SUPERMAN: Isabela Merced Says Hawkgirl Has "A Little Bit Of A Grumpy Demeanor" And For Good Reason

SUPERMAN: Isabela Merced Says Hawkgirl Has &quot;A Little Bit Of A Grumpy Demeanor&quot; And For Good Reason

Hawkgirl actress Isabela Merced dishes on the fact that Kendra Saunders in James Gunn's Superman is a reincarnation of the Thanagarian warrior, Shayera Hol.

By MarkJulian - May 23, 2025 03:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast

You'd be hard-pressed to find a DC Comics fan who doesn't admit that Hawkman and Hawkgirl's history is one of the most notoriously tangled sagas in all of comics. Their story stretches back to ancient Egypt, where a jealous priest's Nth metal dagger cursed them to an endless cycle of death and rebirth.

Thanks to numerous comic reboots and retcons, the mantle of Hawkgirl has been worn by three prominent figures:

  • Shiera Sanders Hall: The original Golden Age Hawkgirl.
  • Shayera Hol (née Thal): A Thanagarian police officer from the Silver Age.
  • Kendra Saunders: Often depicted as a direct reincarnation of Shiera.

During her appearance on the DC Studios Showcase Official Podcast, Isabela Merced, cast as Hawkgirl in Superman, offered surprising details about her character. When pressed on whether her Hawkgirl would be alien or reincarnated, Merced revealed a fascinating twist.

"Kendra is reincarnated from an alien. So, she has all those memories," Merced explained. "The story is actually really dark, it's so f*#*ed up that I wonder how they're going to handle that when it comes to addressing that. I think she carries all of the memories, and the traumas, and the mistakes of her past lives in her body, wherever she goes, so she has a little bit of a grumpy demeanor."

Merced elaborated on how this rich, if grim, backstory informs her portrayal. "Honestly, it gives me so much backstory and it's super helpful. But then you also have the James Gunn twist, that self-awareness and the comedy of it all. It gives me the opportunity to sort of make light of my trauma and that's what I do all the time."

Unlike some comic iterations where Hawkgirl is unaware of her past lives, however, Merced's answers suggest a fully conscious Hawkgirl in Superman, burdened by the weight of centuries. This awareness strongly implies that somewhere in this new DC cinematic universe, her fated love, Hawkman, is likely waiting to reunite with his long-lost beloved.

Isabela Merced Hawkgirl

Superman is slated for release on July 11, 2025, marking the inaugural film in James Gunn's rebooted DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters. Gunn not only directs but also penned the screenplay for this highly anticipated movie, which was formerly titled Superman: Legacy.

The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast:

  • David Corenswet takes on the dual role of Kal-El/Clark Kent.
  • Rachel Brosnahan portrays the intrepid reporter Lois Lane.
  • Nicholas Hoult embodies Superman's arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.

A contingent of other heroes and notable figures includes Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Supporting the main cast are:

  • Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord.
  • María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer.
  • Terence Rosemore as Otis.
  • Wendell Pierce as Perry White.
  • Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher.
  • Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho.

Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell appear as Clark Kent's adoptive parents, Jonathan 'Pa' Kent and Martha 'Ma' Kent, respectively. Additionally, Milly Alcock is set to debut as Supergirl in this film before headlining her own solo adventure, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

SUPERMAN Poster Sees Daily Planet Journalist Clark Kent Transform Into Metropolis' Man Of Tomorrow
