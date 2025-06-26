Incredibly Intense SUPERMAN Clip Debuts As Lex Luthor Kidnaps [SPOILER]

A newly released Superman clip showcases a tense and explosive confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor.

Storming into Lex’s office, Superman blasts the double doors off their hinges and hurls the villain’s lavish desk aside with ease, demanding answers, as it's revealed that SPOILER: [ Krypto ] has been kidnapped. Despite the chaos, Lex stays calm and collected, casually sipping his coffee as if nothing’s amiss.

The scene is arguably the most impactful footage revealed so far and does a great job of selling the tone of the film. For fans still unsure, it’s well worth a look, though with the film’s July 11 release fast approaching, you might want to avoid any further clips to keep the experience fresh.

Kidnapping has long been one of Lex Luthor’s go-to tactics in the comics, with past victims including Lois Lane, Supergirl, Ma Kent, and Jimmy Olsen.

Using Superman’s loved ones as leverage is a signature move in Lex’s endless chess game against the Man of Steel. But targeting SPOILER: [ Krypto ] marks a new level of villainy, showing just how far this new cinematic version of Lex is willing to go to get under Superman’s skin.

If Lex is trying to understand Kryptonian powers and physiology, then he definitely picked a great subject to kidnap.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025, officially launching James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.