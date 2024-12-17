James Gunn Explains Why SUPERMAN Dropped LEGACY From Its Title And Why He Included The Hero's Trunks

James Gunn Explains Why SUPERMAN Dropped LEGACY From Its Title And Why He Included The Hero's Trunks

DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn has finally explained why he scrapped the "Legacy" subtitle and reveals how David Corenswet sold him on the idea of including the hero's red trunks...

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 17, 2024 01:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: ComicBook.com

When DC Studios announced its "Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters" slate, we learned the DCU would begin with Superman: Legacy. Since then, filmmaker James Gunn has dropped "Legacy" from the title but has yet to explain why. 

Talking to ComicBook.com on the set of Superman earlier this summer, the reboot's writer and director said, "I still think it has that aspect of 'Legacy' in it. We do this thing called the 'pre-mortem' before we started shooting."

"We go into a room with me and all the department heads and we say, 'Let’s say this movie is a colossal f-ck-up. We find out two years from now when this movie comes out, it goes terribly wrong. What are we doing right now that we’re not talking about, that we’re doing this, making this movie wrong?'"

"It gives a chance for all of the parties involved to speak their mind, whether it’s about the script, whether it’s about the casting, whether it’s about how departments aren’t communicating with each other," Gunn continued. "Everybody is allowed, from transportation to whatever, they’re all allowed to say what they think. And I found it extremely helpful."

It was during those conversations that the DC Studios co-CEO concluded that Superman: Legacy might give audiences the wrong idea about what he was hoping to achieve with this movie. 

"One of the things was, I thought maybe the title...had a looking back feeling about it, and this isn’t about looking back, this is about looking forward," he told the site. "When you see the movie, you’ll understand where 'Legacy' comes from because it is, again, it’s about Clark and his relationship to the script...and whose legacy is he, really?"

While Superman may not be about looking backwards, Gunn is paying homage to the Man of Steel's classic look on the page by incorporating his iconic - and often surprisingly divisive - red trunks. Admitting that he initially chose not to use them, the filmmaker persisted in trying to find a way to make them work. 

However, it was Superman himself, David Corenswet, who changed his sold him on them. 

"We were trying on all these different versions, and we screen-tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids to not be afraid of him," Gunn recalled. "He’s an alien. He’s got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes, can blow the truck over. He’s this incredibly powerful, could be considered scary, individual and he wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity."

"He dresses like a professional wrestler, he dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows that," the director added. "That really clicked in for me."

"And I think trying to pretend that Superman’s costume doesn’t have some frivolity to it, at its base, trying to make it look serious is silly because he is a superhero. He’s the first one, brightly colored, and that’s who he is. So that’s where we landed and, eventually, we all came to a place where almost all of us agreed on the trunks," he concluded. 

This is as good an explanation for the trunks being included as we can remember, and love or hate them, they are part of Superman's most iconic look on the page. They didn't fit into the darker DCEU but in Gunn's DCU, it seems that part of the hero's wardrobe will be embraced.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

Full SUPERMAN Trailer Description Leaks Online And It Sounds Unbelievably Awesome - SPOILERS
Related:

Full SUPERMAN Trailer Description Leaks Online And It Sounds Unbelievably Awesome - SPOILERS
SUPERMAN: First Details About Thursday's Emotional, [Music]-Focused First Trailer Revealed
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: First Details About Thursday's "Emotional," "[Music]-Focused" First Trailer Revealed

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/17/2024, 2:05 PM
No matter what he says, dropping ‘Legacy’ from the name just means the film will FOREVER be known as “Superman 2025”. Sorry, buddy.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 2:07 PM
Professional wrestler? 😅

Should have just dressed him in the pants like the rock 🤣
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 12/17/2024, 2:12 PM
@BraveNewClunge - Yeah. Kids today are enamored of the 1930s Strongman look.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 12/17/2024, 2:15 PM
@BraveNewClunge - you.... You do know that's where his look came from, right? The classic strongmen and wrestlers from that era were literally the inspiration for Superman's suit.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 2:17 PM
@Lisa89 - according to gunn they are 😅. A lot of wrestlers wear spandex trousers or those leotards these days.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 2:19 PM
@TheVandalore - well duh, but we're in 2024/25. I'm not against the trunks but that is real life inspiration from the 60s compared to the modern day movie where that look would be very outdated.
EgoEgor
EgoEgor - 12/17/2024, 2:08 PM
It's not superman without the trunks for me. Only character just wears it well. Something about red trunks over the blue that just makes it pop, looks dull without it. Hate the belt look too.

Batman you can do without the trunks.
RolandD
RolandD - 12/17/2024, 2:15 PM
@EgoEgor - 100% agree. Superman should always have the trunks. With the Batman I can take them or leave them.
Steel86
Steel86 - 12/17/2024, 2:10 PM
I'm a trunks guy. But admittedly mostly because 99.9% of the comics and live action don't do a great job to adding more color or make big enough his belt. I've seen very few do it right. And at the end of the day that's is simply his look.
GiverOfInfo
GiverOfInfo - 12/17/2024, 2:11 PM
Gunn made the right call! Siegel & Shuster got it right the first time.

Superman is a public performing identity created by Clark Kent, the costume is athletic tights and a cape created by Clark inspired by wrestlers and athletes, the red trunks and yellow belt also give the suit color balance.

I am so glad to see that Gunn understands this so well!
Thing94
Thing94 - 12/17/2024, 2:13 PM
I understand. Ok ok
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/17/2024, 2:15 PM
I like the pre-mortem idea , I know every director has their own style of working but I hope others implement this into their process especially for blockbusters were it’s a big production so more can go wrong.

Also kudos to Corenswet wanting the trunks and his reasoning for it since it’s sound imo even if I have never really been a fan of them personally , especially the All Star ones which these are…

User Comment Image

Honestly , the suit more or less in general gives off the vibe of that one to me which isn’t too surprising since it’s said to be a big influence on the film.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 12/17/2024, 2:16 PM
Keep saying all the right things, I'm ready for a DC Renaissance
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 12/17/2024, 2:19 PM
"Superman: Legacy" was corny, and much more representative of how cheap everything released from this movie has been. So far, it doesn't look like it deserves a title as definitive as just "Superman".
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 12/17/2024, 2:21 PM
Brandon routh CW suits pulled off the trunks the best imo

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder