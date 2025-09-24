SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Doubles Down On Divisive Jor-El Twist; Explains Why Ultraman vs. Krypto Was Cut

Superman proved to be a fan-pleasing adventure for the hero when it opened in theaters earlier this year. However, there was one creative decision that's likely to split opinions for years to come (not dissimilar to Superman killing General Zod in Man of Steel).

In case it wasn't obvious, we're talking about filmmaker James Gunn's decision to reveal that Jor-El and Lara sent their son to Earth with the intention of him conquering the planet and forming a harem, creating a "New Krypton."

Gunn has already said that he won't be retconning the twist and doubled down on wanting to put his own spin on the Superman mythos in the movie's Director's Commentary.

"I am a big Superman fan. I don't want to change important, integral things; his goodness of heart, the fact that he won't kill, the fact that he's in love with Lois Lane, even the curl on the head," the DC Studios co-CEO explained. "So the question is, 'What can you add to the mythos that's a little bit different, that doesn't really essentially change who the character is?'"

"I think it works," Gunn said of the Jor-El twist. "It is not something that is going to be retrofitted in the future. It is the fact of Superman's life."

Heading down this route pushes Superman to further embrace his human parents, and the movie ends with him replacing Jor-El and Lara's message in the Fortress of Solitude with old home movies of his childhood in Smallville.

Elaborating on his approach to casting Jonathan and Martha Kent, Gunn said, "The ageing movie stars that normally play Jon and Martha Kent...often great people, often intelligent people, but they were farmers and they lived a life that was on the fields. It's unlikely that you end up looking like John Schneider from 'Smallville,' even though I love 'Smallville.'"

There are plenty of highlights to be found in Superman's Director's Commentary, including Gunn's revealing that Ultraman punching Krypto in the Fortress was cut because test audiences thought he'd killed the Superdog.

He also called Milly Alcock's Supergirl "my favourite characterisations of any superhero character ever," describing her as a "darker" character than "your mother's Supergirl."

How are you feeling about Superman's big twist now that it's been a few months since we all saw the movie for the first time?

Get the #Superman gag reel, director's commentary, and extra features now on digital! pic.twitter.com/UrZdpt6mcU — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2025

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

"Superman is an indescribable joy," we said in our review. "A beautiful, moving thrill, David Corenswet is the perfect Man of Steel in a movie packed full of ideas. Fortunately, under James Gunn’s expert direction, all of those work, creating a rousing experience that flies higher than DC has in a very long time."

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.