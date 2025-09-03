MAN OF TOMORROW: Aaron Pierre Shares Very Interesting Response To SUPERMAN Sequel News

Lanterns star Aaron Pierre has shared a very interesting response to today's news that a sequel to James Gunn's Superman will take flight in 2027...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 03, 2025 05:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Earlier today, James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, with Man of Tomorrow set to take flight in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Though Gunn remains adamant that this is not a direct sequel to Superman, the project... really does sound like a direct sequel to Superman.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and the official artwork that accompanied the announcement may indicate that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside (temporally, at least) to face a common threat. There's already speculation that this could be Brainiac, since the villain was rumored to appear in Superman before plans changed.

Gunn has previously said that this movie will feature a "group of characters we’ve already met," and this might just include a certain ring-slinging hero who is set to make his DCU debut on the small screen next year.

Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced all-but confirmed her return by sharing the news to Instagram with a "see you soon," to which Lanterns star Aaron Pierre replied, "Yes, indeed!" (you may also notice that The Flash TV series star Grant Gustin weighed-in).

Hardly confirmation that John Stewart will appear, but Pierre's comment did seem more like a direct response to Merced's post than the news itself.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."

New MAN OF TOMORROW Artwork Features Superman VERSUS Lex As Isabela Merced And More Tease Involvement
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/3/2025, 5:46 PM
He'll probably be good in Lanterns and completely and utterly ruined in this slop. Fire Gunn

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2025, 6:08 PM
@WalletsClosed -
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 9/3/2025, 5:49 PM
2027

The Batman Part II
SUPERMAN Man of Tomorrow

Blade
Avengers: Secret Wars
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2025, 6:08 PM
@WakandaTech - Blade isn't coming out lol
Forthas
Forthas - 9/3/2025, 5:51 PM
If Aaron Pierre, Isabela Merced, and/or Grant Gustin are in Man of Tomorrow, little do they know that they will soon be well known on Pornhub!
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/3/2025, 6:36 PM
@Forthas - oh man, that’s so funny. Very witty comment 😊
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 9/3/2025, 5:52 PM
Some of this stuff sounds really fun, but I can't get THAT excited about anything that Gunns writing or directing .

He feels like one half of a buddy cop duo, he's whacky goofy and all over the place, Gunn needs a Tommy Lee Jones by his side to reign him in now and again.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 9/3/2025, 5:55 PM
You really made a whole article about something Josh already said in his article 3 hours ago?
rez4prez
rez4prez - 9/3/2025, 6:02 PM
I call it a continuation of Superman. Nobody said Snyder's Dawn of Justice was a true sequel to MoS. It was more of a continuation of the MoS story and not a sequel. So, I don't get why people need to get up in arms when Gunn says it's not a true sequel
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 9/3/2025, 6:09 PM
Can't wait!

I almost feel bad for the bots who are mad about this

Keyword being Almost
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/3/2025, 6:09 PM
720m WW easily. Marvel can't tank one of their movies to stop the legs like they did with Superman. Petty baby bitches
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/3/2025, 6:19 PM
@bobevanz - lmao don't jinx it 🤡, remember you said 1 billion for Superman and it couldn't even break 700mill 😆
ElJefe
ElJefe - 9/3/2025, 6:14 PM
@allthehaters

User Comment Image
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/3/2025, 6:17 PM
Each Superman movie is going to have a different Green Lantern helping him.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/3/2025, 6:19 PM

Hal Jordan will be marginalized.

Disney d!ckheads.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/3/2025, 6:20 PM
Interesting…

If John is going to be the main GL in the DCU then it makes sense for him to make an acquaintance with Superman sooner then later so I could see Pierre in a supporting role or a cameo at the least in this with the main focus being on Clark & Lex though as co-leads.

Anyway , I’m intrigued by the film and am also looking forward to seeing Aaron’s version of John Stewart soon in Lanterns!!.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/3/2025, 6:23 PM
I have a question for the Gunntards 👀

Aren't you guys worried that gunn throwing all of these characters into these superman movies will take away the wow factor from the inevitable Justice league movie? 🤔
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/3/2025, 6:39 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - did civil war take away from avengers infinity war and avengers end game? Did Thor rsgnorak take from anything?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/3/2025, 6:44 PM
@ClungeOfSteel - The wow factor of a superhero team up doesn’t really exist anymore in a world with 4 1/2 Avengers movies imo
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 9/3/2025, 6:32 PM
Y'all made me click a picture to go to Twitter to see a screenshot of an Instagram post lol
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 9/3/2025, 6:32 PM
Don’t want to get ahead of myself, we’ll see what this movie turns out to be, but isn’t this the Snyder problem all over again? Throwing a truck load of major characters as support in a quasi-Superman sequel during the early stages of your universe?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/3/2025, 6:45 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Well by the time it comes out we will have seen the origins or at least a project featuring most if not everyone involved here so I don’t see an issue. We’ll be getting an entire season of TV featuring John Stewart before he seemingly ever even talks to Superman
epc1122
epc1122 - 9/3/2025, 6:46 PM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - i don’t think it was the characters Snyder used that was the problem, it was the characterizations of the characters. Superman wasn’t sure if he should save humans, Batman used a gun (Batman v Superman and his Batmobile) , they made Barry Allen more like Wally west, people didn’t like gal Gadors acting, they were unhappy cyborg was a founding member instead of Martian Manhunter, aquaman wasn’t blonde (more aesthetic than character with aquaman because people are superficial) and they fought steppenwolf who didn’t really do much in the movie. Some of the dislike was warranted but a lot of it was overblown.
Baf
Baf - 9/3/2025, 7:04 PM
@epc1122 - Over blown is something this crew will never know.

