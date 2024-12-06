CREATURE COMMANDOS: Speculation Mounts That Circe Could Appear In SUPERMAN Following James Gunn's Comments

The first official image from James Gunn's Superman reboot showed an already battle-weary Man of Steel (David Corenswet) pulling his boots on to go deal with another threat to Metropolis, as a mysterious purple blast illuminated the sky.

There were several theories relating to the villain responsible for this attack, but after the season premiere of Creature Commandos, speculation has mounted that it could be Circe (Anya Chalotra).

Not only do Circe's magical abilities manifest with a similarly-coloured glow, but we know that the powerful sorceress was apprehended in Metropolis at some point thanks to her mugshot (how the police were able to get her to pose for that photo is another matter).

METROPOLIS?



Seems like Superman and Circe might’ve met in DCU👀 pic.twitter.com/VCQGGhdJWQ — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) December 5, 2024

We also know that the plan is to have most of the voice actors from the DCU animated projects reprise their roles in live-action, which means Chalotra will likely get the chance to suit-up as Circe down the line. When asked if we could see The Witcher star play the character on the big screen in a recent interview, Gunn responded:

"There's definitely a chance Circe exists in other media."

He's not necessarily referring to Superman, of course, but having the Man of Tomorrow face-off against Circe in the opening scene of the movie would be a great way to establish a connection between both projects.

"Superman is an enormous bear of a movie," Gunn said in a recent interview. "It’s completely different from [Creature Commandos] in every way, but it’s very much fantastic as well. Honestly, from the bottom of my heart, David Corenswet is going to freak everyone out with how great he is. He is one of the best actors I’ve ever worked with, and he can do everything. The man is incredible.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabel Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted earlier this year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."