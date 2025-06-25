James Gunn Reveals That SUPERMAN Has Added GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Actor As An Obscure DC Villain

James Gunn Reveals That SUPERMAN Has Added GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Actor As An Obscure DC Villain

Superman writer and director James Gunn has shared a first look at an obscure DC Comics villain (and longtime ally of Lex Luthor) who has been added to the cast of the first DCU movie. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 01:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has enlisted several of his actor friends for roles in the DCU, and we can now add Stephen Blackehart to the list.

The actor has been part of the filmmaker's projects since Tromeo and Juliet, and appeared in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy as a Knowhere Dispatcher, Brahl, and Steemie Blueliver. He was also Briscoe in The Suicide Squad and Charlie in Peacemaker, so is no stranger to the world of comic book movies even if his roles are typically minor ones. 

In Superman, Gunn has confirmed that Blackehart is playing Sydney Happersen, a relatively obscure villain from the comic books with ties to Lex Luthor. 

He first appeared in 1987's Superman #2 and served Luthor loyally for many years. During the events of the "Fall of Metropolis," in the midst of a stand-off between Luthor and Superman, Luthor threatened to launch a barrage of ultrasonic missiles at Metropolis if Superman moved any closer.

The Man of Steel responded by asking Lex if he wanted the world to remember him as a mass murderer. This is enough to convince Luthor to stand down. Happersen, on the other hand, was enraged and didn't understand why Lex would falter.

So, he took matters into his own hands and pressed the detonation switch. He was killed by an electric surge in the process (this happened in 1994's Action Comics #700), and the Man of Steel and his allies were able to stop the missiles before they hit Metropolis. 

We wouldn't bet on much of that making it into Superman, but this just goes to show that Gunn has taken a real deep dive into the comics with the characters we'll see in his reboot. 

You can get a first look at Superman's take on Sydney Happersen in the social posts below. 

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures.

In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman arrives in theaters on July 11, 2025.

DISCUSSION: Do You Think James Gunn's SUPERMAN Will Become THE Definitive Movie For The Man of Steel?
Related:

DISCUSSION: Do You Think James Gunn's SUPERMAN Will Become THE Definitive Movie For The Man of Steel?
SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is A Working Name In New Teaser
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN: Hawkgirl Makes It Clear That The Justice Gang Is "A Working Name" In New Teaser

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 1:29 PM
Yay more family and friends 😮‍💨
AnEye
AnEye - 6/25/2025, 1:31 PM
@JurassicClunge - You could use family and friends for a change.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 6/25/2025, 1:36 PM
@JurassicClunge - Out of curiosity, do you ever give other directors a hard time for re-using the same actors or people they like?

How about Christopher Nolan? Quinton Terrantino? They're both known for doing that. Ever give them a hard time or do you just hate Gunn?
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/25/2025, 2:06 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Please dont forget the main man Adam Sandler
Android
Android - 6/25/2025, 2:10 PM
@HammerLegFoot - didn't like half those "and it's just me and my friends bsing" films bomb and not kinda but like "our at least 10+ million dollars " bomb.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 2:11 PM
@CorndogBurglar - out of curiosity how many directors use more than 4 of their family and friends in each of their movies?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 2:12 PM
@AnEye - I'd rather carrying on using yours 😘
Android
Android - 6/25/2025, 2:13 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Nolan only has reused like 3 actors for more than 2 roles that aren't in the same serie. Tarantino's gotten plenty of flak for using /reusing actors but at the same time even then he doesn't really reuse someone more than twice outside of Sam and Zoe bell in the 9 films he's made
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:27 PM
@JurassicClunge -

Quentin Tarantino
Judd Apatow
Adam Sandler
Kevin Smith
Wes Anderson
Martin Scorsese
Robert Rodriguez
Tyler Perry
Mel Brooks
Ron Howard
Tim Burton.

Need me to name more?
AnEye
AnEye - 6/25/2025, 2:29 PM
@JurassicClunge - I think everyone is well aware of how lonely you really are actually lmao. 😂😂😂🤡
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 2:45 PM
@AnEye - I'm not lonely, I have your family 😘

You Gunn Glazers are overly sensitive, one day you'll lot will take his nuts out of your mouth long enough to grow up 😘🤡
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 2:46 PM
@Irregular - name the friends and family each of them used please. 😌
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 3:01 PM
@JurassicClunge - You have to be really stupid if you want me to name all these people.

I just named them, how about you fetch for who they are? You obviously are here a lot.
AnEye
AnEye - 6/25/2025, 3:02 PM
@JurassicClunge - You’re that same guy from the time when Deadpool & Wolverine came out aren’t you?

That guy with the hobo pic! This is your alt account lmao!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 3:02 PM
@Irregular - if you can't name them then shut tf 😂
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 3:03 PM
@AnEye - I'm not sure what you're referring to 😅
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 3:04 PM
@JurassicClunge - up*
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 3:06 PM
@JurassicClunge - YOU CANT EVEN NAME THEM LOL

You don't even know about Kevin Smiths friends and family? There literally in every single movie since Clerks?
AnEye
AnEye - 6/25/2025, 3:08 PM
@Irregular - This is the same guy who claimed Deadpool & Wolverine was garbage and was going to bomb and wouldn’t make over $100 million.

He’s using his alternate account that he forgot all about from 2016. But this is the same guy who used a pic of himself where he looked like a hobo at the gas station. What a loser lmfao
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 3:12 PM
@JurassicClunge - You cant name Judd Apatows wife and daughters? Paul Rudd? Who do you think helped launched him into stardom? Or how about any of the cast from any Quentin Tarantino movie? What about Tim Burton? Do you think he hires different composers? What about Wes Anderson? Is that Owen Wilson I see AGAIN in a Wes Anderson movie?

Just admit, you're an idiot, everyone else knows.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 3:16 PM
@Irregular - once again name the directors that use 4 or more friends and family in each of their movies or shut tf up 😅

Oh yeah you can't, you're just throwing out random directors who may have used a friend or two because you're offended people aren't excited to see the same people in each of Gunns movies 😅😂

Don't stop blowing, maybe one day Gunn may find out you exist 😌
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 3:18 PM
@AnEye - for an all seeing eye you're pretty dumb lmao 🤣

I've one account here. As you took the time to click on it maybe go back a few years and check if I am who you think I am 🤣

And BTW I liked Deadpool & wolverine. I really have no idea who or what you're referring to 😮‍💨
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 3:19 PM
@Irregular - its you're duty to name them not me 😮‍💨🤣 also I'm lucky enough not to have ever watched a kevin smith movie in my life.
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 6/25/2025, 1:37 PM
Sydney Happersen...User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 6/25/2025, 1:43 PM
Average CBM commenter when they see an article about James Gunn

User Comment Image
Android
Android - 6/25/2025, 1:45 PM
Cool this cast is crowded as hell and sounds like more of "Metropolis and it's Various defenders starring superman " more than "Superman". I understand that James wants to make it seem like the DCU is ACTIVE right away and not anymore "you're the first hero /only hero and no one else can help you" like every previous verison of superman so far...but throwing in Happersen feels like looking at an already straining structure with this cast list.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 1:53 PM
@Android - totally. How will we ever survive it.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 1:59 PM
@Android - You act as if he has an entire character arc in the movie, when this could merely be just an Easter egg.
Android
Android - 6/25/2025, 2:09 PM
@Irregular - ....where did I say they have arcs or anything ?..oh wait no where you just pulled that one out of your black bolt. I simply noted that there's now more named characters by notable actors. Now I do have to note a lot of the actors who have been nameed usually aren't known for small scenes where they're not anywhere else in the film (and several we see are invovled with multiple action scenes.) so with only 2 hours & 2 minutes total I'm curious how this is all gonna fit.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:22 PM
@Android - "but throwing in Happersen feels like looking at an already straining structure with this cast list."

You're assuming here everyone on this cast list has to have a major part to the story. You don't have to say it, you are literally just defining that.

It's not that serious to throw a whole paragraph about the movie over ONE image.
Android
Android - 6/25/2025, 2:43 PM
@Irregular - no ,you assumed I meant that ...you again pulled it out of your black bolt ... If I wanted to say "yeah everyone has a big important part and multiple major scenes " I'd have said it.
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:50 PM
@Android - Do you need me to give you the definition of "insinuate" or are you just gonna play ignorant?

You don't have to explicitly say anything. You already are though without saying. Again, you're making a big deal over an obvious Easter egg character. Had an entire written paragraph. What's next, your thesis?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 1:47 PM
Cool , nice to see if not surprising that Gunn would deep dive into the comics and pull obscure characters such as Sydney into this film…

Sydney was a minor character from the comics as described above but was also in Suicide Squad Kills The Justice League aswell.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

I’m assuming he’ll be part of Lex’s team as he tries various ways to bring down Superman.
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 6/25/2025, 2:10 PM
OK but who is Taserface playing?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 2:11 PM
@PatchesOhulihan - Don’t call Jennifer Holland that!
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 6/25/2025, 2:10 PM
I still can’t believe Superman’s underwear is pulled up above his belly button!
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/25/2025, 2:13 PM
@TheNewYorker - User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 6/25/2025, 2:41 PM
I think some of you are pretty dumb to think that no one in the film industry hires friends or family to be apart of their movie/tv show. Just saying.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder