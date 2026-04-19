Man Of Tomorrow Adds The Wire And Super Actor Andre Royo In Mysterious Role

Man Of Tomorrow Adds The Wire And Super Actor Andre Royo In Mysterious Role

Though he didn't reveal who he'll play, Man of Tomorrow director James Gunn has announced that The Wire actor Andre Royo has joined the cast of the upcoming Superman sequel...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 19, 2026 11:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Man of Tomorrow

In celebration of Superman Day, James Gunn has taken to social media to share a photo with some of his "Super Friends," while also revealing that Man of Tomorrow has added a new cast member.

Andre Royo will appear in the Superman sequel, but Gunn did not disclose which character he'll play.

Royo is an actor, producer, and writer, best known for his role as drug addict and police informant Reginald "Bubbles" Cousins in HBO's The Wire. He has also featured in Fringe, Party Down, How to Make It in America, and The Spectacular Now. Royo previously worked with Gunn on Super.

Gunn, who often welcomes new cast members via social media, has not responded to this week's report that Adria Arjona has landed a part (most likely Maxima, but possibly Wonder Woman) , but the Andor star herself recently confirmed her casting - though not her character - on Instagram.

Arjona is also set to star alongside Michael B. Jordan in a new take on The Thomas Crown Affair, and the Sinners Oscar winner welcomed her to the CinemaCon stage as "the new member of the DC universe!" during this week's Amazon MGM Studios presentation.

Jordan then greeted his co-star as "my DC superhero," which only fuelled the Wonder Woman speculation.

During Warner Bros.' CinemaCon presentation, star David Corenswet said the movie would explore what it's like to "save the world with your sworn enemy." Nicholas Hoult added, "Man of Tomorrow continues the Superman Saga with a new villain, and an unlikely alliance."

Filming is scheduled to get underway next week.

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 4/19/2026, 11:38 AM
Wonder Woman ?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2026, 12:16 PM
@TheJok3r - hes got the look
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 4/19/2026, 11:40 AM
User Comment Image
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/19/2026, 12:14 PM
@MaxPaint - 99% chance he's the bum with heart of Gold.

I'd much rather see that 1% payoff, but after seeing Natasha Lyonne being a little more than an extra, I'm not overshooting anyone.
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 4/19/2026, 12:16 PM
@KennKathleen - lol, I meant to send this to @UnderBelly.

My editing option desires here are also finito.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/19/2026, 11:45 AM
Its not a super actor
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/19/2026, 11:52 AM
Cool , he’s a good actor from what I’ve seen of his work…

However it’s most likely he’s playing a minor supporting role tbh rather than a big comic character but we’ll see.

Anyway , can’t wait for MOT!!.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 4/19/2026, 12:07 PM
BUBBLES!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/19/2026, 12:13 PM
According to my sources, which are very credible, he's rumored to be playing Batman.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 4/19/2026, 12:20 PM
How's he related to Gunn?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/19/2026, 12:35 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - he wears glasses
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 4/19/2026, 12:44 PM
Bubbles.

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