Supergirl's Failure Could Lead To Another Major DC Shakeup: "I Don't Think James Gunn Survives"

Supergirl's Failure Could Lead To Another Major DC Shakeup: &quot;I Don't Think James Gunn Survives&quot;

Hollywood insiders are weighing in on what Supergirl means for DC Studios, and while Warner Bros. is backing James Gunn and Peter Safran, others feel that another shakeup could be imminent.

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 29, 2026 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl
Source: The Wrap

It's only Monday morning, and already, Hollywood is asking big questions of DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran after Supergirl landed with a thud at the box office this past weekend.

Not unlike Zack Snyder and the DCEU, the studio has followed up a moderately successful Superman movie with a critical and commercial flop (not to mention a slate of projects that has already started falling apart). Man of Tomorrow could be one of 2027's biggest hits, but this failure comes at a bad time: Paramount's $111 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to The Wrap, Supergirl needs to hit $315 million worldwide to break even, and that's a near-impossible feat for the DCU title. As the trade explains, Gunn's approach to highlighting lesser-known characters isn't paying off with audiences who are weary of superhero movies and no longer willing to give B-listers—like the Thunderbolts—their hard-earned money.

Gunn and Safran chose to make Supergirl the second DCU movie, which, as this report puts it, "was a somewhat odd choice, made stranger by the fact that the cast failed to net any major movie stars to serve as an extra draw." However, no one wanted to play Krem of the Yellow Hills, as "several" A-listers passed before the studio chose Matthias Schoenaerts in the hope he might drum up interest overseas (he didn't). 

Clayface faces a similar problem, though a Warner Bros. insider has said it's a "terrifying" movie, so perhaps it can take advantage of the horror resurgence buoyed by titles like Backrooms and Obsession.

Another industry insider says, "All this is, is a Gunn and Safran production deal. It’s not a brand. Announcing a universe was dumb. DC created an expectation, and now you have delivered one Superman movie." A top agent, meanwhile, questioned whether Gunn can survive this failure. 

"I don’t know how nervous DC is, but certainly James Gunn should be nervous," they warned. "There will always be a DC, and the current execs have survived previous regime changes, but I don’t think Gunn survives."

An unnamed Warner Bros. source pushed back on that—citing DC Studios' 10-year plan—but acknowledged that the studio is "disappointed" with Supergirl's performance and the fact that the character "didn't connect." That's evident from Gen Z women not showing up as hoped, with the audience primarily male and over the age of 25. That same insider adds, "'Supergirl' missed on a lot of levels."

As for why Lobo, played by Jason Momoa, didn't make a difference, "His inclusion was seen by many as a transparent attempt to woo men to see the film, and a concern that women alone could not carry the movie at the box office." It's also pointed out that Peacemaker Season 2 "failed to make much of a splash" on HBO Max, despite positive reviews.

Believe it or not, even after Supergirl served as proof that moviegoers will only show up for A-list superhero characters, the Bane/Deathstroke movie is currently a major priority at DC Studios, despite having no director or stars attached. Nexus Point News' @ApocHorseman adds to that by saying it will likely shoot after Man of Tomorrow for a 2028 release.

Supergirl is now playing in theaters.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/29/2026, 10:22 AM
Only if Man of Tomorrow Flops.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 10:30 AM
@OneMoreTime - He's done. Maybe if MOT were to make a billion, but I sincerely doubt it.
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/29/2026, 10:41 AM
@ObserverIO - Name the Last DC Movie that Hit 1 Billion Dollars? If Man of Tomorrow hits 700 Million Plus his Job Is Safe.

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ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 10:41 AM
@OneMoreTime - Aquaman (2018), Joker (2019).

I think I can name the next one though.
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Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/29/2026, 10:50 AM
@OneMoreTime -

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UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/29/2026, 10:52 AM
@ObserverIO - From James Gunn to James Done. 🤣🤣🤣
Slushythrone455
Slushythrone455 - 6/29/2026, 11:11 AM
@OneMoreTime - it’s got a lot going against it. I think the Trailers have to be A+ and the reviews have to range from really good - great. Otherwise, it will disappoint at best just like the other Superman movie did.
Personally, I don’t think Gunn has the talent to make a good Superman movie. I wish he would go back to making smaller unique movies.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/29/2026, 10:23 AM
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DCasAhobby
DCasAhobby - 6/29/2026, 10:24 AM
🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️What's funny to me is how everyone claims that they're not bias or a fanboy. Yet DC is never allowed to fail on it's own. Soon as DC screws the pooch, like they always do, the "what about The Marvels," or "well, all comics universes are dead now even MCU," comments start. Even journalist are sure to throw in a pot shot or two when writing articles about DC's many failures. Which there are many.

