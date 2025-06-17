MAN OF STEEL Writer David S. Goyer Shares His Surprising Thoughts On James Gunn's SUPERMAN

Man of Steel writer David S. Goyer has shared his thoughts on what he's seen from James Gunn's Superman so far, and his opinion might come as a surprise...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 17, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

David S. Goyer has worked on a number of Marvel and DC Comics-based projects over the years, but is perhaps best known for introducing a new big-screen take on Superman to the world along with director Zack Snyder in 2013's Man of Steel.

Henry Cavill's darker, more serious interpretation of the legendary hero was not to everyone's taste, and even though the SnyderVerse faithful seem to feel that James Gunn's Superman is taking the character too far in the opposite direction, Goyer likes what he's seen so far.

Goyer was asked about the DCU reboot during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and while he clarifies that he hasn’t seen the movie yet, he did “love” the trailers.

“It’s not Man of Steel at all," he went on. "Because I came from that world, it would not have occurred to me to use Krypto, but when Krypto shows up, I’ve just got a big grin on my face.”

Gunn also weighed in on the #RestoreTheSyderVerse crowd's continued campaign (a certain Reddit post makes for quite the read) against his "imposter Superman" during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“I think we will survive. I’m not sure the eight people that listen to that guy (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess it’s a guy) are going to impact the course of events.”

“I don’t mind it," he continued. "I think it’s good. I think you don’t wanna have everybody root for you, And I have an actor who reads everything online. I won’t say who it is, but he’ll read this article, and he’ll know who it is. It’s one of the top five in Superman. And this actor gets so upset over things that people say. I said, ‘First of all, you realize that the trailer came out and [reaction] was 97, 98% positive. These people help us, because you don’t want everything to seem 100% positive.'”

No incarnation of any character - especially one so beloved as Superman - is ever going to please everyone, but most fans would probably have to agree that Gunn does have a pretty good grasp on what makes the Man of Tomorrow such an enduring figure.

We'll find out how this latest take on Superman fares with audiences when the movie opens next month.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 6/17/2025, 10:38 AM
The only ones who seen to be mad are the snyderists.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/17/2025, 10:40 AM
Just finished a rewatch of Peacemaker.

Gunn is really great at his job. Can you think of a major film director jumping to a tv series and still result to a good output?

I know his humor is not for everyone and i personally enjoy it. But he is good at a lot of other stuff.

Give me a director who can balance stupid humor with heart, action and characterization. He really fits cbms
SirReginald
SirReginald - 6/17/2025, 10:40 AM
It’s over. Get over it.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 6/17/2025, 10:42 AM
@SirReginald - These freaks will never move on, and it doesn't help that Snyder encourages it every now and then.
BringFFtoMCU
BringFFtoMCU - 6/17/2025, 10:41 AM
Snyderbots are toxic and killing DC.
Super12
Super12 - 6/17/2025, 10:47 AM
I'm looking forward to this new take on Superman, but I got this feeling that it's just not going to have the same cultural impact that Man of Steel had. Even with its flaws it was a monumental event - same goes for BvS actually. Think about it, did Robert Pattinson's The Batman have remotely the kind of impact that Ben Affleck's has? Even without his own film? There was a lot to gripe about with Snyder's take, particularly with Superman, but you gotta admit it he made iconic epics that leave a HUGE shadow and are going to be really hard to outdo.

When people think of Superman, will they picture Henry Cavill still? Or will Gunn's version top that in the public's mind's eye? We'll see...
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2025, 10:48 AM
@Super12 - something something mustache
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/17/2025, 10:48 AM
Grown ups still malding over this? Move the [frick] on. Goyer is a mid screenwriter, Snyder is only a good director. Gunn can do both tee hee
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 6/17/2025, 10:49 AM
They weren't even good movies. Weird hill to die on
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/17/2025, 10:58 AM
Not sure how this is surprising but oh well (it’s not like he was gonna say he hated it or whatever).

Anyway , Goyer’s hit or miss imo but i do feel he tends to fare better on tv then in film since he has more control over the former with Constantine , Krypton , Da Vinci’s Demons etc.

If he’s interested & such , I wouldn’t mind if he’s given a shot on another DC property in that format imo.

