David Corenswet On How SUPERMAN Might React To The DCU's BATMAN: "I Wanna Go Check That Guy Out"

David Corenswet On How SUPERMAN Might React To The DCU's BATMAN: &quot;I Wanna Go Check That Guy Out&quot;

Following on from James Gunn's comments on the subject, Superman star David Corenswet has weighed-in on how his take on the Man of Steel might react to the DCU's Batman...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 01, 2025 12:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Our next big-screen Batman has yet to make his DCU debut (unless you count a quick silhouetted glimpse in the animated Creature Commandos series), but we know that he has been active as Gotham City's resident vigilante for a while leading up to the events of James Gunn's Superman.

Though it's always possible that the Man of Steel and the Dark Knight have crossed paths already (it'll probably all depend on the plot of whatever movie they do feature in together), David Corenswet says he isn't sure whether Supes "knows of Batman's existence at this point."

The actor was asked how he thinks his take on the Man of Tomorrow would react to encountering the Caped Crusader during an interview with Extra.

"I'm definitely excited," he said. "As soon as he finds out that there's a man who dresses as a bat protecting his city, he's like 'I wanna go check that guy out!"

Again, things are probably still nebulous when it comes to the DCU's Batman. Gunn did reveal that he has some idea of how he'd like to introduce the character, but we don't know for sure if The Brave and the Bold is where it'll happen.

Though that project is still moving forward (as far as we know), Gunn has hinted that his planned Superman follow-up will not actually be a direct sequel, which has led to speculation that he may be considering a World's Finest-style team-up film.

"This is the introduction of the DCU's Batman," Gunn said of The Brave and the Bold when the Gods and Monsters slate was announced. "This is the story of Damian Wayne, who is Batman's actual son who we didn't know existed for the first eight to 10 years of his life. He was raised as a little murderer and assassin. He's a little son of a bitch. He's my favorite Robin. It's based on the Grant Morrison comic book's run, which is one of my favorite Batman runs, and we are putting that all together right now."

Peter Safran added, "And this is obviously a feature film, and it's going to feature other members of the extended 'Bat-family', just because we feel like they've been left out of the Batman stories in the theater for far too long."

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Details On [SPOILER]'s Role & Why He Cast [SPOILER] As The Character
Related:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Details On [SPOILER]'s Role & Why He Cast [SPOILER] As The Character
SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Gives An Update On How Soon Fans Should Expect THE AUTHORITY Movie
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Gives An Update On How Soon Fans Should Expect THE AUTHORITY Movie

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/1/2025, 12:18 PM
Cornswet overacts in all the Superman clips
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2025, 12:22 PM
@0bstreperous - Any chance it's just the clips?
elgaz
elgaz - 7/1/2025, 12:22 PM
@0bstreperous - User Comment Image
Matador
Matador - 7/1/2025, 12:23 PM
@0bstreperous - the 80's takes credit for that.

User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/1/2025, 12:45 PM
@Lisa89 - I hope the movie is good but judging by the leaks and clips I just don't know
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 7/1/2025, 12:48 PM
@0bstreperous - Traditionally, trailers and clips show us the BEST parts of a film. Yikes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/1/2025, 12:25 PM
I hope Superman & Batman have not interacted yet in this universe so it would be cool to see them teamup with each other for the first time …

Hell , you could do a version of Public Enemies where there can be conflict due to their differing methods & personalities but you see their friendship develop too by the end.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/1/2025, 12:33 PM
Hey dude, why are you dressed as a Bat? WHY ARE YOU DRESSED AS A BATTT?!!! - Superman
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 7/1/2025, 12:40 PM
“What the hey, dude”
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 7/1/2025, 12:41 PM
i hope they have the same relationship as Batman and Superman in JL/JLU/Timmverse. That would be IDEAL and the best way to go, imo
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 7/1/2025, 12:45 PM
@MotherGooseUPus - A world's Finest movie inspired by the Timmverse's 3-part story from the 90s would be the perfect story to adapt if that's indeed Gunn's next movie. The DCEU may have survived if Snyder took inspiration from that story for BVS.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 7/1/2025, 12:52 PM
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder