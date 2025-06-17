MAN OF STEEL Writer David S. Goyer Shares His Surprising Thoughts On James Gunn's SUPERMAN

David S. Goyer has worked on a number of Marvel and DC Comics-based projects over the years, but is perhaps best known for introducing a new big-screen take on Superman to the world along with director Zack Snyder in 2013's Man of Steel.

Henry Cavill's darker, more serious interpretation of the legendary hero was not to everyone's taste, and even though the SnyderVerse faithful seem to feel that James Gunn's Superman is taking the character too far in the opposite direction, Goyer likes what he's seen so far.

Goyer was asked about the DCU reboot during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and while he clarifies that he hasn’t seen the movie yet, he did “love” the trailers.

“It’s not Man of Steel at all," he went on. "Because I came from that world, it would not have occurred to me to use Krypto, but when Krypto shows up, I’ve just got a big grin on my face.”

Gunn also weighed in on the #RestoreTheSyderVerse crowd's continued campaign (a certain Reddit post makes for quite the read) against his "imposter Superman" during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

“I think we will survive. I’m not sure the eight people that listen to that guy (I’m going to go out on a limb and guess it’s a guy) are going to impact the course of events.”

“I don’t mind it," he continued. "I think it’s good. I think you don’t wanna have everybody root for you, And I have an actor who reads everything online. I won’t say who it is, but he’ll read this article, and he’ll know who it is. It’s one of the top five in Superman. And this actor gets so upset over things that people say. I said, ‘First of all, you realize that the trailer came out and [reaction] was 97, 98% positive. These people help us, because you don’t want everything to seem 100% positive.'”

No incarnation of any character - especially one so beloved as Superman - is ever going to please everyone, but most fans would probably have to agree that Gunn does have a pretty good grasp on what makes the Man of Tomorrow such an enduring figure.

We'll find out how this latest take on Superman fares with audiences when the movie opens next month.

Superman stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Sara Sampaio is on board as Lex's assistant/lover Eve Teschmacher, Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell will play "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl has been confirmed to make her debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."