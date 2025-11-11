Zack Snyder Shares Picture of Henry Cavill In MAN OF STEEL For Veterans Day

Zack Snyder Shares Picture of Henry Cavill In MAN OF STEEL For Veterans Day

The Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director shared a picture of Henry Cavill as Superman to commemorate Veterans Day.

News
By DanielKlissmman - Nov 11, 2025 06:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Man of Steel

While the DCEU is over and the DCU is carefully building out its mythology, director Zack Snyder has kept his past superhero universe fresh in the minds of his audience. The director has made a habit of sharing pictures from his past DC works on Instagram, providing interesting looks at the likes of Ben Affleck's Batman, Henry Cavill's Superman and Jared Leto's Joker.

Out of all the characters he's shared pictures of, Henry Caviil's Superman has seemingly been among his favorites. Now, the director has taken to social media once again to share another picture of the actor as the Last Son of Krypton from 2013's Man of Steel. The image shows Kal-El during the film's final battle, with the US flag behind him. Though the image is not new, Snyder shared it to commemorate Veterans Day. 

The caption on his post read: "To those who stand for truth, justice and freedom—grateful today and every day. Thank you. #VeteransDay."

During production on Man of Steel, Collider sat down with Snyder for an interview. The director discussed what he perceived as Superman's "Americanism":

"You know, I think Superman, for me, I've been a big fan of the character, and honestly, I wasn't sure about this project before I talked to Chris Nolan about what he and David [Goyer] had come up with. So, I don't know. I think that I like the fact that Superman's American, you know?  I think that that's cool. I know that in the past or in recent years, his Americanism, his Americanness has been a liability for him. But I think that there is an amazing amount of naïveté, and an amazing amount of, sort of... Superman could not be of any other nationality other than American because he's so naïve. [Laughs] But at the same time, he has this weird morality that actually makes him ideal superhero material. I don't know that he couldn't – you can't have a Superman that is reasoning."

Regarding the aesthetic of the image, though Man of Steel is ontroversial among comic book fans, it's curious to see how enduring its imagery has been. Man of Steel's costume design, special effects and cinematography created a distinctive visual identity for the film.

This allowed the project to stand out among other offerings in the comic book genre to such a degree that, even 12 years after its release, it continues to have an instantly recognizable aesthetic. This is specifically evident in Cavill's Superman costume, which perfectly encapsulates the visual language of the film. Speaking to Collider during the aforementioned interview, Snyder explained just how difficult it was to create Man of Steel's super suit: 

"I have seen every possible version of that suit, versions with underwear, versions without underwear, but I'll say that we had versions without the red, without a cape, with a cape, everything you can imagine. Just to look, to see it. It's funny because the suit, it’s really all about, for me, it's all about like, sort of the squint test kinda concept. Like, it’s gotta be Superman [instantly]. [...] Well, what we kind of went with, I think in the end, is because we tried to explain a lot of the 'why' of it from a sort of logic standpoint, which is really difficult to do, you have to create like, a whole culture."

Man of Steel and Superman are both streaming on HBO Max. 

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Reveals His Thoughts On Superman In Resurfaced Interview
Related:

THE BATMAN Director Matt Reeves Reveals His Thoughts On Superman In Resurfaced Interview
“I’m Proud Of This Movie”: Michael Shannon Defends MAN OF STEEL; Addresses Neck Snap Controversy
Recommended For You:

“I’m Proud Of This Movie”: Michael Shannon Defends MAN OF STEEL; Addresses Neck Snap Controversy

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 11/11/2025, 6:02 PM
Ah Yes!
Henry Cavill the veteran!
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/11/2025, 6:06 PM
@MonkeyBot - welp he has retired from the role....or was forced to 👀
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/11/2025, 6:03 PM
In before the 'leave james Gunn alone' 😫police 👀


User Comment Image
RolandD
RolandD - 11/11/2025, 6:36 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - Rent free.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 11/11/2025, 6:55 PM
@RolandD - right on cue 😂
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 11/11/2025, 6:07 PM
So much potential wasted. Curse you, hack snyder
Mongrol
Mongrol - 11/11/2025, 6:09 PM


Zack opens up his personal wank-bank
epc1122
epc1122 - 11/11/2025, 6:13 PM
Well this was disappointing, was hoping for a new picture.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 11/11/2025, 6:14 PM
Jeez. He seriously seems to be spiraling down the rabbit hole. Hope this guy has some friends who can help him out.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/11/2025, 6:51 PM
@HeavyMetal4Life - By... posting pictures? Are you projecting perhaps? You ok?
RolandD
RolandD - 11/11/2025, 6:41 PM
Damn shame we never got a truly great Superman movie with Henry. Overall I enjoyed MoS but it was too dour. As bad as Whedon’s JL was, we did get a glimpse of the positive, upbeat Superman Henry Cavill could have been given the chance.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/11/2025, 6:42 PM

Watchmen was an excellent adaption. Zack's best work. 300 was good. since then, after the zillions of dollars blown on many sh!tty movies/franchises, Zack Snyder is now the joke of the motion picture industry. The spectacular failures of his DCFU and Rebel Moon disasters are breathtaking. He further makes a fool out of himself by feeding his sad disciples with more pics from the SnyderVerse.

Pitiful.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/11/2025, 6:50 PM
The REAL Superman

Reboot the MCU and DCU

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder