SUPERMAN - James Gunn's Spoiler Free Description Of The Film's Beginning

Warner Bros made their presence very clear at CinemaCon yesterday. First looks at The Bride!, a fresh take on The Bride of Frankenstein that stars Jessie, Buckley, Christian Bale, and Penelope Cruz, and will also be a musical, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Mortal Kombat II, The Conjuring: Last Rites, and F1, Brad Pitt’s driving heavy drama, were all shown.

Of course, the main attraction was Superman, the film that will kickstart a new era for DC under DC Studios, James Gunn, and Peter Safran. Gunn reportedly gave a brief description of how the movie will begin at CinemaCon and it sounds very interesting.

“He is starting to become successful (at both jobs) in the big glitzy city so far away from home,

He’s madly in love with a woman who isn’t so sure about him.

And he’s made a few superhuman friends who like him but think of him as naive.

All these new elements in his life have unbalanced him a bit and as he’s tottering we’re going to see where he lands in terms of his values and choices.”

This seems to indicate that Superman will be fairly new at being a reporter and being a superhero, but he’s starting to come into his own. It sounds like the dynamic between Lois and Clark is still that of disinterest versus interest. The most interesting statement here is how other superheroes view Superman.

It’s been well established for quite some time now that Superman will exist in a world where other heroes exist. We’ve already seen Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi’s Mister Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan’s Metamorpho, and we know that Batman and presumably several Robins are all active in the DCU. It seems as if Superman may be a bit of an amateur hero and that he’ll be attempting to prove his capabilities both to himself and others in the world.

At CinemaCon, extended footage was shown that expands upon the scene from Superman’s trailer where we see an injured Superman call to Krypto for help. Check out the description below:

“The footage starts similarly to the first trailer, with Superman crashing into the arctic, injured and whistling to summon Krypto, who arrives in a big snowy flurry. Krypto playfully jumps on Superman as he grunts in pain. “Take me home” he commands, holding out his cape. Krypto comedically drags Superman around the tundra as a crystal structure grows in the distance and creates two doors that glow with Superman’s logo — it’s the fortress of solitude.

Automatons greet Superman and pick him up to place him in a healing chamber powered by the sun. He tries to thank the automatons but they stress they do not have sentience. The clip transitions into the main Superman trailer, but ends with Superman leaving the fortress of solitude, almost leaving Krypto behind before his pet whimpers. He allows Krypto to tag along as he playfully charges and bites at Superman’s shoes as the clip ends."

Superman debuts July 11, 2025.

Are you excited for Superman? Let us know in the comments!