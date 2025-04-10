SUPERGIRL Set Video Reveals Better Look At Milly Alcock In-Costume And (Possibly) Jason Momoa As Lobo

We got a first glimpse of Milly Alcock suited-up as the Girl of Steel on the London set of DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow earlier today, and we now have another look via a new video.

The footage zooms in on the action to give us a (slightly) clearer look at Alcock's costume, and the House of the Dragon star appears to be rocking the classic cape and skirt combo. As for the enemy she's engaging on top of that tank, it might just be Jason Momoa's Lobo!

It's difficult to make out many details, but whoever this is, he's obviously able to stand toe-to-toe with Kara. He also appears to be a large, pale-skinned individual with long, dark hair, who is wielding a battleaxe. The Main Man utilizes a number of different weapons in the comics, although he usually favors a chained hook.

Have a look at the video and some still shots below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

The fact that DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”