SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW - Matthias Schoenaerts Rumored To Be In Talks To Play Main Villain

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is now casting its supporting roles, and we're hearing that The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts is in talks to play the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 14, 2024 04:09 PM EST

We know House of the Dragon star Milly Alcock is set to play the Girl of Steel in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and with production scheduled to get underway in the next few months (a January shoot date is rumored), DC Studios will soon begin casting the movie's supporting roles.

According to MTTSH, The Old Guard actor Matthias Schoenaerts is in talks to play the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills.

In Tom King's comic series, Krem is a ruthless Kingsasgent responsible for killing Ruthye Marye Knoll's father and incurring the wrath of Kara Zor-El by putting an arrow in Krypto.

Woman of Tomorrow will be the next DCU movie to release in theaters after Superman. Warner Bros. recently announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

Craig Gillespie is set to direct.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

Gunn recently revealed that he actually had Alcock in mind to play Supergirl since seeing her performance in HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series.

“Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," the filmmaker posted to Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon and thought she might have the edge, grace and authenticity we needed.”

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Actress and playwright Ana Nogueira is penning the Woman of Tomorrow script.

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/14/2024, 4:34 PM
Kristofer Hivju exists
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/14/2024, 4:53 PM
@MisterBones - Came here to say this.
BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 9/14/2024, 4:54 PM
@MisterBones - It's a much better choice.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 9/14/2024, 4:39 PM
Momoa’s Lobo casting should be announced by holidays.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/14/2024, 4:50 PM
Craig Gillespie should be directing the next Thor film!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/14/2024, 4:53 PM
Cool if true…

Physically I can see it even though I haven’t watched a lot of his work (international or Hollywood) but from the bits I have , he tends to play more stoic & quieter characters while Krem is loud and colorful so it would be nice to see him play against type if he gets it.

Anyway , interested in this so hope it turns out well!!.

BritishMonkey
BritishMonkey - 9/14/2024, 4:54 PM
I wonder if he'll have an actual character this time.

