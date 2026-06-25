UPDATE: Supergirl Box Office Tracking Revealed: DC Studios Movie Eyes Soft Opening In U.S. And Overseas

UPDATE: Supergirl Box Office Tracking Revealed: DC Studios Movie Eyes Soft Opening In U.S. And Overseas

Supergirl box office tracking has finally been revealed, and with an expected $80 million to $90 million worldwide opening, it's going to be a tough weekend for the second DCU blockbuster.

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By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2026 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

UPDATE: The Wrap has shared an interesting update, revealing, "Warner Bros. Insiders at the studio say that anything above $300 million worldwide will be seen as a win" for Supergirl.

It seems the studio is banking on international audiences showing up for the Maid of Might, as "there is hope that the presence of Matthias Schoenarts, an actor with some overseas appeal, will help boost the film's international potential."

That doesn't appear overly likely, especially as Superman struggled in international markets last year. Still, that was blamed on the Man of Steel being so inherently linked to America, which arguably isn't the case with Supergirl.

Supergirl does not have a friend in Toy Story 5, as the Pixar movie looks to remain a distant #1 at the domestic and international box offices this weekend.

According to Deadline, the DC Studios movie is eyeing a U.S. opening in the "upper $40Ms," though Variety has committed to a $47 million to $50 million haul. Until tomorrow or Friday, the blockbuster's debut is in a state of flux, but this is lower than recent tracking, which pointed to a $55 million opening in the same ballpark as The Flash in 2023.

The saving grace for Supergirl could be its budget. At $170 million before marketing, it's significantly cheaper than Superman. That cost over $225 million to produce, and had a significant $125 million marketing spend on top. 

However, Supergirl is eyeing a soft overseas opening, with current forecasts between $27 million and $39 million, according to @GlobalBoxOffice. That puts the Woman of Tomorrow on course for an $80 million to $90 million opening weekend worldwide, meaning it might gross the same as its budget by the end of its second weekend, depending on how much of a hit Minions & Monsters is. $315 million is the rumoured break-even point.

Supergirl is, however, eyeing a bigger opening than Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ($27.4 million) and Shazam: Fury of the Gods ($30.1 million). It's currently neck and neck with Birds Of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation Of One Harley Quinn) and its $81.2 million debut, while Marvel Studios' biggest flop, The Marvels, opened to $110 million and went on to gross a mere $206.1 million worldwide.

According to Deadline, "First choice is best with women under 25, but low for all audiences, half that of Thunderbolts*, Star Wars: Mandalorian and Grogu and Wonder Woman."

The door certainly isn't closed on Supergirl being a modest hit, and if it has legs this summer, then it could surprise everyone. DC Studios can easily bounce back from this with Clayface and Man of Tomorrow, both of which need to be a hit to establish that Superman wasn't a one-off win for the DC brand.

Back to Toy Story 5, and it's expected to make between $88 million and $96 million this weekend. Jackass: Best and Last, meanwhile, will likely make $10 million during its first few days in theaters. 

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/24/2026, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 12:20 PM
@harryba11zack - Never forget!

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/25/2026, 11:16 AM
@harryba11zack - 50 comments in 9 minutes. Feral morons




I saw it last night. Didn't love it, didn't hate it. There's definitely enough there for me to watch it again. Lobo was awesome. The Krypton backstory was awesome. I didn't care for the A plot with the little girl and the sword. Bad guy was one note but he was bad I guess. Also he wasn't the focus of the story. It's entirely about how Kara's life has been shit since the beginning and she doesn't see the point in changing her habits. The character study is almost identical to the comic it's based on so I have no problem with that. The action scenes are good, the comedy is hit and miss but Supergirl was definitely the best part of the whole movie. Everybody knew this was going to have a hard time making money in this release window with all of these movies around it, on top of Supergirl being a d-list character despite the moniker. It's annoying because the usual chuckle [frick]s on this site are going to run ramp it with Told You So and all this crap even though they aren't right but [frick] it I don't care anymore. I liked this movie more than Deadpool 3, Spider-Man no way home, and every recent superhero movie except for Guardians 3, Superman, and Thunderbolts. There's a good amount of heart in this movie. The people who actually see it will enjoy it. The usual trolls will cry woke and grab their crusty socks. It doesn't matter if this movie flops into oblivion. The goal is and always will be Justice league. They'll make their money back from that. Gunn isn't going anywhere, the DCU isn't going anywhere, so just shut the [frick] up
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 6/25/2026, 11:21 AM
@bobevanz - "50 comments in 9 minutes"......"morons"...?
bro, my son, me homie G,
learn to read better
this is an update from a previous article
User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 11:24 AM
@bobevanz - "50 comments in 9 minutes"
User Comment Image

Did you check the dates on those comments before you rage posted?
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/25/2026, 11:45 AM
" 50 comments in 9 minutes. Feral morons




I saw it last night. Didn't love it, didn't hate it. There's definitely enough there for me to watch it again. Lobo was awesome. The Krypton backstory was awesome. I didn't care for the A plot with the little girl and the sword. Bad guy was one note but he was bad I...."


User Comment Image
centaur
centaur - 6/25/2026, 11:47 AM
@bobevanz - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 11:58 AM
@centaur - Not to be a "hype" killer but from what I could find, that event took place on January 30–31, 2023 at the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

The Authority was canned.
Waller was/ is canned or on hold,
Lanterns is suppose to be out before Batman and Booster gold (which im pretty sure is also either currently canned or on hold).
Supergirl "Woman of Tomorrow" is the book the new movie is based on (sorta) and was that movies original title before they shortened it.

User Comment Image
centaur
centaur - 6/25/2026, 12:02 PM
@HashTagSwagg - lol i hate this new universe, burn all this shit down.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/25/2026, 12:06 PM
@centaur - My deepest apologies my good sir, I sir your icon image and rather harshly jumped to conclusion.

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/25/2026, 12:18 PM
@bobevanz - i agree on your analysis of the movie except that for me, any cbm in the last 5 years is better than D&W. Even Black Adam.

As for Supergirl, the horrible schedule is a factor but it is also apparent that the new generation of moviegoing public is looking for instant gratification and trending events (looking at Obsession). I dont think they will sit through years of world building. That is why Marvel will use their trump cards plus noatalgia and cameos.
If this movie was shown in the last decade, oyr haters today ay giggling in happiness like they did with Captain Marvel when Feige told them it is necesaary viewing for Endgame 😂😂😂
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 6/24/2026, 12:09 PM
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supermanrex
supermanrex - 6/24/2026, 12:11 PM
[frick]ing shit. the anti supergirl\milly alcock campaign has kicked off in full. tons of negative skewed articles and raging snyderverse\incel hoodlums are beating off in unison right now.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2026, 12:20 PM
@supermanrex - User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/24/2026, 12:20 PM
@supermanrex - It's possible that the film is just shit.
User Comment Image
jasonvoorhees
jasonvoorhees - 6/24/2026, 12:58 PM
@supermanrex - Only a immature boy like you, thinks so.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 6/24/2026, 12:11 PM
Oh... we're talking about the bad "soft opening"

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Oofenburg
Oofenburg - 6/24/2026, 12:14 PM
@IAmAHoot - Alcock
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 6/25/2026, 11:54 AM
@IAmAHoot - thanks. I was hoping I wouldn’t have to be the one to point out that lots of people would like to eye supergirls soft opening.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 12:13 PM
This is what you get when you surround a movie "universe" around a dog.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 12:14 PM
@Nomis929 - they didn't do that?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 12:18 PM
@Nonameforme - You Sure?

Krypto saved "Superman" last summer in his movie and now Supergirl has to save him in hers.

So far he's the common thread in both movies.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 6/24/2026, 1:26 PM
@Nomis929 - It's the constant confusion with characters and who exists and who doesn't exist. People are tired of it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 1:28 PM
@Nomis929 - guy Gardner has been in more things than krypto. It's a guy garner universe and were just living in it.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 6/24/2026, 2:13 PM
@Nomis929 - Headline: Allcock fails to penetrate box office.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 2:55 PM
@Nonameforme - LOL... I wish.

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Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/24/2026, 3:09 PM
@SonOfAGif - Agreed.
UceOmega
UceOmega - 6/24/2026, 5:33 PM
@Nomis929 - Exactly. Krypto is no different from Grogu. Krypto has become the focal point within this superman reboot. No doubt he will play a key role in the upcoming man of tomorrow sequel. Now I don’t mind the mutt but I hope future instalments leave him out redirecting the focus on Kal-el/Kara.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 6/25/2026, 11:15 AM
@Nomis929 - Gunn “maybe they’ll all forget about my pedo jokes if I show them this puppy”
Chuck420Taylor
Chuck420Taylor - 6/25/2026, 11:21 AM
@Matchesz - you forgot D list characters and fake values.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 12:13 PM
No chance the budget is 170 million. Warner Brothers isn't paying that much for acbm in 2026.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 6/24/2026, 12:21 PM
@Nonameforme - well, they did go out of business for a reason
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/24/2026, 1:26 PM
@Ryguy88 - I can't remember the movie, but they passed on a tlm cruise movie with a similar budget. If they're not giving that much to the goat they're not giving that much to gunn
Oofenburg
Oofenburg - 6/24/2026, 12:16 PM
I'm sure it's enjoyable but it hasn't really looked exciting but instead just overly (if not boringly) familiar.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/24/2026, 12:16 PM
Supposedly this movie already made a 100 million in partnerships which is the most for wb/dc, so it’s gonna go the way of Superman 25 where it makes a ton of its money outside of the box office.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 6/24/2026, 8:47 PM
@epc1122 - That's not this film making that though. That's just the marketing guys making good deals. They would do that anyway.

What you want is for the film to make money too. If it doesn't then it's a waste of time and money. You could spend that time and money making films that make money and don't harm the brand and potential future marketing deals.
epc1122
epc1122 - 6/24/2026, 10:40 PM
@ObserverIO - this film has brought in 100 million for wb already. If there wasn’t a movie, they wouldn’t have gotten the deal. Most movies don’t have the ip like marvel, Disney, Star Wars, and dc. Of course you want the movie to make money at the box office, but for some properties that’s not the only way for these movies to make money. Just came back from the movie and just thought it was ok. Want to see where the character goes in the future and it was a decent way to introduce her, but just thought the film was alright. Nothing earth shattering but I have a lot going on personally.
TheShellyMan
TheShellyMan - 6/24/2026, 12:17 PM
Debuted at 59% on Rotten Tomatoes... Yikes!
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/24/2026, 12:30 PM
@TheShellyMan - Wonder Woman is being worked on by the same writer; great decision Gunn.
itzayaboy
itzayaboy - 6/24/2026, 12:23 PM
Loved Superman. That being said, I can’t stand the direction, or lack thereof, of this shared universe. Enough focusing on B and C list characters. That’s Marvel’s strength, not DC. I’m afraid this is going to come to a crashing halt before it can even take off. This could have easily been a series instead. Should’ve had a Green Lantern movie and Supergirl show.
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