Every Marvel And DC Movie And TV Show Set To Be Released In The Second Half Of 2025

We're nearing the halfway point of 2025, so now seems as good a time as any to remind you about the Marvel and DC projects still heading our way over the next six months. The year began with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a series that exceeded just about everyone's expectations. From there, we had the disappointing Captain America: Brave New World, another misstep for Marvel Studios in the Multiverse Saga. Daredevil: Born Again helped the franchise bounce back, as did Thunderbolts*, a critical hit that's struggled at the box office. It's been all quiet on the DC front (for now, at least), and the remainder of 2025 is a bit of a mixed bag, especially as a few of these titles are from the MCU's "quantity over quality era." Below, you can find a reminder of what's on the way along with the latest trailers or sneak peeks for each of them.

7. Ironheart (June 24) Why we're excited: It feels like this series could go one way or the other, but if this really is where we meet Mephisto (and the stage is set for Armor Wars), Ironheart might surprise us. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) - a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world - returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka "The Hood" (Anthony Ramos). The series also stars Lyric Ross, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer and executive producer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes.



6. Superman (July 11) Why we're excited: Superman feels like the return to form this character so desperately needs, and while Gunn's movie looks a little overstuffed, all signs point to it being a strong start for the DCU. Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide next summer. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell. Milly Alcock si expected to cameo as Supergirl.



5. The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25) Why we're excited: Marvel's First Family is due a...well, fantastic...movie, and this looks like it will finally be the one that gets this team right. The cast is perfect, the visuals are incredible, and the comic influences are clear to see. Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet. Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal. Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. WandaVision's Matt Shakman helms the movie from a script he worked on with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires. Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later came on board for a final polish.



4. Eyes of Wakanda (August 6) Why we're excited: We don't know much about Eyes of Wakanda, so it's hard to judge. However, with the same level of authenticity as the Black Panther franchise and rumblings we'll meet an Iron Fist, count us in. Throughout Wakandan history, brave warriors have been tasked to travel the world retrieving dangerous Vibranium artefacts. Eyes of Wakanda is their story. Few official details beyond that have been revealed, though Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, previously said, "[It], more than any other show we're doing in animation, ties directly into the MCU. This a story about Wakandan history." "It's produced by Ryan Coogler and directed by Todd Harris who is one of our longtime storyboard artists who I first met when he designed the Hulk vs. Thor fight in Ragnarok," the executive added.



3. Peacemaker Season 2 (August 21) Why we're excited: Peacemaker season 1 was excellent, and despite the questions we have about how season 2 fits into the DCU (and indeed whether it should), the first trailer left us eager to reunite with these DCEU characters. Peacemaker returns for its eight-episode second season this summer and follows Christopher "Chris" Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and John Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Althea Jones also direct. John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick return for season 2. New cast members include Frank Grillo, David Denman, Sol Rodriguez, and Tim Meadows.



2. Marvel Zombies (October 3) Why we're excited: Assuming it's an improvement over What If...? season 3, there's really no reason not to be excited about seeing Earth's Mightiest Heroes battling zombified versions of their fellow heroes, especially with a TV-MA rating. Marvel Animation's Marvel Zombies reimagines the MCU as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge. While not confirmed, we believe it takes place in the same reality as that What If...? episode. When plans for Marvel Zombies were revealed, character art revealed that a team consisting of Shang-Chi, Ms. Marvel, Hawkeye, Yelena Belova, Jimmy Woo, Death Dealer, Red Guardian, and Katy will clash with undead Variants of Ikaris, Abomination, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch, Okoye, Ghost, and Captain America. Amazing Spider-Man comic book writer and Deadpool & Wolverine scribe Zeb Wells created the show, which will be directed by What If...?'s Bryan Andrews.

