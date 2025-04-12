SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Actor Jason Momoa Reveals That He's "Just Wrapped" Filming His Scenes As Lobo

It sounds like Lobo is going to have an even smaller role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow than we'd been led to believe, as Jason Momoa has revealed that he's already wrapped filming...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 12, 2025 10:04 AM EST

Well, it looks like that was indeed Jason Momoa we saw suited-up as Lobo on the set of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow the other day, as the Aquaman star has now revealed that he's "just wrapped" filming on the DC Studios movie.

Momoa shared a brief video on Instagram as he cycles through the streets of London, while telling his followers that he has now finished shooting his scenes as the ruthless alien mercenary.

This doesn't mean that it was definitely Momoa we spotted in the set videos below preparing to do battle with Milly Alcock's Girl of Steel, but the timing of his post would certainly suggest as much.

We knew Momoa would only have a relatively small role in Supergirl to establish the character, as Lobo is expected to get his own spin-off movie at some point.  There's also a pretty good chance that we'll see The Main Man go toe-to-toe with David Corenswet's Superman down the line.

We also have a (blurry) new shot of Alcock and her stunt double from the set.

The fact that Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/12/2025, 10:02 AM
Stupid e bike is stupid.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 4/12/2025, 10:03 AM
Exciting times, chat.
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/12/2025, 10:04 AM
Keeping what lobo look like goood idea bios excitement for this one for fans of lobo
MuadDib
MuadDib - 4/12/2025, 10:09 AM
Hoping Superman is successful, leading into Lanterns and Supergirl and hopefully we get out DCU Batman soon (Alan Ritchson🤞) and Lobo and so many more.

We could be on the cusp of a golden age of DCU movies

All dependent on Superman, a lot of weight and pressure on Gunn and Supes

A lot hangs on the balance

Wouldn't be shocked if WB/Discovery sold off DC of its flops.

I'm going to watch Superman in theaters twice

