David Corenswet On How SUPERMAN Might React To The DCU's BATMAN: "I Wanna Go Check That Guy Out"

Our next big-screen Batman has yet to make his DCU debut (unless you count a quick silhouetted glimpse in the animated Creature Commandos series), but we know that he has been active as Gotham City's resident vigilante for a while leading up to the events of James Gunn's Superman.

Though it's always possible that the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight have crossed paths already (it'll probably all depend on the plot of whatever movie they do feature in together), David Corenswet says he isn't sure whether Supes "knows of Batman's existence at this point."

The actor was asked how he thinks his take on the Man of Tomorrow would react to encountering the Caped Crusader during an interview with Extra.

"I'm definitely excited," he said. "As soon as he finds out that there's a man who dresses as a bat protecting his city, he's like 'I wanna go check that guy out!"

Again, things are probably still nebulous when it comes to the DCU's Batman. Gunn did reveal that he has some idea of how he'd like to introduce the character, but we don't know for sure if The Brave and the Bold is where it'll happen.

Though that project is still moving forward (as far as we know), Gunn has hinted that his planned Superman follow-up will not actually be a direct sequel, which has led to speculation that he may be considering a World's Finest-style team-up film.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of The Brave and the Bold when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."