AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To A VERY Surprising Character Return - Possible SPOILERS

Almost 30 names were announced as part of Marvel Studios' massive Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal back in March, with actors from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts*, and even 20th Century Fox's X-Men movies set to join the fight against Robert Downey J.'s Doctor Doom.

Marvel has confirmed that another announcement is imminent, but this latest rumor points to the return of a character we really didn't expect to see in this or any other upcoming MCU movie.

Possible spoilers ahead.

According to photographer @UnBoxPHD, Domino from Deadpool 2 was spotted on the Doomsday set. There's no mention of Zazie Beetz and he doesn't provide any evidence to back up this claim, but every photo we've seen from the set so far has come from this source, so we're inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt here.

Beetz was introduced as Domino in the Deadpool sequel, and despite making a big impression with fans, she didn't reprise the role for last year's Deadpool and Wolverine. If this rumor is on the level, there's always a chance a different actress has been brought in to play the preternaturally lucky mutant, but the studio deciding to revisit this particular character in any capacity would be a surprise - especially given the already massive cast list.

If Domino is set to appear, it'll most likely be a very small role, but her involvement would obviously suggest that Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Logan (Hugh Jackman) will also be making their presence felt.

Last night, we got word that both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars had been hit with significant delays. Doomsday will now arrive in theaters on December 18, 2026, with Secret Wars set for December 17, 2027.

Check out the confirmed Avengers: Doomsday cast members below along with the announcement video, and let us know what you make of this rumor in the comments section down below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America