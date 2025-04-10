SUPERGIRL Set Video Reveals Better Look At Milly Alcock In-Costume And (Possibly) Jason Momoa As Lobo

SUPERGIRL Set Video Reveals Better Look At Milly Alcock In-Costume And (Possibly) Jason Momoa As Lobo

Another video from the set of DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has been shared online, and it might just confirm that the foe the Girl of Steel is preparing to face is Jason Momoa's Lobo...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 10, 2025 03:04 PM EST

We got a first glimpse of Milly Alcock suited-up as the Girl of Steel on the London set of DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow earlier today, and we now have another look via a new video.

The footage zooms in on the action to give us a (slightly) clearer look at Alcock's costume, and the House of the Dragon star appears to be rocking the classic cape and skirt combo. As for the enemy she's engaging on top of that tank, it might just be Jason Momoa's Lobo!

It's difficult to make out many details, but whoever this is, he's obviously able to stand toe-to-toe with Kara. He also appears to be a large, pale-skinned individual with long, dark hair, who is wielding a battleaxe. The Main Man utilizes a number of different weapons in the comics, although he usually favors a chained hook.

Have a look at the video and some still shots below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The fact that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Milly Alcock Seemingly Spotted On SUPERGIRL Set For First Time; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Reshoots Also Begin
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/10/2025, 3:49 PM
am I in a loop?
ElJefe
ElJefe - 4/10/2025, 3:50 PM
Ha! Take that Josh!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/10/2025, 3:52 PM
Oof can Josh Sur vive this?
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/10/2025, 3:53 PM
Is it possible for Jason Momoa to play Lobo and it not be obnoxious? Because it feels like we’ve already seen him do it, a few times now.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/10/2025, 4:20 PM
@TheNewYorker - is it possible for Kevin to adapt a Thor project without making him a comedian or a fat slob? I appreciate that we are both asking the tough questions.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2025, 3:56 PM
Looks like it could be good from what I can make out…

However it does look like the belt is over the cape in those pictures which I don’t like but I’ll reserve judgement for now.

Otherwise , it looks like the costume from the Woman of Tomorrow comic this is based on so that’s cool!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
RedFury
RedFury - 4/10/2025, 4:06 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I'm thinking that they'll be adding the cape in after with CGI. Judging by what I can make out- it looks like the skirt, then the belt, and then there's the red on her back, but it's too short to be the full cape so I can only assume it's reference for the cape they'll add on.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2025, 4:11 PM
@RedFury - you are likely right

Hell , they might have just taken that off for the action scene since it could be a hindrance.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/10/2025, 4:14 PM
@TheVisionary25 - so true, way easier to control in action sequences I would imagine. Less cape in the face, more punchy punchy haha.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/10/2025, 4:17 PM
@RedFury - yep pretty much.

Also I can definitely see it being a short cape now , the angle originally to me made that and the skirt meld together into one big cape lol
epc1122
epc1122 - 4/10/2025, 4:44 PM
@TheVisionary25 - it’s funny how are takes are so similar because I agree about the belt and still hopeful.
RedFury
RedFury - 4/10/2025, 4:50 PM
@TheVisionary25 - lol honestly I thought the same thing when I first saw it. She tucks her cape?! 😅
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 4/10/2025, 4:00 PM
Damn, first a trade war and now a contributor war?!? We all gonna lose.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/10/2025, 4:21 PM
@TheFinestSmack - these two have been beefing for awhile now. I've yet to decipher as to what began this spat.
Razorface1
Razorface1 - 4/10/2025, 4:00 PM
The clickbait
IronMan616
IronMan616 - 4/10/2025, 4:10 PM
Hopefully Lobo Momoa gets to fight a chicken jockey again
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/10/2025, 4:24 PM
Elena Kampouris should have been supergirl
Gambito
Gambito - 4/10/2025, 4:30 PM
That is Lobo, Jason said his suit covers all his body

