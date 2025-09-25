James Gunn Addresses One Of The Biggest Unanswered SUPERMAN Questions You Didn't Know You Had

When Superman was released in theaters this summer, it left fans with plenty to talk about; the big change to the Man of Steel's Kryptonian parents, for example, is still being discussed and debated.

DC Studios co-CEO and filmmaker James Gunn clearly gives a lot of thought to the movies and TV shows he takes charge of, something that's evident from a recent interaction he had with fans on Threads.

In Superman, we visit Lex Luthor's pocket dimension, where he's illegally jailed many of his foes (and even a few ex-girlfriends). There are no beds in the see-through cells, and seemingly no toilets either; instead, there's just a small chair in the corner.

Well, except for the fact that it isn't a chair, after all.

"No privacy. Those things in the back left corners of each cell are toilets," Gunn said of how the prisoners go to the bathroom, before elaborating on where the waste goes. "Into the bottom of the toilet and there are slots where the waste can be removed (likely by Mr. Handsome, and probably not often). You might think we don't think about this stuff but we really do."

Mr. Handsome was created by Luthor as a boy, and the villain is fond enough of the creature to keep a photo of him in his office.

We won't have long to wait before seeing more of Lex in the DCU, as he'll next appear in Gunn's Superman "sequel," Man of Tomorrow. However, there's speculation that we'll see him in Peacemaker season 2 after he was carted off to Belle Reve in the movie's closing moments.

You can read Gunn's comments in full in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.