CREATURE COMMANDOS: Speculation Mounts That Circe Could Appear In SUPERMAN Following James Gunn's Comments

CREATURE COMMANDOS: Speculation Mounts That Circe Could Appear In SUPERMAN Following James Gunn's Comments

Following her DCU debut in Creature Commandos, speculation has mounted that the villainous Circe could appear in James Gunn's Superman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 06, 2024 10:12 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

The first official image from James Gunn's Superman reboot showed an already battle-weary Man of Steel (David Corenswet) pulling his boots on to go deal with another threat to Metropolis, as a mysterious purple blast illuminated the sky.

There were several theories relating to the villain responsible for this attack, but after the season premiere of Creature Commandos, speculation has mounted that it could be Circe (Anya Chalotra).

Not only do Circe's magical abilities manifest with a similarly-coloured glow, but we know that the powerful sorceress was apprehended in Metropolis at some point thanks to her mugshot (how the police were able to get her to pose for that photo is another matter).

We also know that the plan is to have most of the voice actors from the DCU animated projects reprise their roles in live-action, which means Chalotra will likely get the chance to suit-up as Circe down the line. When asked if we could see The Witcher star play the character on the big screen in a recent interview, Gunn responded:

"There's definitely a chance Circe exists in other media."

He's not necessarily referring to Superman, of course, but having the Man of Tomorrow face-off against Circe in the opening scene of the movie would be a great way to establish a connection between both projects.

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

CREATURE COMMANDOS Certified Fresh On Rotten Tomatoes As The DC Studios' Audience Score Is Revealed
Related:

CREATURE COMMANDOS "Certified Fresh" On Rotten Tomatoes As The DC Studios' Audience Score Is Revealed
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is Not An Ensemble; Debunks Latest Trailer Date Rumor
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Says DCU Reboot Is "Not An Ensemble;" Debunks Latest Trailer Date Rumor

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
rebellion
rebellion - 12/6/2024, 10:11 AM
well.. as someone who genuinely roots for DC and DCU... I sure hope superman is a lot better than CC's first 2 eps. They werent BAD bad, but very juvenile and 'been-there-done-that'.
Arthorious
Arthorious - 12/6/2024, 10:34 AM
@rebellion - same here, as of right now I’m not liking these first two episodes, but who knows the show could turn around for me. Just seems like Gunn’s shtick though. Superman will be the real test next year.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 12/6/2024, 10:22 AM
User Comment Image
supermanrex
supermanrex - 12/6/2024, 10:36 AM
circe gives me the vibe of blackfire star fires sister
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/6/2024, 10:37 AM
Loved the first two episodes. Ready for more
soberchimera
soberchimera - 12/6/2024, 10:46 AM
I wish they saved Circe for an actual Wonder Woman movie.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/6/2024, 10:48 AM
This can't be...Gunn has promised his loyal cult...uh...I mean fans that Lex Luthor is the only primary villain. Gunn would never say something that is not true!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder