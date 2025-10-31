James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies

James Gunn and DC Studios are currently hard at work on the Superman sequel, Man of Steel, but Kal-El's first feature film in the DCU is still on a lot of people's minds. Gunn is known for sharing a lot of cool and interesting insights on his films on social media. The director often discusses his filmmaking strategies, and shares BTS pictures of crucial scenes. Now, the DC Studios co-CEO has shared a humorous new BTS image from Superman.

In the spirit of Halloween, Gunn posted a BTS picture of the film on Instagram, showing David Corenswet (Superman), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) and Lex's disturbing creation, Mr. Handsome, making funny faces. The post was captioned "Home Together." The actors are standing inside Superman and Metamorpho's cell.

There we go—now we technically have Halloween-themed, live-action picture of the Man of Steel. The sequences set in Clark and Metamorpho's cell were perhaps the most excruciating in the movie, so it's funny to see the Superman cast having such a lighthearted moment in the same place where Lex murdered Malik, and where Clark was tortured to near death.

The next major step in Superman and Lex's journey is Man of Steel. Coming in 2027, the film will see the Last Son of Krypton and Lex Luthor join forces to fight a bigger threat. There's been no confirmation on who the new threat is, but clues (such as the brain image on the script cover shared by James Gunn) point to it being Brainiac. About the speculation surrounding Brainiac, Gunn said: "Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

A rumored casting description for the villain in Man of Tomorrow recently came out from Nexus Point News. The description reads: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role."

Though details are scarce on the plot of Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn did recently tease some things about the project. Speaking to Collider, Gunn stated he was parrticularly excited about some actions scenes in the film: "[One] of the things I'm the most excited about are these few action sequences in 'Man of Tomorrow.' And so putting those together has been really fun. I always learn a lot with every movie in terms of what works and what doesn't."

He also talked about using Superman (2025) to know what to improve for Man of Tomorrow, and the film being Lex's story too:

"I think the proof of concept worked in terms of who Superman was. And then, there are things that I think that can be improved. And not only improved, but just different. I like my movies to be different. [2014's Guardians of the Galaxy] is not the same as ['Guardians of the Galxy' Vol. 3]. They're different. And 'Man of Tomorrow' will not be the same as 'Superman.' And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way."

Superman is available to stream in HBO Max.