Incredibly Intense SUPERMAN Clip Debuts As Lex Luthor Kidnaps [SPOILER]

Superman bursts into Lex Luthor's LexCorp office and he's not playing games as he picks up Lex's desk and throws it with one hand!

By MarkJulian - Jun 26, 2025 01:06 AM EST
A newly released Superman clip showcases a tense and explosive confrontation between the Man of Steel and Lex Luthor.

Storming into Lex’s office, Superman blasts the double doors off their hinges and hurls the villain’s lavish desk aside with ease, demanding answers, as it's revealed that SPOILER: [Krypto] has been kidnapped. Despite the chaos, Lex stays calm and collected, casually sipping his coffee as if nothing’s amiss.

The scene is arguably the most impactful footage revealed so far and does a great job of selling the tone of the film. For fans still unsure, it’s well worth a look, though with the film’s July 11 release fast approaching, you might want to avoid any further clips to keep the experience fresh.

Kidnapping has long been one of Lex Luthor’s go-to tactics in the comics, with past victims including Lois Lane, Supergirl, Ma Kent, and Jimmy Olsen.

Using Superman’s loved ones as leverage is a signature move in Lex’s endless chess game against the Man of Steel. But targeting SPOILER: [Krypto] marks a new level of villainy, showing just how far this new cinematic version of Lex is willing to go to get under Superman’s skin.

If Lex is trying to understand Kryptonian powers and physiology, then he definitely picked a great subject to kidnap.

Superman is set to soar into theaters on July 11, 2025, officially launching James Gunn’s reimagined DC Universe. Originally titled Superman: Legacy, the film is both written and directed by Gunn, and serves as the foundation for the next era of DC storytelling.

Leading the cast is David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Kal-El, stepping into the iconic cape. He’s joined by Rachel Brosnahan as fearless journalist Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the brilliant and menacing Lex Luthor.

The film also introduces several key DC heroes, with Nathan Fillion as the hot-headed Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as the winged warrior Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as the genius strategist Mister Terrific.

Additional cast members include Sean Gunn as scheming businessman Maxwell Lord, María Gabriela de Faría as the cybernetically enhanced Angela Spica (aka The Engineer), and Terence Rosemore as Otis. Wendell Pierce will portray Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White, while Sara Sampaio takes on the role of Eve Teschmacher.

Anthony Carrigan plays Metamorpho, the shape-shifting Element Man, and Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Jonathan and Martha Kent, Clark’s adoptive Earth parents.

Also making her debut is Milly Alcock as Supergirl, who will appear ahead of her own upcoming solo film, Supergirl.

With a packed roster of characters and a fresh creative vision, Superman promises to set the tone for a bold new era of the DC Universe.

Knightrider
Knightrider - 6/26/2025, 1:36 AM
He went after the Dog, I feel Krypto may not survive this movie.

I am wondering if Krypto won’t actually be from Krypton but something Superman makes to keep him company. Lex will use the same genetic technology to create Ultraman
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/26/2025, 1:38 AM
Oh yeah, that's our definitive Superman right there
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 1:49 AM
@HashTagSwagg - a Superman with REAL human emotions, i dig it.
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2025, 1:54 AM
@HashTagSwagg - The S stands for...sensitive!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/26/2025, 1:59 AM
@Forthas - S stands for... Snyder fans should move on.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 6/26/2025, 2:03 AM
@vectorsigma -
How it started......
(what we thought we would be getting...)
User Comment Image

...how it's going,.....
(...what we actually got instead....)

User Comment Image
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/26/2025, 1:48 AM
guarantee they will settle it with rock paper scissors
Forthas
Forthas - 6/26/2025, 1:58 AM
@AllsNotGood -

This is a James Gunn film...

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 6/26/2025, 2:00 AM
This. It supermán , supermán shoots láseres out of his eyes
EmeritusII
EmeritusII - 6/26/2025, 2:07 AM
James Gunn directing Superman feels less like a bold creative choice and more like a studio midlife crisis. This is a character defined by hope, restraint, and mythic weight. Not one-liners, awkward quirk, and trauma bonding. Gunn can’t resist turning every character into a sarcastic misfit with a tragic backstory and a pop culture playlist. That formula works for a talking raccoon. It doesn’t work for the Last Son of Krypton.

He was never the right fit. The tone, the values, the legacy, it’s all a mismatch. Gunn doesn’t elevate Superman. He dilutes him. Makes him smaller. More digestible. More marketable.

If he really wanted to lean into his strengths, he should’ve directed a Toxic Avenger reboot. That’s the kind of unhinged, chaotic energy he thrives in. But instead, we’re getting Superman by way of Troma — just cleaned up and run through an algorithm.
OgHerManM
OgHerManM - 6/26/2025, 2:08 AM
Hmm, how to feel about this. Unhinged, whiny Superman feels like he will get grating after a while. I’m onboard for this but this is how they first meet?! Eech.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 2:18 AM
?si=BwzgBh0XBheJa8AZ

Nostalgia bait
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 2:22 AM
@JurassicClunge - but with more shouting 😅🤣😮‍💨
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2025, 2:31 AM
@JurassicClunge - yeah but that scene is much better. This is the first clip I feel pretty mixed about.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/26/2025, 2:27 AM
@McMurdo
@vectorsigma

https://x.com/BrandonDavisBD/status/1938072069239148657?t=GLAYqgaQLfiWtUnYLOFyJA&s=19

I think the screenings are happening
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/26/2025, 2:31 AM
@JurassicClunge - good I wanna hear what people are thinking asap.
KurtLazner
KurtLazner - 6/26/2025, 2:32 AM
Yea a Man of Steel 2 sounds good right about now.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/26/2025, 2:35 AM
So that coffee mug impedes Clark's super hearing? This movie is going to be consistently irritating for Superman fans

