THUNDERBOLTS* Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of "The New Avengers"

THUNDERBOLTS* Poll Results: Find Out What CBM Readers Made Of &quot;The New Avengers&quot;

A few weeks ago, we asked you to let us know what you made of the latest Marvel Studios movie, Thunderbolts*, and the poll results are now in...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 23, 2025 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Thunderbolts

Shortly after Thunderbolts* hit theaters, we asked you to let us know what you made of the latest MCU movie by casting your vote in a poll, and the results are now in.

2496 of you voted, and this was the most positive response to any polled movie we've seen in quite some time.

With 1100 votes, 44% of you felt that Thunderbolts* was excellent, 5/5; 37% said very good, 4/5; 12% said good, 3/5; 4% said disappointing, 2/5, and only 3% voted for awful, 1/5.

The majority of fans were clearly won over by Marvel Studios' latest, which also received positive reviews from critics (88% on Rotten Tomatoes). Unfortunately, cinema-goers haven't shown quite as much enthusiasm.

Despite Marvel's "The New Avengers" rebrand giving ticket sales a boost, momentum has slowed over the past week or so. Thunderbolts* is currently sitting at around $331 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $180 million. Taking additional costs into account, the movie really needs to pass $400 million (some would say closer to $450M) to even sniff a profit.

Even so, this isn't a terrible result for a movie featuring a bunch of B and C-list characters and very little in the way of star power. A direct sequel was probably never very likely, anyway, since the New Avengers will now join the rest of Earth's Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars.

SuperSurvey

In Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios assembles an unconventional team of antiheroes — Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster and John Walker. After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap set by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, these disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts. Will this dysfunctional group tear themselves apart, or find redemption and unite as something much more before it’s too late?

Returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles are Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Wyatt Russell, Olga Kurylenko, Hannah John-Kamen and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. The cast also includes newcomers to the MCU—Lewis Pullman, Geraldine Viswanathan, Chris Bauer and Wendell Edward Pierce.

Jake Schreier directs Thunderbolts* with Kevin Feige producing. Louis D’Esposito, Brian Chapek and Jason Tamez serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* opens in U.S. theaters on May 2, 2025.

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Bold Alternate Takes On Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova
Related:

THUNDERBOLTS* Concept Art Reveals Some Bold Alternate Takes On Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova
THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan Looks A Lot More Like Songbird In Newly Released Photos
Recommended For You:

THUNDERBOLTS* Star Geraldine Viswanathan Looks A Lot More Like Songbird In Newly Released Photos

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/23/2025, 1:32 PM
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/23/2025, 1:44 PM
@harryba11zack - User Comment Image
User Comment Image
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/23/2025, 1:41 PM
It was good, best MCU for a while. This was also just an introduction for Sentry and people go "too little screen time baa baa" and what not. It did what it was supposed to do with him, begging for more of him. I would understand, if this was a Sentry solo movie, but the movie wasn't about Sentry.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/23/2025, 1:43 PM
5/5 is a bit too much. It was good, but when compared to the greater MCU stuff I'd never rate it over 4.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/23/2025, 1:48 PM
@Fogs - I gave it 3,5, it was just a breath of fresh air. It can change when I'll watch it again on D+ later.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/23/2025, 1:50 PM
It’s a solid movie that I wish was honestly a bit longer so they could flesh out aspects of it even more such as Sentry’s turn against Val and to a lesser extent , even Yelena & Bob’s relationship.

There were nice character moments though and I did like all of them fairly equally tbh..

The action worked for me as well as the humor for a large amount of the film.

The mental health message did hit home for me and honestly got me a tad emotional also towards the end.

I would give it a 3.5 out of 5 tbh.

User Comment Image
cubichy
cubichy - 5/23/2025, 1:56 PM
"Thunderbolts" ultimately failed to resonate as a major Marvel hit largely because its team consists of secondary and lesser-known characters, rather than the iconic, primary heroes that audiences are deeply invested in. Unlike "The Avengers," which united some of the most recognizable and beloved figures in the MCU, "Thunderbolts" assembled a roster of antiheroes and supporting characters who lack the star power and established fan base to generate widespread excitement. Many viewers found the team underwhelming and struggled to connect with their stories, as these characters are often perceived as "B-list" or even tertiary within the Marvel universe. This lack of familiarity and emotional investment made it difficult for the film to achieve the same cultural impact or box office success as earlier ensemble movies, underscoring the challenge of building a blockbuster franchise around heroes who are not seen as central to the MCU’s legacy. Also, no big-bad. We the mcu geeks, liked it, but the general audience did not. Thats why the MCU needs to kick Sam and return steve rogers as captain America and Tony Stark as iron man until they get it, new mcu movies will tank.
Fogs
Fogs - 5/23/2025, 1:58 PM
@cubichy - I wouldn't be so sure about the big bad. The non geeks I know who watched it all liked the villain and the whole mindbending confrontation.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 5/23/2025, 2:11 PM
@cubichy - what I've heard and read it's the exact opposite what you just said.
Evansly
Evansly - 5/23/2025, 2:05 PM
I'd give it a 4/5. Enjoyed it a lot compared to most things in Phase 4 & 5

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder