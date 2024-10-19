CREATURE COMMANDOS NYCC Trailer Introduces Circe, A Classic BATMAN Villain, And DC Studios' Bloody New DCU

DC Studios dropped a new Creature Commandos trailer at New York Comic Con and, as well as breaking down the unique team of monsters, we get to see Circe, Batman villain Clayface, and more. Check it out!

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 19, 2024 05:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Creature Commandos

DC Studios has released a new trailer for Creature Commandos at New York Comic Con which offers us a much better idea of what to expect from both the Max animated series and the new DCU. 

It starts by explaining the premise of the show as Amanda Waller, no longer allowed to assemble human prisoners for Task Force X, rounds up these creatures to form a new team overseen by Rick Flag Sr. We're introduced to each member of the team and get a first look at Wonder Woman villain Circe, Creature Commandos' big bad. 

Another major talking point is the presence of Batman bad guy Clayface. He looks very comic-accurate and, with James Gunn confirming we'll see these characters in future live-action projects, this must mean the DCU's Dark Knight has crossed paths with the shape-shifting rogue.

In terms of violence, Creature Commandos looks like a hard R and Gunn's influence on the show is impossible to ignore. For fans of The Suicide Squad, this series promises to be a must-watch. 

It's also been confirmed that Michael Rooker, Linda Cardellini, Peter Serafinowicz, and Ben Davis have been cast in mystery roles.

Earlier this year, Creature Commandos executive producer Dean Lorey shared some new details about what to expect from the animated Max series. 

"That’s going to be the first expression of James Gunn’s DC Universe. We’re considering that canon, and I think it expresses his perspective, tonally, on where he wants the universe to go," he teased, adding that the show's premise is "nothing new" for James Gunn. 

"It’s ‘Suicide Squad.’ He’s done it," Lorey noted. "People aren’t going to be surprised by what it is, but I think they’ll be really encouraged to see how completely it’s going to inform this new version of the DCU, which I’m very excited about."

Check out this new Creature Commandos trailer in the players below.

Creature Commandos tracks a secret team of incarcerated monsters recruited for missions deemed too dangerous for humans. When all else fails...they’re your last, worst option.
 
The cast features Steve Agee as Economos, Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana, Anya Chalotra as Circe, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., Sean Gunn as GI Robot & Weasel, David Harbour as Frankenstein, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Indira Varma as The Bride, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

Creature Commandos is written and executive produced by James Gunn. Based on DC characters and produced by DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation, additional executive producers include Peter Safran, Dean Lorey, and Sam Register; Rick Morales serves as a supervising producer.

Creature Commandos premieres on Max on December 5. 

