James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies

James Gunn Shares New BTS Image Of SUPERMAN Featuring The Man of Steel Having Fun With His Enemies

James Gunn has released a fun new BTS picture of Superman, featuring David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult making funny faces on the set of some pretty dark scenes.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Oct 31, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

James Gunn and DC Studios are currently hard at work on the Superman sequel, Man of Steel, but Kal-El's first feature film in the DCU is still on a lot of people's minds. Gunn is known for sharing a lot of cool and interesting insights on his films on social media. The director often discusses his filmmaking strategies, and shares BTS pictures of crucial scenes. Now, the DC Studios co-CEO has shared a humorous new BTS image from Superman

In the spirit of Halloween, Gunn posted a BTS picture of the film on Instagram, showing David Corenswet (Superman), Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho) and Lex's disturbing creation, Mr. Handsome, making funny faces. The post was captioned "Home Together.The actors are standing inside Superman and Metamorpho's cell.

There we go—now we technically have Halloween-themed, live-action picture of the Man of Steel. The sequences set in Clark and Metamorpho's cell were perhaps the most excruciating in the movie, so it's funny to see the Superman cast having such a lighthearted moment in the same place where Lex murdered Malik, and where Clark was tortured to near death. 

The next major step in Superman and Lex's journey is Man of Steel. Coming in 2027, the film will see the Last Son of Krypton and Lex Luthor join forces to fight a bigger threat. There's been no confirmation on who the new threat is, but clues (such as the brain image on the script cover shared by James Gunn) point to it being Brainiac. About the speculation surrounding Brainiac, Gunn said"Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

A rumored casting description for the villain in Man of Tomorrow recently came out from Nexus Point News. The description reads: "Makeup and prosthetics will be used for the film’s antagonist. In addition, actors with a strong build and stature are being looked at for the role." 

Though details are scarce on the plot of Man of Tomorrow, James Gunn did recently tease some things about the project. Speaking to Collider, Gunn stated he was parrticularly excited about some actions scenes in the film: "[One] of the things I'm the most excited about are these few action sequences in 'Man of Tomorrow.' And so putting those together has been really fun. I always learn a lot with every movie in terms of what works and what doesn't."

He also talked about using Superman (2025) to know what to improve for Man of Tomorrow, and the film being Lex's story too: 

"I think the proof of concept worked in terms of who Superman was. And then, there are things that I think that can be improved. And not only improved, but just different. I like my movies to be different. [2014's Guardians of the Galaxy] is not the same as ['Guardians of the Galxy' Vol. 3]. They're different. And 'Man of Tomorrow' will not be the same as 'Superman.' And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way."

Superman is available to stream in HBO Max. 

What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?
Related:

What Was ComicBookMovie's Favorite Superhero Movie Of 2025?
MAN OF TOMORROW Casting Description Reveals New Details On The Movie's Villain - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

MAN OF TOMORROW Casting Description Reveals New Details On The Movie's Villain - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/31/2025, 1:09 PM
Here they come!
kseven
kseven - 10/31/2025, 1:14 PM
Love it. James Gunn gave us the best live action film version of Superman of the last 40 years and one of the top 5 CBMs ever made, in my opinion. 9/10

Can't wait for the sequel.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/31/2025, 1:14 PM
I wish we got a bit more explanation for Mister Handsome that was done off screen by Gunn in the film which was that Lex made him in a petri dish when he was 12 and might be one of if not the only thing he actually cares about given the photo he has on his desk…

However I also liked the Silver age sci fi weirdness of the film that Gunn included such as pocket dimensions & such so it’s kinda cool that something like Mister Handsome just exists in this world.

Also in regards to Metamorpho , he was alright in the film though had some fun moments so will be cool to hopefully see him with the Justice Gang formally in MOT or somewhere else.

User Comment Image
Patient2670
Patient2670 - 10/31/2025, 1:41 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I hadn't heard Gunn's explaination before. I have to admit, I had a moment, watching Peacemaker, where I wondered if the Kyphotic Alien might in fact be revealed as the same species as Mr. Handsome, in some sort of space suit or something.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder