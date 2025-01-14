SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Officially Commences Production In The UK

SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Officially Commences Production In The UK

Though it might be another while before we see some set photos, cameras are now rolling on DC Studios' Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow in the United Kingdom...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 14, 2025 10:01 AM EST

Recent reports indicated that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow would begin shooting this week, and we now have confirmation (via Screen Daily) that production is indeed underway on what will be the second DCU movie to hit theaters following James Gunn's Superman.

We were hoping for an official announcement (and maybe even a first look) from either James Gunn or director Craig Gillespie, but nothing yet. It sounds like we'll also be waiting a while for some set photos, as filming is believed to be taking place on indoor soundstages at Warner Bros. Studios, Leavesden in London.

Star Milly Alcock did share a photo to her Instagram page, confirming that she is now in London. The House of the Dragon actress was careful not to reveal her Girl of Steel hairdo in the snap, however.

Image

While speaking to Omelette.com in a recent interview, Gunn said he had no intention of making Kara Zor-El's solo outing the second DCU film until he read the script by actress and playwright Ana Nogueira.

"I didn't necessarily know that Supergirl would be the second movie we were going to make, but Ana wrote an incredible script, and then we hired an incredible director, and we're going to do this movie after Superman because he was the best option. Other movies have been written, but they haven't been as good as this one. So we're going to keep going with that. Everything has to be good. Quality comes first in every project we do. And that's more important than telling a grandiose mega-narrative."

Alcock is believed to have filmed scenes for Superman (this has yet to be confirmed), but based on Gunn's comments, it doesn't sound like her scenes will lead directly into Woman of Tomorrow.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will also star 3 Body Problem's Eve Ridley as Ruthye Mary Knolle and Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) as the villainous Krem of the Yellow Hills. More recently, Aquaman star Jason Momoa joined the cast as Lobo. Krypto the Superdog is also expected to play a major role in the story.

Warner Bros. announced that our new Girl of Steel will take flight on June 26, 2026.

This take on Kara Zor-El a said to be a "less earnest and more edgy version of the iconic superheroine" as Gunn looks to move away from "previous depictions of the Girl of Steel, particularly the long-running CBS/CW series fronted by Melissa Benoist."

According to a brief synopsis, this story will follow Kara as she "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Gunn and Peter Safran announced the Supergirl reboot during their studio press day in January of last year, when the "Gods and Monsters" DCU slate was revealed. The project will be at least partially based on King’s acclaimed comic book series of the same name from 2022.

Said Gunn at the time, “In our series we see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She’s much more hardcore, she’s not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

It Looks Like SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER] Is In The UK To Shoot A SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Cameo
Related:

It Looks Like SUPERMAN Star [SPOILER] Is In The UK To Shoot A SUPERGIRL: WOMAN OF TOMORROW Cameo
SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa Celebrates Lobo Casting Alongside Fan-Favorite Choice For New WONDER WOMAN
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL Star Jason Momoa Celebrates Lobo Casting Alongside Fan-Favorite Choice For New WONDER WOMAN

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/14/2025, 11:03 AM
That fan art of Milly as Supergirl looks AMAZING! IF she looks even half that good in the costume that will be a win.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 11:05 AM
@Shivermetimbers - after seeing what gunn did to the superman suit I doubt it
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 11:35 AM
@harryba11zack - who gives a shit, I guarantee you 99% of the targeted audience doesn't
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 11:38 AM
@bobevanz - i want A shiny new SH figuarts toy, not a damn biker suit.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/14/2025, 11:04 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/14/2025, 11:10 AM
Cool if true!!.

I’m intrigued by this film as of now , I like the cast aswell as Craig Gillespie’s work from what I’ve seen so hope it turns out well…

User Comment Image

I think Lanterns starts shooting within the next month or so aswell if I’m not mistaken so seems like it’s slowly getting full steam ahead on the DCU if it hasn’t already!!.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 1/14/2025, 11:11 AM
Metal Men! Metal Men!
Give us Metal Men!
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/14/2025, 11:12 AM
Shes built like a lamppost 😬
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/14/2025, 11:18 AM
Please give me a bald SuperGirl!
DarthAlgar
DarthAlgar - 1/14/2025, 11:27 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Perhaps if Marvel owned Supergirl.
karazorel
karazorel - 1/14/2025, 11:27 AM
Can’t wait to see her as Supergirl. Hopefully she is in the SM movie with a cameo.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/14/2025, 11:33 AM
Pretty great casting, I like her on House of Dragons. Marvel better watch out, it'd be hilarious to see them fail like the Snyderverse while the DCU thrives
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 1/14/2025, 11:44 AM
Nice Beetlejuice outfit
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/14/2025, 12:12 PM
User Comment Image
Forthas
Forthas - 1/14/2025, 12:21 PM
Let me see if I understand this....

A movie about Supergirl as she... "travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge."

Did I miss something? I was under the impression that "dark" subjects in superhero films was not what people wanted from the DC film universe.

User Comment Image
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/14/2025, 12:28 PM
What if Supergirl winds up being better than Superman?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder