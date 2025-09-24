SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Doubles Down On Divisive Jor-El Twist; Explains Why Ultraman vs. Krypto Was Cut

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Doubles Down On Divisive Jor-El Twist; Explains Why Ultraman vs. Krypto Was Cut

Superman writer and director James Gunn has doubled down on putting a new spin on Clark Kent's Kryptonian parents, and weighs in on cutting the moment Ultraman punches Krypto the Superdog. Check it out...

Sep 24, 2025
Superman proved to be a fan-pleasing adventure for the hero when it opened in theaters earlier this year. However, there was one creative decision that's likely to split opinions for years to come (not dissimilar to Superman killing General Zod in Man of Steel).

In case it wasn't obvious, we're talking about filmmaker James Gunn's decision to reveal that Jor-El and Lara sent their son to Earth with the intention of him conquering the planet and forming a harem, creating a "New Krypton."

Gunn has already said that he won't be retconning the twist and doubled down on wanting to put his own spin on the Superman mythos in the movie's Director's Commentary. 

"I am a big Superman fan. I don't want to change important, integral things; his goodness of heart, the fact that he won't kill, the fact that he's in love with Lois Lane, even the curl on the head," the DC Studios co-CEO explained. "So the question is, 'What can you add to the mythos that's a little bit different, that doesn't really essentially change who the character is?'"

"I think it works," Gunn said of the Jor-El twist. "It is not something that is going to be retrofitted in the future. It is the fact of Superman's life."

Heading down this route pushes Superman to further embrace his human parents, and the movie ends with him replacing Jor-El and Lara's message in the Fortress of Solitude with old home movies of his childhood in Smallville. 

Elaborating on his approach to casting Jonathan and Martha Kent, Gunn said, "The ageing movie stars that normally play Jon and Martha Kent...often great people, often intelligent people, but they were farmers and they lived a life that was on the fields. It's unlikely that you end up looking like John Schneider from 'Smallville,' even though I love 'Smallville.'"

There are plenty of highlights to be found in Superman's Director's Commentary, including Gunn's revealing that Ultraman punching Krypto in the Fortress was cut because test audiences thought he'd killed the Superdog. 

He also called Milly Alcock's Supergirl "my favourite characterisations of any superhero character ever," describing her as a "darker" character than "your mother's Supergirl." 

How are you feeling about Superman's big twist now that it's been a few months since we all saw the movie for the first time?

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review"A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 9/24/2025, 12:16 PM
Where is this Supergirl trailer?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/24/2025, 12:29 PM
@CyberNigerian - closer to Christmas/New Years?
mountainman
mountainman - 9/24/2025, 12:17 PM
I’m pretty sure a bad guy kicking a super dog who would have recovered afterwards would have been totally fine to keep in.
Kadara
Kadara - 9/24/2025, 12:24 PM
@mountainman - No sane person would want to watch a dog getting kicked ever. In whatever depiction. I hope you are doing well my friend.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 9/24/2025, 12:30 PM
@Kadara - Its just a movie. People's reaction remind me of that scene from Atlanta tv show.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/24/2025, 12:42 PM
@Kadara - Agreed. What we got in this movie was bad enough. I hate seeing that stuff and I hate certain things involving kids now after having two little girls of my own.
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/24/2025, 12:18 PM
"I am a big Superman fan. I don't want to change important, integral things"

User Comment Image

Gunn has daddy issues, so Superman must have daddy issues. This dude can only write stuff that applies to himself and I say that as someone who liked Guardians and SS.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 9/24/2025, 12:44 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - Does Gunn have daddy issues? He said this film was dedicated to his father and thats who Pa Kent is based on. The most important message is that each individual gets to choose who they want to be not their parents or how they raised them. Thought Gunn created a better message rather than just trying to stick to the generic source material of just being an alien baby from a random planet.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 9/24/2025, 12:18 PM
Faora-Ul (2013) would mop Gunn’s “Superman”
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/24/2025, 12:19 PM
@TheNewYorkerr -

Gunn can't win a fight, so Superman can't win a fight as the egomaniac can only write himself.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/24/2025, 12:21 PM
"...Ultraman punching Krypto in the Fortress was cut because test audiences thought he'd killed the Superdog."

He's a SUPER dog...he would've been healed fine
kseven
kseven - 9/24/2025, 12:22 PM
Gunn gets the point of the characters. Being from Krypton is just the explanation for the powers, nothing else. Being Clark is the explanation for everything else. Kal El is why he has powers, but being Clark is why he uses those powers to create the Superman persona. Gunn's twist only emphasizes this, it is great to see the movies finally get this right. I'm glad Gunn is doubling down and not changing it.

Now if only we could get Clark creating the S symbol and costume like in the comics instead of coming from Krypton, then they will really be getting it right.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/24/2025, 12:34 PM
@kseven -

This is what's known as "pick-and-choose" nonsensical revisionism.
You're just picking and choosing which part of the comic lore you want to use to fit your current narrative (or rather Gunn's reasoning, since it seems he does your thinking for you Gunnboys too).

To claim that being from Krypton is just the explanacation for his powers is simply put patently and nonsensically wrong and flat out false, because many times its been pointed out in the comics that he gets a large part of his sense of morality and justice not just from Jor-El but also his sense of identity from his Kryptonian heritage - including their failure as a society.

It's part of the story of the duality of Superman's character in getting his humanity from his human parents and his sense of moral justice from his Kryptonian parents, and how both parts work together to make him who he is without either one being lesser or more important than the other.
Good writers over the years have gotten this aspect of Superman.

A terrible write like Gunn (who literally admitted and stated he doesn't know how to write "god-like" character like Thor in the MCU - hence explaining his difficulties with understanding Superman) doesn't.

And the "pick-and-choose" aspect of your reasoning is no better lain out by how you want to have him create the S symbol as happens in the comics, but then think it's okay to ignore and dismiss the parts of the same comics that emphasize why his Kryptonian heritage and identity as well as his parentage from Jor-El is important
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/24/2025, 12:36 PM
@spr0cks - what's your excuse?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/24/2025, 12:51 PM
@spr0cks - Nah, it ain't that deep. Also, you're taking Gunn's words out of context. He's not a terrible writer. Hasn't had a miss yet, so that's dumb. The most important aspect of Superman is his kindness, which comes from his wholesome midwestern upbringing. Jor-El is just the sperm donor.
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 9/24/2025, 12:52 PM
@spr0cks - Morality and sense of justice came from the Kents. That trait is not inherited. It came from his upbringing which they showed.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/24/2025, 12:53 PM
@spr0cks - Very well stated!!!!
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 9/24/2025, 12:22 PM
So whoever put that headline about Jor-El's message being doctored by Luthor in the DVD version must have been actively going against Gunn.

I'm on the side of the DVD guy, this was a stupid ass change that added NOTHING despite what Gunny boy says.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/24/2025, 12:24 PM
@CrimsonComet40 -

Amen!
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/24/2025, 12:25 PM
@CrimsonComet40 - it gives Superman agency in that he decided to be this benevolent hero instead of it being some destiny fake Jesus metaphor
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/24/2025, 12:23 PM

Making Superman's Kryptonian parents be bad was not a good twist. Gunn had the kernel of a great movie, but he shoved so many of his personal twists in that the movie was made the poorer for them.

The casting was great with Superman, Lois, and Lex, but they got shortchanged with too many other characters crammed in.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 9/24/2025, 12:42 PM
@DocSpock -

He didn't make them bad. He was telling uncomfortable truths. Humanity has some real problems. Just look around. Not a single thing that Kal-El said was far from the truth.

The dispatching anyone who won't go along and ruling without mercy stuff is a little bit over the top but the rest is spot on.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/24/2025, 12:23 PM
Fans: we want comic accurate stuff but only if it’s the comic I specially like between these specific dates written by this specific author !

Like this is so inconsequential and it’s been done in other adaptations as well as the comics Jor EL isn’t New Testament god and Supes isn’t Jesus ffs
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 12:33 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA - lol exactly

Comic accurate is just mainly a different way for these fans to say do the thing I like.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/24/2025, 12:40 PM
@ShimmyShimmyYA -

But James Gunn is the one literally insisting on "comics lore accuracy" in that statement above talking about how it's important to keep those things that are fundamental about him.....


...until it's not.
Like when he feels like he needs to be original and decides to retcon his Kryptonian heritage with a nonsensical twist.

Either comics-lore accuracy matters or it doesn't.
If it doesn't then he should stop pretending that stuff like "Superman doesn't kill " (which isn't even true. He's killed plenty of times in the comics, including Zod - several times. I'm sure that was a dig at MAn of Steel by a "Superman fan" who yet again displays their ignorance of the same source material they're presuming to be gate-keeping) is the end-all/be-all of important stuff to preserve as part of his identity.

It's ridiculous.
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 9/24/2025, 12:54 PM
@spr0cks - You just proved Shimmy's point beautifully.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 9/24/2025, 12:27 PM
That Krypto statement reminds me of that Atlanta target practice scene....
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 9/24/2025, 12:35 PM
Lara's reaction to humans in the MOS comic.

Mr Oz.

For The Man Who Has Everything was the Black Mercy sure, but I didn't see anyone complaining because it was St Alan Moore!

Read comics. Please.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/24/2025, 12:37 PM
So I couldn't buy Superman on my phone or Nvidia Shield, it has to be an apple device or pc. So I install AppleTV+ on my pc. Then I rented it. They aren't there. Apparently you have to buy it to unlock the extras. I didn't have the option to buy because I have a 48 hour rental. So I bought the two pack with the Reeves doc. Still can't see the [frick]ing extras. I linked MoviesAnywhere which shows all the extras EXCEPT FOR THE [frick]ING AUDIO COMMENTARY. I guess I have to wait 48 hours to see if the [frick]ing extras unlock on AppleTV+. The rage is seething! Why the hell are there so many hoops to jump through for an android user, or someone who buys the mother [frick]ing disc's. Then again Disney+ gatekeeps the Imax ratio. [frick] em both
Biggums
Biggums - 9/24/2025, 12:46 PM
Gunn let his freak slipout some..
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 9/24/2025, 12:49 PM
"I am a big Superman fan. I don't want to change important, integral things"

User Comment Image
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 9/24/2025, 12:49 PM
I wouldn't call this canon per se, but John Byrne in the mid-1980s reimagined Jor-El's state of mind/intentions before sending baby Kal-El to Earth. By this time, Byrne had become a very good writer, and his take on Jor-El is certainly more nuanced than Gunn's, which really has no nuance at all by hitting the audience between the eyes, creating the general disapproval of 'evil Jor-El'. If Gunn wanted to "add to the mythos that's a little bit different, that doesn't really essentially change who the character is," all he had to do was follow Byrne's take. I don't think Byrne's take is so off-putting:
User Comment Image
spr0cks
spr0cks - 9/24/2025, 12:51 PM
RE : - "I am a big Superman fan. I don't want to change important, integral things; his goodness of heart, the fact that he won't kill, the fact that he's in love with Lois Lane, even the curl on the head,"

Mr. "I am a big Superman fan" doesn't even seem to be aware of the fact that Superman has killed plenty of times in the comics - including in the original runs by the creators of the character, but wants to sit here and act like he's Mr. Know-it-all of the character with enough credibility to turn a foundational character from his lore - his Krytponian father - into some comical Space Nazi caricature.

And with absolutely NO added value to the story or even the character.

What value did that revelation bring or add to either the story or the character?
Did it bring anything at all?

It was like the 'Clickbait' of character changes for the sake of clicks and getting people to talk as opposed to actually serving any purpose.

At least Snyder's decision to have Superman kill the last living Kryptonian (and therefore the last aspect of his Kryptonian heritage) in Man of Steel capped the question of whether Krypton writ-large was worth preserving if itself (embodied by Zod) didn't justify that preservation beyond some unjustified right to exist over the right of another species.
That's an interesting conversation that adds to something that affects who and what Superman becomes going forward in that story.

Also, the curl on Superman's head is not an "integral" or foundational aspect of the character.
It's a stylistic choice on the parts of the artists who've drawn him over the years and they've been decent enough stories about him that didn't have him drawn or presented with that curl and which were just fine as they were - including one that Gunn was happy enough to crib from (certainly the logo), which would be one of the greatest Superman Elseworlds stories ever written in 'Kingdome Come'.

(where he also killed, just be clear.
Spoiler Alert.
But it was before the story).
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/24/2025, 12:55 PM
@spr0cks - [frick] 'comic accuracy' if it's the comic written by an author you don't like, but 'we demand comic accuracy' for writers you love. All that matters is good writing. Let people adapt how they want and stop whining so much. It's pretty gross.
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 9/24/2025, 12:54 PM
As someone who has lived his entire life in southeast Alabama, I really and truly loved the characterization of the Kent's. They felt like true southerners on screen.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/24/2025, 12:56 PM
Honestly , I’m cool with the “twist” and honestly even like it given Superman’s arc in the film about his choices & actions making him who he is which feeds into the constant nature vs nurture discussion around the character…

Also , Gunn has said that he doesn’t even consider the “Els” to be evil but that they just have a low opinion of humanity which could be something if he wants that might be expanded upon in the future if we find out Jor-El is alive ala Mr Oz in the comics & such where even the latter can go through an arc as he realizes that he was wrong about humanity and giving the mission he gave his son even if if it was for the good of their species in his eyes.

Its always gonna be hard for everyone to agree on various takes on these iconic characters like Superman because everyone grew up with a specific version or iterations they like so the essential elements to keep about the character could be different from person to person..

Personally all that matters is if you like or connect with the take being presented or not which I did!!.

