SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Moves To A Spacecraft(?) Set In Latest Video; Costumed Extras Spotted

This latest Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow drone video reveals that filming has now moved to a brand-new set.

As usual, the footage is taken from quite a distance, but some details can be made out and a number of costumed extras can be seen (there's no sign of Milly Alcock suited-up as Kara Zorl-El).

There's speculation that this is either the interior of a Kryptonian (or another alien) spacecraft or some kind of space station.

In Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow comic, the Girl of Steel and her companion, Ruthye, take a little break from their revenge mission and travel to a space-bar for a drink. Here, Kara is confronted by an alien who blames her for her cousin Superman imprisoning his brothers in the Phantom Zone. As you might expect, the altercation doesn't work out so well for the instigator.

Supergirl Filming in OUTER SPACE!



NEW PICTURE pic.twitter.com/pxuuLbBadp — UnBoxPHDFILM (@UnBoxPHDFILM) April 15, 2025

The fact that Gunn referred to the film as Supergirl in his recent BTS post and the trades followed suit in their coverage has led to speculation that the "Woman of Tomorrow" subtitle has been dropped. The filmmaker has yet to confirm this, but it would make a certain amount of sense after "Superman: Legacy" was retitled Superman.

Thrilled to see cameras roll at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden on Supergirl, with Craig Gillespie at the helm and the phenomenal Milly Alcock as our Kara Zor-El. Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom… pic.twitter.com/za9Tr8Vryr — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 23, 2025

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

The latest casting additions were David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Kara's parents, Zor-El and Alura.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”