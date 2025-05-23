THUNDERBOLTS* Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of "The New Avengers"

Shortly after Thunderbolts* hit theaters, we asked you to let us know what you made of the latest MCU movie by casting your vote in a poll, and the results are now in.

2496 of you voted, and this was the most positive response to any polled movie we've seen in quite some time.

With 1100 votes, 44% of you felt that Thunderbolts* was excellent, 5/5; 37% said very good, 4/5; 12% said good, 3/5; 4% said disappointing, 2/5, and only 3% voted for awful, 1/5.

The majority of fans were clearly won over by Marvel Studios' latest, which also received positive reviews from critics (88% on Rotten Tomatoes). Unfortunately, cinema-goers haven't shown quite as much enthusiasm.

Despite Marvel's "The New Avengers" rebrand giving ticket sales a boost, momentum has slowed over the past week or so. Thunderbolts* is currently sitting at around $331 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $180 million. Taking additional costs into account, the movie really needs to pass $400 million (some would say closer to $450M) to even sniff a profit.

Even so, this isn't a terrible result for a movie featuring a bunch of B and C-list characters and very little in the way of star power. A direct sequel was probably never very likely, anyway, since the New Avengers will now join the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

