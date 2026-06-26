Man Of Tomorrow Star Milly Alcock Confirms [Spoiler] Return; Hasn't Been Told About Her DCU Future

While Supergirl looks set to have a challenging weekend at the box office, Milly Alcock still has a bright future as the DCU's Maid of Might. That likely won't include a sequel to her film, but critics have heaped praise on her performance, and the House of the Dragon alum is already confirmed for next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz, Alcock was asked about shooting scenes for the Superman sequel and name-dropped some of the actors she's been working with.

"It's hard to code switch, and it's a different environment than the environment that we had on Supergirl," the actress started. "It's a different story, but all of the cast that I've gotten to work with have been super open and really lovely. Like Nicholas Hoult [and] David [Corenswet]. I love [Nicholas]."

"And [Alan Tudyk], who plays Gary the robot, was also there. He's so funny," Alcock continued, confirming the Superman star's return for Man of Tomorrow. "And Lars [Eidinger], we've had a few people."

So, Supergirl will cross paths with Superman, Lex Luthor, Brainiac, and Superman Robot #4, which suggests the Woman of Tomorrow's role will be significant.

When Horowitz put it to her that James Gunn has said Supergirl will have a big role in the sequel, she replied, "Yeah. I'm excited. I'm excited to keep doing it. I'm not going to tell you things."

However, despite executive producer Lars P. Winther's recent insistence that Supergirl will have a big role in another upcoming DCU movie, Alcock knows nothing about it, saying she had no idea what the future holds for the hero.

A social media post from Gunn led to speculation that Supergirl could be paired up with Wonder Woman in her movie. After all, Ana Nogueira is writing the Amazon's upcoming reboot after penning Kara Zor-El's first big screen solo outing since 1984.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, and Milly Alcock as Supergirl.

Andre Royo, Matthew Lillard, Sinqua Walls, and Adria Arjona recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the latter is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.