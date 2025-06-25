James Gunn Reveals That SUPERMAN Has Added GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Actor As An Obscure DC Villain

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has enlisted several of his actor friends for roles in the DCU, and we can now add Stephen Blackehart to the list.

The actor has been part of the filmmaker's projects since Tromeo and Juliet, and appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as a Knowhere Dispatcher, Brahl, and Steemie Blueliver. He was also Briscoe in The Suicide Squad and Charlie in Peacemaker, so is no stranger to the world of comic book movies even if his roles are typically minor ones.

In Superman, Gunn has confirmed that Blackehart is playing Sydney Happersen, a relatively obscure villain from the comic books with ties to Lex Luthor.

He first appeared in 1987's Superman #2 and served Luthor loyally for many years. During the events of the "Fall of Metropolis," in the midst of a stand-off between Luthor and Superman, Luthor threatened to launch a barrage of ultrasonic missiles at Metropolis if Superman moved any closer.

The Man of Steel responded by asking Lex if he wanted the world to remember him as a mass murderer. This is enough to convince Luthor to stand down. Happersen, on the other hand, was enraged and didn't understand why Lex would falter.

So, he took matters into his own hands and pressed the detonation switch. He was killed by an electric surge in the process (this happened in 1994's Action Comics #700), and the Man of Steel and his allies were able to stop the missiles before they hit Metropolis.

We wouldn't bet on much of that making it into Superman, but this just goes to show that Gunn has taken a real deep dive into the comics with the characters we'll see in his reboot.

You can get a first look at Superman's take on Sydney Happersen in the social posts below.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.