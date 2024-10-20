James Gunn Talks SUPERMAN Trailer Release And Shares SUPERGIRL, LANTERNS, And DCU Continuity Updates

James Gunn was on hand for a Creature Commandos panel at New York Comic Con yesterday evening (you can watch a new trailer for the show here) and shared several exciting DCU updates.

The filmmaker started by promising that Superman star David Coresnwet "is going to blow people the f*** away." Gunn added, "He's the best physical action star I've probably ever worked with. Rachel Brosnahan, people are going to die for her as well."

As for when we'll get a sneak peek in the coming months, the DC Studios co-CEO noted, "There's no trailer yet...it won't be too long, but it won't be too soon."

We'd bet on it coming at CCXP in Brazil this December. Gunn is a big fan of the event and has already confirmed he's going to be in attendance.

Gunn also shared news on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, teasing: "We start shooting in England in January. I just saw the screen test with Milly Alcock. It's based on Tom King's Woman of Tomorrow."

"Ana [Nogueria] came and pitched the story, and it was just one of the best pitches I’ve ever heard," he continued. "She immediately wrote a first draft that was great, and it just got better and better." Gunn added that he recently watched Alcock's screen tests with actresses trying out for Ruthye.

As for Lanterns, Gunn revealed that he nearly cast Aaron Pierre as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's Adam Warlock and said he and Kyle Chandler are "so good together as Hal and John that you will be hooked on the two of them the moment they hit the screen."

The director and studio executive also addressed the DCU's status quo but we'll leave it down to you to decide whether his comments clear things up or make this whole "reboot" notion even more confusing.

"Every project of DC Studios will be its own thing. Everything is going tremendously well," he promised. "Superman, Supergirl, Lanterns. They are a part of this cinematic universe, but every one of those things will be very different aesthetically."

Gunn added, "We learn that other things that have happened in the past in other media have still happened. There are references to things that happened in the past. And those references then become canon in the DCU because we mention them."

Had the filmmaker not decided to continue certain stories he started or bring back the actors he worked with in the DCEU, chances are DC Studios' DCU would have made a little more sense and been a fresher start for these characters on screen.

At this point, it's too soon to say how thing things pan out over the next couple of years. Still, Gunn is clearly excited about the way things are shaping up with the DCU.