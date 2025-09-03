MAN OF TOMORROW: Aaron Pierre Shares Very Interesting Response To SUPERMAN Sequel News

Earlier today, James Gunn announced the title and release date for the next instalment in DC Studios' Superman Saga, with Man of Tomorrow set to take flight in theaters on July 9, 2027.

Though Gunn remains adamant that this is not a direct sequel to Superman, the project... really does sound like a direct sequel to Superman.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult have been confirmed to reprise their respective roles as Clark Kent/Superman and Lex Luthor, and the official artwork that accompanied the announcement may indicate that these bitter enemies will put their differences aside (temporally, at least) to face a common threat. There's already speculation that this could be Brainiac, since the villain was rumored to appear in Superman before plans changed.

Gunn has previously said that this movie will feature a "group of characters we’ve already met," and this might just include a certain ring-slinging hero who is set to make his DCU debut on the small screen next year.

Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced all-but confirmed her return by sharing the news to Instagram with a "see you soon," to which Lanterns star Aaron Pierre replied, "Yes, indeed!" (you may also notice that The Flash TV series star Grant Gustin weighed-in).

Hardly confirmation that John Stewart will appear, but Pierre's comment did seem more like a direct response to Merced's post than the news itself.

Superman also stars Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho (we wouldn't be at all surprised if they also return for Man of Tomorrow).

The cast also features Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as "Ma" and "Pa" Kent, and Milly Alcock's Supergirl makes her DCU debut ahead of her own Woman of Tomorrow movie.

"And that’s a wrap," Gunn posted last year when filming concluded. "God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own.

Thank you all from the bottom of my heart. It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

You can check out a synopsis for the movie below.

"In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind."