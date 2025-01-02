IMDb Reveals The 10 Most Anticipated Movies Of 2025 Based On Views From The Site's Users

2025 is shaping up to be one of the biggest years for movies in recent memory. Last year was a little hit-and-miss as Hollywood looked to bounce back from the challenges of 2023's strikes but there are lots of titles to choose from over the next 12 months.

In the meantime, IMDb - "the world's most popular and authoritative source for movie, TV and celebrity content" - has shared its top 10 anticipated movies for 2025.

As the site explains, "These 10 movies scheduled to release in 2025 were consistently the most popular with IMDb users in 2024, based on data derived from the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter rankings."

At #1? It's Superman. Another superhero movie takes third place with The Fantastic Four: First Steps, while Thunderbolts* comes in at fifth place and Captain America: Brave New World at #6.

There's clearly also a lot of excitement for 28 Years Later and Snow White has made the list despite continued social media negativity.

"There are all sorts of things from the other movies that I was impressed by," Superman writer and director James Gunn recently said when asked about his inspirations. "Seeing the Donner movie as a kid was very cool for me, and I loved it. I took a lot of stuff from that. Zack Snyder did a lot of amazing things with action, and I took a lot of stuff from that, and already have before then."

"I took a lot of different things from different time periods. But I really go back to the comic books, because I’m first and foremost a comic book fan. I really took more inspiration from the comics than I did from the film adaptions," the filmmaker added.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.