What people don't know though. Marvel is about to go on a tear. Unfortunately film success is 70% a popularity contest. Hence why Spiderman, Batman and Deadpool films always knock it out of the park. Starting with Brand New Day(which will be huge) every single MCU film moving forward will only be featuring Marvel's biggest characters. Avengers, Deadpool, Spiderman, XMEN, Wolverine; rebooted Captain America, Ironman, Black Panther, Thor, Hulk etc...

Gone are the days Sam Wilson Captain America's, Thunder Bolts or Eternals films. Only the big dogs in a brand new MCU with a singular coherent storyline. Fantastic Four was the highest grossing cbm of 2025 that didn't flop. It would've done even better if not coming off the back of a series of subpar FF films.

Avengers Doomsday is being reported by multiple major sources to be the highest grossing film of all time.

Marvel is about to go on a power house, azz kicking run of films. The MCU XMEN is about to be the next big thing in cinema.

Also DC's ability to fail should be studied. I actully paid to watch Superman thinking Gunn was a Marvel vet and was on a pretty good run. I really thought Marvel was about to have competition. After watching it i knew i was never gonna watch Supergirl. Looks like the sentiment was spot on. Without a media blitz Man of Tomorrow is dead on arrival.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/29/2026, 10:29 AM
@DCasAhobby - 🤔 💭 How many times will you write/copy/paste this?
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 6/29/2026, 10:40 AM
@DCasAhobby - Perhaps... Personally, for me, it's that quote thrown in there, cuz journalism. The "There will always be a DC, and the current execs have survived previous regime changes" one...that I think is more of the problem.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/29/2026, 10:47 AM
@DCasAhobby - You just copy/paste this everywhere now?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/29/2026, 10:26 AM
butt... butt he saved the squirrel
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LogansRazor
LogansRazor - 6/29/2026, 10:58 AM
@harryba11zack - 🤣🤣🤣
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 10:29 AM
Clayface's low budget, as well as it looking more like a Reeves DC movie rather than a Gunn movie will go a long way in ensuring it's financially successful. As for Gunn himself, he's done after this; there's no coming back, especially When Man of Tomorrow loses potential business as a result of its connection to Supergirl. WB and Paramount are billions of $$$ in debt; they don't have the time or $$$ to play around with Gunn's stupid ideas that only cater to the smallest minority of people.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/29/2026, 10:53 AM
@TheJok3r - Truer words have never been spoken.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 6/29/2026, 10:31 AM
Man of Tomorrow probably needs to hit closer to the one billion mark for this to continue. I love Gunn DC so I hope it does.
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 6/29/2026, 10:40 AM
@KurtCrawler - Man of Tomorrow will end like it's predecessor. Make money domestic, and will fail international. Then you have Minecraft 2 weeks later.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/29/2026, 10:32 AM
Leave Gunn alone you guys are just jealllouusss
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 6/29/2026, 10:34 AM
I loved Gunn’s Superman but this didn’t have a draw for me. With that said, I hope Gunn gets another chance. But the insider was right- a universe should’ve never been been even hinted at. I do feel for DC hardcore fans cause they deserve a great movie series like we marvel fans got.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/29/2026, 10:45 AM
@skyshark03191 - Yeah Supergirl is really cool as a character but this movie just ain’t it bruh.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 10:35 AM
Here's what they need to implement by end of work day tomorrow:

1. Set up a shoot to add some batverse connections to Clayface. Maybe not Battinson, but Jeffrey Wright's Jim Gordon or Colin Farrel's Penguin.

2. Suck Ellson's wang.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/29/2026, 10:39 AM
@ObserverIO - Clayface has the same tone as Reeves' Batman universe, the same red logo, and has Reeves himself attached as an executive producer. If reports are to be believed, it conveniently has to attachments to the wider DCU, despite Gunn claiming that it's part of it. I can't help but wonder if this was all intentional to give themselves the option to connect it to Reeves' work if Gunn's plans fell apart, which they currently are.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/29/2026, 10:53 AM
@ObserverIO -

2. Suck Ellson's wang.


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WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/29/2026, 10:35 AM
I think right now WB is thinking

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Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 10:38 AM
@maxx - he didn’t write super girl.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 6/29/2026, 10:37 AM
I don’t believe that one bad movie is going to kick him off his list. We still have three shows inbound and Clayface this year. Superman was successful and profitable. Even the ceo of WB said so. You guys whine and are impatient as hell.

Synder isn’t coming back. Let it go.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/29/2026, 10:50 AM
@Mrnorth1921 - It’s not about Synder returning it’s about the DCU franchise turning into a real shit show with superman being its only saving grace. Forget about Clayface, if Supergirl can’t even make a profit the general audience are not gonna give two craps about Clayface. Laterns looks promising I’ll say that.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/29/2026, 10:39 AM
Just remember when Larry Ellison's WB signs Peter Berg to run the new extra-grimdark DCU, with Frank Miller as the creative director, that y'all were complaining about this shit. It's not great now, but it's about to get SO MUCH WORSE.
themawisdead
themawisdead - 6/29/2026, 10:39 AM
i think they should definitely lean into marketing the genres of the movies they're making as opposed to the characters. i think Clayface has a shot at being a hit if they continue to play it as a horror movie that happens to be about a DC character instead of the other way around. same way i think doing a Question movie would work for Gunn's sensibilities and if they go for a dark, detective noir direction.

unless it's one of the big 3 (Supes, Bats, WW) you're really shooting dice on whether you're going to get anyone's attention. it sounds boring but people really only have but so much bandwidth for this stuff. so they must focus on the major players.
Repian
Repian - 6/29/2026, 10:49 AM
@themawisdead - A The Question show with a similar tone to Apple's Slow Horses.
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supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/29/2026, 10:40 AM
this is what drives business now and excites the message boards. failure. it drives the ratings, and the clicks through the roof. the comments show people just want to bitch and make fun of shit. its rare to see positive headlines ahead of a movie anymore. Avengers: Doomsday is the big target next. these clowns that perpetuate the negativity that is ingrained in this genre will soon sink their teeth into this beast and drive it into the ground. all it takes is one star to voice their personal opinion, or the rumors of secret, bunker room private screenings , that may or may not be true start to flow through the internet talking about bad audience reactions. its the same every comic movie now. was supergirl perfect. hell no. was it as bad as the sky is falling attitudes. not even close. the early attacks and negative seed sowing do damage, its clear. the negativity industry is strong and their film assassination rate is impressive.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 10:49 AM
@supermanrex - "Its rare to see positive headlines ahead of a movie anymore." Gee I wonder why that is. There used to be positive headlines back when there was an Infinity Saga, Dark Knight Trilogy, etc. NWH and Deadpool & Wolverine had a ton of positive headlines. I wonder what the correlation is here?
Huskers
Huskers - 6/29/2026, 10:43 AM
The MCU had 3 flops last year and hasn’t had a major hit since Avengers: Endgame seven years ago, which is why they’re going back to that well again. Yet not one article on whether Kevin Feige survives or decrying the end of the MCU. And don’t forget, the MCU had some pretty mediocre offerings before The Avengers. The DCU has one and this site produces multiple articles a day that the sky is falling! 🙄
Vigor
Vigor - 6/29/2026, 10:52 AM
@Huskers - I dont know the answer to this so dont crucify me. But didnt marvel at least make their money back on each of the flops last year?
It sounds like supergirl, only the 2nd movie of the DCU... wont make a profit.

Feige has dozens of successes under his belt
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 10:54 AM
@Huskers - You've forgotten the last ten years of DC movie history. They [frick]ed their shared universe up and just kept it going, flop after flop. All because of one movie (Aquaman). If only they would apply that logic to the DCU after one movie vastly underperforming and the very next movie disastrously flopping. Save us all from having to live through another 10 years of another DCEU.


They need a good reboot. A universe that seems to work. They've actually had one in 2022's The Batman but they chose to ignore it.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 11:00 AM
@Huskers - Also Marvel actually is in trouble. Major trouble. BND might be successful, def will make a billy. Prolly not 2 billy like NWH almost did, but 1 billion should be possible, unless the MCU is in bigger trouble than we thought. But Doomsday might actually flop.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/29/2026, 11:10 AM
@ObserverIO - Oh believe me, I have NOT forgotten the years in the wilderness during the Snyder era! I think the terrible quality of Superman films from Superman III through the Snyder era is why the character has trouble finding its footing at the box office. And while I had problems with Superman, I thought Corenswet’s take on the character was way closer to the comics than anything I’ve seen on film since Superman II over 40 years ago. I felt like Snyder had never read a comic involving Superman outside of The Dark Knight Returns, and didn’t really even like the character.

Plus, I’m finally going to see Brainiac in a Superman film! Finally a villain that’s not General Zod or Lex Luthor or Richard Pryor! lol So I’m willing to give them some leeway.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/29/2026, 11:19 AM
@Huskers - Or Nuclear Man lol.

I think maybe the biggest problem with the last two Superman films is that the directors didn't really like Superman and kinda made themselves like him when they took on their respective projects. Next Superman reboot this should be the number 1 concern; Get a director that actually likes Superman. No in fact loves Superman. Supes should be one of their favorite characters. Don't get a Batman guy to make a Superman movie.
Huskers
Huskers - 6/29/2026, 11:21 AM
@ObserverIO - And yes I agree with you the MCU is in trouble. Everything from the stunt casting of RDJ as what’s arguably Marvel’s greatest villain, to bringing in the Fox-Men, is really just the tip of the iceberg there. Even Spider-Man seems overly stuffed. My point was you certainly wouldn’t get that sense from this site. In my opinion it really seems slanted towards Disney offerings and negatively biased towards anything that tries to challenge that.
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